Davidson Hotels & Resorts Grows Midwestern Footprint With Addition Of Two Hotels

ATLANTA, Dec. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Award-winning hospitality management company, Davidson Hotels & Resorts, has been tapped by National Real Estate Advisors, LLC (National) to manage the Peoria Marriott Pere Marquette and Courtyard by Marriott Peoria Downtown. Situated in the business and entertainment district of downtown Peoria, Ill., the hotels are within walking distance of Caterpillar World Headquarters, OSF, Unity Point Methodist Hospitals, Peoria Civic Center and the celebrated Peoria RiverFront. With new management oversight, the historic Peoria Marriott Pere Marquette will undergo a renovation to refresh and modernize all guest rooms and public spaces, bringing the hotel in line with the latest global vision for Marriott Hotels. Davidson now operates seven hotels within the state of Illinois, reinforcing a robust Midwestern presence with existing properties in Indiana, Kansas, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska and Ohio.

"We are privileged to be granted the opportunity to expand upon our partnership with National with the addition of these two distinctive hotels," said Davidson Hotels & Resorts President Thom Geshay. "Through our purposeful and relentless approach to operations, we look forward to creating and maximizing asset value for our partners while simultaneously delivering comfortable and enriching experiences for both business and leisure travelers."

"During an unprecedented time in our industry, it was imperative to identify a management solution with a dedicated focus on operational efficiencies, quality asset stewardship and a genuine caring for our guests," said Jeffrey Kanne, President and CEO of National. "Based on our current experience with Davidson, we are confident that the team will have a palpable impact on the financial success of both properties and the future is bright."

The full-service Peoria Marriott Pere Marquette invites guests to let their minds travel with 286 elegant rooms, including 35 luxury suites; more than 18,000 square feet of meeting space; an indoor lap pool and whirlpool, 24-hour fitness center and business center; complimentary local shuttle service, and three dining outlets including the award-winning Table 19 restaurant. The adjacent 116-room Courtyard by Marriott Peoria Downtown provides a sophisticated yet comfortable environment with welcoming spaces from day to night. Amenities include complimentary Wi-Fi; a 24-hour fitness center; indoor lap pool, and The Bistro onsite restaurant for breakfast and dinner service. The hotels are connected via skywalk to the Peoria Civic Center, which plays host to concerts, tradeshows, sporting events, and exhibitions throughout the year.

Davidson Hotels & Resorts is an award-winning, full-service hospitality management company comprised of 60 existing hotels and resorts; more than 120 restaurants, bars and lounges; and nearly 1.5 million square feet of meeting space across the United States. Amassing one of the purest full-service hotel portfolios in the industry, Davidson, along with its lifestyle and luxury operating vertical, Pivot Hotels & Resorts, specializes in independent and branded assets in the upper-upscale to luxury segments. A trusted partner and preferred operator for Marriott, Hilton, Hyatt, Kimpton, and Margaritaville, Davidson offers a unique entrepreneurial management style and owners' mentality that provides the individualized personal service of a small company, enhanced by the breadth and depth of skill and experience of a larger company. For more information, visit www.davidsonhotels.com. Follow us on Instagram: @davidsonhotelsresorts and Twitter: @Davidson_Hotels. Like us on Facebook: @DavidsonHotelsandResorts. Connect with us on LinkedIn: @Davidson_Hotels_and_Resorts.

National Real Estate Advisors, LLC is an investment manager specializing in build-to-core, developing and managing large-scale, urban commercial and multifamily projects for its institutional client accounts. National constructs investment portfolios of modern property assets—apartment, office, mixed-use, industrial, data center and hotel—with design features, technological enhancements, and amenities that drive high tenant demand and can create value for investors. National is an independently operated subsidiary of the National Electrical Benefit Fund, a substantial pension trust with a significant amount of assets that are managed by National on a discretionary basis. For more information, please visit www.natadvisors.com.

