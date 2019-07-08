Davie County Sheriff's Office Implements Visual Labs Smartphone Body Cameras

MOCKSVILLE, N.C., July 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Davie County Sheriff's Office announced today that it has completed the deployment of body worn cameras on all its patrol deputies. "The goals of our body worn camera program include improving training and enhancing services to our citizens, and increasing transparency within the Sheriff's Office," said Sheriff JD Hartman.

The recording devices are actually fully-functioning Android smartphones with a software application installed from Visual Labs, a Silicon Valley software company. In addition to functionality as a body worn camera, the Visual Labs software allows the device to function as a digital camera, an audio recorder and a personnel locator, all while retaining the functionality of the smartphone itself. "It is a great way to put more functionality in the hands of our deputies without adding multiple pieces of hardware," added Sheriff Hartman.

The Visual Labs smartphone body camera solution includes several officer safety features like the ability to live stream video and audio directly from the scene of a critical incident. This enables command staff to obtain real-time situational awareness and make tactical decisions even when not on scene. This feature is available directly from the smartphone without the need to connect to any additional hardware. Additionally, all deputies are now equipped with a fully-functioning smartphone that can be used with other applications and as a supplemental means of communication.

One of the features that increases operational efficiency is the ability for automatic upload. Once a body camera recording is completed, the footage is automatically uploaded to a secure, CJIS-compliant cloud storage solution. This eliminates the need for docking stations or any additional hardware or wiring.

The Davie County Sheriff's Office selected the Kyocera DuraForce PRO 2, a waterproof, dustproof "rugged" Android smartphone to use as its "all-in-one" smartphone body camera solution.

"We are extremely pleased that the Davie County Sheriff's Office has selected the Visual Labs smartphone body camera solution," said Alexander Popof, COO of Visual Labs. "The Sheriff's Office has always focused on better ways to serve its community, and we are glad to be part of that effort with our high-technology solution."

The Davie County Sheriff's Office is headquartered in Mocksville, North Carolina serving a population of over 40,000 residents within an area of over 260 square miles. It currently has an authorized strength of 60 sworn officers and is supported by 6 civilian employees.

Visual Labs, Inc. is a Menlo Park, California based software company that has developed software for Android smartphones and a web-based evidence management platform to provide a CJIS-compliant body camera solution. Its "all-in-one" smartphone body camera software provides functionality as a body camera, a digital camera, an audio recorder and a personnel locator -- all while retaining the full functionality of the smartphone itself. The Visual Labs smartphone body camera solution is used by law enforcement and private security customers all across the United States.

