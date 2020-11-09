Davidson Hotels & Resorts Selected To Manage Eden Roc Miami Beach And Nobu Hotel At Eden Roc

ATLANTA, Nov. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Davidson Hotels & Resorts, the award-winning hospitality management company, welcomes Eden Roc Miami Beach and Nobu Hotel at Eden Roc as the latest additions to its distinctive portfolio. Operated by Davidson's lifestyle and luxury division Pivot Hotels & Resorts, Eden Roc is designed by Morris Lapidus in the famed "MiMo" style and situated in Miami Beach, featuring 415 spacious ocean view guest rooms with oversized balconies, three pools, spa and beachfront cabanas. Nobu Hotel, the hotel-within-a-hotel at Eden Roc, occupies the original tower and boasts an additional 204 thoughtfully-designed rooms, an exclusive pool and Natura Bissé bath products. Eden Roc is a renowned, multi-sensory culinary destination comprised of two distinctive dining experiences: Nobu Miami, featuring Chef Nobu Matsuhisa's world-famous cuisine infusing traditional Japanese dishes with Latin American influences; as well as the South Florida outpost of Helene Henderson's Malibu Farm, which serves colorful, farm-to-beach organic, locally-sourced eats.

"We are thrilled to assume management of such a legendary resort and look forward to partnering with ownership to provide an even more exciting future for the property," said Steve Margol, Chief Investment Officer, Davidson Hotels & Resorts. "The storied Eden Roc is a modern, chic retreat that appeals to sophisticated travelers. By leveraging our extensive background in operating lifestyle and luxury assets, we are confident that we can enhance the guest experience, while our in-depth corporate resources will have a long-lasting impact on the efficiency, productivity, operational readiness and financial success of these properties."

"Eden Roc and Nobu Hotel at Eden Roc offer the ultimate fusion of laid-back luxury with unique, immersive social spaces and crafted guest room retreats," said Andrea Chapur, ownership. "We were drawn to Pivot as our new management partner based on the team's continuous dedication to innovation, exceptional service delivery and revenue generation. Collectively, Pivot and Davidson manage some of the most successful resorts in Florida and we look forward to elevating our performance in Miami Beach."

In the state of Florida, Pivot Hotels & Resorts currently operates Hotel Colonnade, An Autograph Collection Hotel in Coral Gables, Baker's Cay Resort, Curio Collection by Hilton in Key Largo, The Don CeSar and the Beach House Suites by The Don CeSar, both in St. Pete Beach. Davidson's management portfolio also includes Margaritaville Hollywood Beach Resort and the Margaritaville Orlando Resort.

For more information, please visit https://www.edenrochotelmiami.com for Eden Roc Miami Beach and https://miamibeach.nobuhotels.com/ for Nobu Hotel at Eden Roc.

About Pivot Hotels & Resorts

Pivot Hotels & Resorts is the lifestyle and luxury operating division of award-winning hospitality management company Davidson Hotels & Resorts. With a deep-rooted passion for continuous innovation, Pivot offers exceptional service delivery, revenue generation, integrated marketing and financial responsibility. Constituted by some of the most accomplished leaders in lifestyle hospitality and backed by Davidson's institutional proficiency in the industry, Pivot caters to today's experience-, adventure-minded traveler through approachable design, locally-inspired food and beverage, heartfelt service and one-of-a-kind experiences at each of its properties. Follow us on Instagram: @davidsonhotelsresorts and Twitter: @Davidson_Hotels. Like us on Facebook: DavidsonHotelsandResorts. Connect with us on LinkedIn: @Davidson_Hotels_and_Resorts.

About Davidson Hotels & Resorts

Davidson Hotels & Resorts is an award-winning, full-service hospitality management company comprised of 61 existing hotels and resorts; more than 120 restaurants, bars and lounges; and nearly 1.5 million square feet of meeting space across the United States. Amassing one of the purest full-service hotel portfolios in the industry, Davidson, along with its lifestyle and luxury operating vertical, Pivot Hotels & Resorts, specializes in independent and branded assets in the upper-upscale to luxury segments. A trusted partner and preferred operator for Hilton, Hyatt, Kimpton, Marriott, and Margaritaville, Davidson offers a unique entrepreneurial management style and owners' mentality that provides the individualized personal service of a small company, enhanced by the breadth and depth of skill and experience of a larger company. For more information, visit www.davidsonhotels.com. Follow us on Instagram: @davidsonhotelsresorts and Twitter: @Davidson_Hotels. Like us on Facebook: @DavidsonHotelsandResorts. Connect with us on LinkedIn: @Davidson_Hotels_and_Resorts.

