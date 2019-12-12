Davidson Hotels & Resorts Expands Management Footprint In Music City

ATLANTA, Dec. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Davidson Hotels & Resorts, one of the nation's leading full-service hospitality management companies, has been selected by JRK Property Holdings to operate Sheraton Grand Nashville Downtown. Centrally located in the heart of Music City, the 482-room property is the second in Nashville under Davidson management.

"We are thrilled to welcome Sheraton Grand Nashville Downtown to the Davidson family as the fifth Sheraton branded hotel in our premier portfolio," said Davidson Hotels & Resorts President Thom Geshay. "Through our hands-on approach, deep brand familiarity and extensive Nashville experience dating back two decades to when we managed the property under a previous flag, we are confident that we will meaningfully impact the operating efficiency and financial success of this exceptional hotel."

Sheraton Grand Nashville Downtown is ideally situated near several popular area attractions, including the Nashville Convention Center, Historic District, Nissan Stadium, Music City Center and the Tennessee Performing Arts Center. The hotel boasts more than 46,000 square feet of flexible meeting and event space, including Skye, an enclosed rooftop event space boasting panoramic views of Music City. Additional amenities feature a heated indoor pool; state-of-the-art equipped fitness center; Broadway Kitchen, an American bistro serving breakfast daily; and the signature cocktail lounge, Library Bar, offering more than 50 varieties of bourbon.

"We look forward to cultivating a long-term partnership with Davidson Hotels & Resorts as the new operator of Sheraton Grand Nashville Downtown," said Bobby Lee, President, JRK Property Holdings. "We are confident that based on the company's extraordinary track record of creating and maximizing asset value with an owners' mentality, the property is set up for a bright future."

For more information about Sheraton Grand Nashville Downtown, please visit www.sheratongrandnashville.com

About Davidson Hotels & Resorts

Davidson Hotels & Resorts is an award-winning hospitality management company comprised of more than 50 hotels and resorts; 100 restaurants, bars and lounges; and 1.3 million square feet of meeting space across the United States. Amassing one of the purest full-service hotel portfolios in the industry, Davidson, along with its lifestyle and luxury operating vertical, Pivot Hotels & Resorts, specializes in independent and branded assets in the upper-upscale to luxury segments. A trusted partner and preferred operator for Hilton, Hyatt, Kimpton, Margaritaville, Marriott and Thompson, Davidson offers a unique entrepreneurial management style and owners' mentality that provides the individualized personal service of a small company, enhanced by the breadth and depth of skill and experience of a larger company. For more information, visit www.davidsonhotels.com. Follow us on Instagram: @davidsonhotelsresorts and Twitter: @Davidson_Hotels. Like us on Facebook: @DavidsonHotelsandResorts . Connect with us on LinkedIn: @Davidson_Hotels_and_Resorts.

About JRK Property Holdings

Founded in 1991, JRK Property Holdings is a Los Angeles-based real estate investment firm specializing in the ownership, management, leasing and redevelopment of properties in primary and secondary markets throughout the United States. JRK's approximately $6 billion of investment capital is dedicated to a portfolio spanning 20 states with over 32,000 multifamily units, and luxury and flagged hotels.

