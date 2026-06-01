Davie Defense Breaks Ground on $1BN Modernization of Gulf Copper Shipyards in Texas to Build Coast Guard Icebreakers

GALVESTON, Texas, June 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Davie Defense today broke ground on the modernization of the Gulf Copper shipbuilding facilities in Galveston and Port Arthur. This historic milestone and investment in America's maritime industrial base also mark the return of complex shipbuilding to Texas for the first time in decades.

Davie Defense leadership and distinguished leaders break ground on the modernization of Gulf Copper Shipyard.

The groundbreaking ceremony featured remarks from the ownership and leadership of Davie Defense and Gulf Copper, and U.S. government officials, including Office of Management and Budget Director Russell Vought, U.S. Senator Ted Cruz, Congressman Randy Weber (TX-14), Texas Governor Greg Abbott, Department of Homeland Security Deputy Secretary Troy Edgar and U.S. Coast Guard Commandant Admiral Kevin Lunday.

The first phase of the shipyard upgrade, which overall could reach $1 billion, is scheduled for completion in 2028. This coincides with the beginning of construction of the first of three of five Arctic Security Cutters (ASC) for the U.S. Coast Guard. The first two vessels will be built at Davie Defense affiliate Helsinki Shipyard in Finland, with delivery of the first ship in 2028.

The Gulf Copper project is expected to create approximately 2,400 new American jobs, with broader statewide economic impact estimated to support up to 7,000 jobs through supply chain and related economic activity, according to a 2025 independent economic study by Austin based analyst, Impact Data Source.

Davie Defense was also honored to host Battleship Texas for a special salute during the groundbreaking event. An enduring symbol of American sea power, the ship served 34 years in the U.S. Navy, including five WWII campaigns, after being commissioned in 1914. Now under renovation at Gulf Copper, Battleship Texas will continue to receive in-kind support from the shipyard as the Battleship Texas Foundation transforms her into a modern, world-class museum.

Quotes

Philip Burns-O'Brien, President & CEO Davie Defense & Gulf Copper:

"America cannot restore maritime strength without rebuilding its industrial capability. Gulf Copper is more than a facility investment, it is part of the broader vision to revive U.S. shipbuilding capacity as strategic competition increases. Texas has the industrial foundation, talent and ambition to lead this renaissance."

James Davies, Co-founder & CEO Inocea Group:

"This groundbreaking is about rebuilding sovereign capability, strengthening America's maritime security and restoring the West's ability to deliver complex ships at speed and scale. Our Group has spent 15 years proving that Western shipbuilders can be transformed into world-class industrial assets. We are proud to bring our experience and expertise to the great state of Texas."

Alex Vicefield, Co-founder & Chairman Inocea Group:

"The return of complex shipbuilding to Texas is a historic milestone for the United States. Gulf Copper gives us a strategic foothold in one of America's most important maritime centres, with access to talent, infrastructure and world-class partners. This investment reflects our belief that the United States can once again become the global leader in shipbuilding."

Texas Governor Greg Abbott:

"Texas is ground zero for the revitalization of the American shipbuilding industry," said Governor Greg Abbott. "Davie Defense's significant investment in this expanded shipbuilding facility will bring more advanced defense manufacturing to our great state, create thousands of good-paying jobs, and enhance America's maritime security. Now more than ever, Texas will play a key role in keeping the American homeland safe. Our globally recognized business climate and top-tier workforce provide the foundation for Davie Defense to build a fleet that will ensure the United States and its allies are more secure than ever."

U.S. Senator Ted Cruz (TX):

"This shipyard is going to create high-paying, skilled jobs across this region—jobs for welders, engineers, and technicians. I want to thank the leaders and the workers who helped make this possible. As Chairman of the Senate Commerce Committee, I made sure that the Coast Guard got the largest investment in its history – over $24 billion, more than double its entire annual budget – in the landmark Working Families Tax Cuts Act last summer. This shipyard shows that when you eliminate government bureaucracy and back it with real investment, opportunity inevitably follows. In Texas, we don't slow down for Washington. We build, and we lead."

U.S. Senator John Cornyn (TX):

"Congratulations to Davie Defense on the groundbreaking of the Gulf Copper shipyard," said Sen. Cornyn. "This historic investment in Galveston and Port Arthur will bring thousands of well-paying jobs to Texans, modernize our Coast Guard fleet through the construction of Arctic Security Cutters, and strengthen our shipbuilding capabilities to bolster our national security."

U.S. Representative Randy Weber (TX-14):

"For far too long, America allowed its maritime strength to fall behind while our adversaries aggressively expanded theirs," said Congressman Randy Weber (TX-14). "Today, we are beginning to reverse that course, and I want to thank Davie Defense for their partnership and commitment to helping restore this critical industrial and national security capability right here on the Texas Gulf Coast. Texas' 14th Congressional District is proud to stand at the center of this effort as we help deliver the next generation of Arctic Security Cutters that will strengthen American sovereignty, project American strength, and ensure our nation remains prepared to defend its interests across the globe."

Department of Homeland Security Deputy Secretary Troy Edgar:

"This American Icebreaker Factory will stand as a testament to President Trump's promise to resurrect the U.S. shipbuilding industry and reestablish American maritime dominance," said Department of Homeland Security Deputy Secretary Troy Edgar. "Nowhere is this need more apparent than in the Arctic, where our adversaries are working to strengthen their presence for access to vital shipping lanes and natural resources. Thanks to President Trump's One Big Beautiful Bill, we will soon have the icebreakers needed to stave off rival advances and reassert American dominance in this crucial region. Under President Trump and Secretary Mullin's leadership, we will continue to secure American sovereignty, security, and economic prosperity for generations to come. The days of our adversaries dominating global shipbuilding are over."

About Davie Defense

Davie Defense is a U.S. shipbuilder and part of Inocea, a British-owned marine industrial group with operations spanning the United States, Canada and Finland. Together, these facilities design, build and maintain mission-critical vessels, including icebreakers, crewed and autonomous naval ships and luxury passenger vessels. Davie Shipbuilding based in Quebec, Canada is building the world's largest orderbook of heavy icebreakers, and Finland's Helsinki Shipyard is the recognized global leader in icebreaker construction. Gulf Copper & Manufacturing brings more than 75 years of ship repair and fabrication experience on the Gulf Coast. www.daviedefense.com

SOURCE Davie Defense