Davidson Hotels & Resorts Launches Dedicated Hotel F&B Division, Davidson Restaurant Group

ATLANTA, June 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Drawing on 45 years of experience in the hotel management space, Atlanta-based Davidson Hotels & Resorts debuts its newly formed Davidson Restaurant Group, bringing a fresh perspective to hotel F&B. The in-house restaurant division, led by well-seasoned food & beverage executive Senior Vice President Greg Griffie, is guided by industry-leading insights and demonstrated expertise to create extraordinary food & beverage experiences while maintaining above-average profit margins.

"Now more than ever, having a strong food & beverage program is essential to a hotel's continued success. A distinct restaurant division, combined with our capabilities in hotel management, is our recipe for truly developing best-in-class properties where the F&B outlets provide a competitive edge," said Senior Vice President of Food & Beverage for Davidson Hotels & Resorts, Greg Griffie. "We pride ourselves on fresh ingredients, quality, consistency, and working toward eliminating food waste from our properties."

From start to finish, Davidson Restaurant Group is committed to providing partners with design and concepting consultation, technology implementation, staffing, and overall food & beverage program development. Davidson currently manages 85 open restaurant concepts and has 15 more in the pipeline.

"As Davidson continues to grow and expand into larger, more sophisticated hotels including independent and resort properties, a strong food and beverage program is necessary to activate and bring these properties to life. Our restaurant group has the skill, passion and experience to make that happen, and we celebrate that with the official launch of this division. This is just one more way Davidson continues to create value for its owners and partners," said President of Davidson Hotels & Resorts, Thom Geshay.

About Davidson Hotels & Resorts

Davidson Hotels & Resorts is an award-winning, full-service hotel management company providing management, development/renovation, acquisition, consulting and accounting expertise for the hospitality industry. Amassing one of the purest full-service hotel portfolios in the industry, Davidson, along with its lifestyle and luxury operating division, Pivot Hotels & Resorts, specializes in independent and branded assets in the upper-upscale to near-luxury segments including 45 hotels, over 13,000 rooms and over 1.5 million square feet of meeting space across the United States. A trusted partner and preferred operator of Marriott, Hilton and Hyatt, Davidson delivers hospitality and creates value for owners with every single hotel. More information can be found at www.davidsonhotels.com.

