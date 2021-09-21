Davidson Kempner Launches New Commercial Aviation Financing Platform

NEW YORK, Sept. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP ("Davidson Kempner"), an institutional investment management firm, today announced the launch of Ashland Place Finance LLC ("Ashland Place"). Ashland Place is an institutional financing platform offering innovative capital solutions to the global commercial aerospace industry. The business will be led by Jennifer Villa Tennity, a veteran aircraft leasing and banking executive.

Ashland Place will be a wholly-owned subsidiary of Davidson Kempner formed to provide sourcing and loan arrangements in the aviation space. Davidson Kempner has significant experience in commercial aviation industry investments and its new platform expands the firm's capabilities in the sector.

"I am thrilled to join Ashland Place during an expansive period of recovery for the commercial aviation industry," said Ms. Villa Tennity. "Ashland Place, with the support of Davidson Kempner, will be an important capital solution provider to airlines and aircraft investors alike."

Ms. Villa Tennity brings nearly 25 years of professional experience in the aviation leasing and lending space to Ashland Place. She most recently served as President of CIT's Aviation Lending business, providing aircraft-backed loans to the commercial aviation industry. Prior to serving as President of CIT's Aviation Lending business, Ms. Villa Tennity served as the Chief Risk Officer of its $22 billion Commercial Aerospace division until the business was sold to Avolon.

Additional information about Ashland Place can be found at: www.ashlandplace.com.

About Davidson Kempner Capital Management

Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP is a U.S.-registered global institutional investment management firm with more than 38 years of experience and a focus on fundamental investing with a multi-strategy approach. Davidson Kempner has more than $37 billion in assets under management with over 400 professionals in six offices, including New York, Philadelphia, London, Dublin, Hong Kong and Shenzhen.

