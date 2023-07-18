Davidson Kempner Capital Management Announces the Close of $3.0 Billion Davidson Kempner Opportunities Fund VI

News provided by

Davidson Kempner

18 Jul, 2023, 09:00 ET

NEW YORK, July 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP ("Davidson Kempner"), a global investment management firm, today announced that it has closed its Davidson Kempner Opportunities Fund VI ("DK Opportunities Fund VI" or the "Fund"), with $3.0 billion in capital commitments.

With a flexible and opportunistic mandate, DK Opportunities Fund VI targets investments in less liquid, longer-duration situations arising from capital dislocations, motivated sellers, and substantial asset or structural complexity. The Fund builds upon the track record of five previous vintages which have collectively invested over $10.0 billion since the inception in 2011. The funds are diversified across geographies, industries and investment types, including corporates, real estate, structured products, infrastructure and hard assets. 

"The Fund's close underscores the confidence that investors have in Davidson Kempner's opportunistic strategies and the strength of our track record," said Tony Yoseloff, Executive Managing Member and Chief Investment Officer. "Given the Fund's focus on capital dislocations and special situations, we believe that the Fund is well-positioned to take advantage of the wealth of opportunities we expect to emerge amid the current environment of higher volatility and tightening liquidity."

DK Opportunities Fund VI is co-managed by Yoseloff and Conor Bastable, Managing Member, Global Credit, and is supported by a 113-person credit investing team with specialized capabilities in corporate investments, real estate and structured credit across the U.S., Europe and Asia. 

"The close of this fund is a testament to the strength of our teams and the depth of our client relationships, particularly against the backdrop of a challenging fundraising environment," said Eric Epstein, President and Managing Member. "Now our investment teams are focused on sourcing compelling public and private market investment opportunities across the globe."

About Davidson Kempner Capital Management
Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP is a global investment management firm with over 40 years of experience and a focus on fundamental investing with a multi-strategy approach. Davidson Kempner has more than $37 billion in assets under management and over 500 employees across seven offices: New York, Philadelphia, London, Dublin, Hong Kong, Shenzhen and Mumbai. Additional information is available at: www.davidsonkempner.com.

PR Contacts
[email protected]

SOURCE Davidson Kempner

