Davidson Scottish Arts Academy Holds Pipe And Drum Camp At St. John's Northwestern Military Academy

"When you come to a Davidson session at Delafield, you not only experience a week of Scottish culture, you get to be face-to-face with world-class instructors, and you can have a first-hand look into an original bagpipe makers workshop, and actually see bagpipes being made," said Pipe Major Brian Donaldson, founding member and director of piping at Davidson Scottish Arts Academy.

At a young age, PMaj. Donaldson played with the world famous Dysart and Dundonald Pipe Band of Fife, Scotland, winning all major championships in Grade 1. A 22-year veteran of the Army School of Bagpipe Music and Highland Drumming in Edinburgh, he became piping instructor at St. John's Northwestern Military Academy in 2012.

In addition to PMaj. Donaldson, Andrew Lewis was a pipe instructor and Eric MacNeill was drum instructor for the pipe and drum camp. Mr. Lewis is Pipe Sergeant for the Grade 3 Macalester College Pipe Band and an accredited full piping adjudicator. Mr. MacNeill is lead drummer of the Grade 1 City of Dunedin Pipe Band and a certified snare drumming and ensemble adjudicator.

Students attended full-day classes throughout the week and had the opportunity to participate in different evening events. Faculty performed a mini recital the evening of June 3. On June 4, students enjoyed a social night performing at Revere's Wells Street Tavern in downtown Delafield. On June 5, students had the opportunity to attend an Inveran Bagpipes workshop tour or learn bagpipe maintenance and tuning. The evening of June 6, students held a massed band concert and reception at SJNMA.

