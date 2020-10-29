Davidson Hotels & Resorts Expands Lifestyle Portfolio With Addition of Le Méridien Houston Downtown

ATLANTA, Oct. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Premier hospitality management company Davidson Hotels & Resorts has been selected by Development Service Group (DSG, Inc.) to manage Le Méridien Houston Downtown. Situated in downtown Houston near Minute Maid Park and Toyota Center, the 255-room hotel is housed within the historic Melrose Building, which was the first Houston skyscraper designed in the International style and is currently listed on the National Register of Historic Places. Le Méridien Houston Downtown is defined by its modern style with touches of European history, featuring 11,027 square feet of meeting and event space and three F&B outlets, including the award-winning Z on23 Rooftop lounge. The property will be operated by Davidson's lifestyle and luxury division, Pivot Hotels & Resorts.

"We are grateful for the opportunity to partner with DSG, Inc. and true to our core values, our team will create and deliver value in everything we do at the Le Méridien," said Thom Geshay, President, Davidson Hotels & Resorts. "This highly-styled hotel, with creative F&B and the potential for innovative activations plays to the strengths of Pivot Hotels & Resorts. We look forward to driving market share, profitability and an enhanced guest experience."

"At Le Méridien Houston Downtown, our location enables guests to immerse themselves in the culture they crave based on our proximity to museums, theaters, attractions and much more," said Gary Prosterman, President of DSG, Inc. "We are very confident in Pivot's ability to serve as stewards for this exceptional, architecturally-significant property. We were drawn to the company's hands-on approach, owner's mentality and entrepreneurial management style; and we believe they will serve as the ideal extension of our team."

The Melrose Building was designed by Hermon Lloyd and William B. Morgan, prolific Houston architects responsible for both large scale and smaller projects including the Astrodome and the Allen Center development.

For more information, please visit www.lemeridienhoustondowntown.com.

About Pivot Hotels & Resorts

Pivot Hotels & Resorts is the lifestyle and luxury operating division of award-winning hospitality management company Davidson Hotels & Resorts. With a deep-rooted passion for continuous innovation, Pivot offers exceptional service delivery, revenue generation, integrated marketing and financial responsibility. Constituted by some of the most accomplished leaders in lifestyle hospitality and backed by Davidson's institutional proficiency in the industry, Pivot caters to today's experience-, adventure-minded traveler through approachable design, locally-inspired food and beverage, heartfelt service and one-of-a-kind experiences at each of its properties. Follow us on Instagram: @davidsonhotelsresorts and Twitter: @Davidson_Hotels. Like us on Facebook: DavidsonHotelsandResorts. Connect with us on LinkedIn: @Davidson_Hotels_and_Resorts.

About Davidson Hotels & Resorts

Davidson Hotels & Resorts is an award-winning, full-service hospitality management company comprised of 61 existing hotels and resorts; more than 120 restaurants, bars and lounges; and nearly 1.5 million square feet of meeting space across the United States. Amassing one of the purest full-service hotel portfolios in the industry, Davidson, along with its lifestyle and luxury operating vertical, Pivot Hotels & Resorts, specializes in independent and branded assets in the upper-upscale to luxury segments. A trusted partner and preferred operator for Hilton, Hyatt, Kimpton, Marriott, and Margaritaville, Davidson offers a unique entrepreneurial management style and owners' mentality that provides the individualized personal service of a small company, enhanced by the breadth and depth of skill and experience of a larger company. For more information, visit www.davidsonhotels.com. Follow us on Instagram: @davidsonhotelsresorts and Twitter: @Davidson_Hotels. Like us on Facebook: @DavidsonHotelsandResorts. Connect with us on LinkedIn: @Davidson_Hotels_and_Resorts.

About Le Méridien Hotels & Resorts

Born in 1960s Paris during an era of glamorous travel, Le Méridien Hotels & Resorts continues to celebrate cultures around the world through the distinctly European spirit of savouring the good life. With more than 100 hotels and resorts in nearly 40 countries and territories, spanning from Mauritius to Monaco and from Santa Monica to Seoul, Le Méridien's engaging mid-century designed spaces coupled with chic signature programmes put a playful twist on art, coffee , sparkling cocktails , summer and family and inspire creative-minded travellers to explore the world in style. Stay connected to Le Méridien on Facebook , Instagram , and Twitter . Le Méridien is proud to participate in Marriott BonvoyÔ, the global travel program from Marriott International. The program offers members an extraordinary portfolio of global brands, exclusive experiences on Marriott Bonvoy Moments and unparalleled benefits including free nights and Elite status recognition. To enroll for free or for more information about the program, visit MarriottBonvoy.marriott.com .

