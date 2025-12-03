Davie Defense Closes Gulf Copper Acquisition, Confirming U.S. Shipbuilding Expansion

GALVESTON, Texas and WASHINGTON, DC, Dec. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ - Davie Defense today announced the closing of the acquisition of Gulf Copper & Manufacturing Corporation's shipbuilding assets in Galveston and Port Arthur, Texas. The completion of the transaction includes all required U.S. Government approvals, including the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States (CFIUS).

As part of the Inocea Group, the acquisition makes Davie Defense America's newest specialized shipbuilder — backed by Davie Shipbuilding in Canada and Helsinki Shipyard in Finland — at a time when the Trump Government is prioritizing the Arctic. The acquisition reinforces Inocea's presence in the U.S. as Davie Defense advances its capabilities and prepares to compete for major programs, supporting the Administration's broader focus on revitalizing American shipbuilding.

Gulf Copper will continue to operate as a leading repair and fabrication center, backed by its experienced management team and workforce, who will remain in place. Its work, including the recently expanded scope on the Flight III Arleigh Burke–class destroyer units, underscores its capability to execute complex, high-precision defense projects in Texas. Kai Skvarla, CEO of Davie Defense, will assume the role of CEO of Gulf Copper, with current CEO Steve Hale staying on in an advisory role to ensure a smooth transition.

A Principal ICE Pact Partner

The Gulf Copper acquisition comes as the U.S deepens cooperation with its Arctic and shipbuilding partners. On October 9, 2025, the presidents of the U.S. and Finland signed a historic Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on icebreaker construction at the White House. This was followed on November 18, by a Joint Statement of Intent between the U.S., Canada and Finland to advance shipbuilding and Arctic defense collaboration under the Icebreaker Collaboration Effort (ICE Pact), a trilateral initiative first announced in July 2024.

As a principal industrial partner in the ICE Pact, Davie Defense looks forward to the upcoming contracting process and to working with the U.S. Coast Guard to determine how best to advance the Arctic Security Cutter (ASC) project in America. Davie Defense is in negotiations to deliver five ASCs. The ASC is based on a proven fourth-generation polar icebreaker design from Helsinki Shipyard, the world's premier icebreaker builder having delivered approximately 50% of the world fleet and 100% of the polar icebreakers built in Finland over the past 25 years[1]. Key ASC features include seven reference vessels already in service; a track record of over 85 Arctic winters completed and the ability to deliver the first vessel within just 26 months of contract signing.

QUOTES

Kai Skvarla, incoming CEO Gulf Copper, said: "This acquisition confirms Davie Defense as a permanent part of the United States shipbuilding industry. We are proud to be an American shipbuilder, and the new Texas facilities which have over 350 existing employees will be key to expanding our U.S. operations. Our focus is simple: deliver the capability, capacity, and ships that America urgently needs. While others debate new approaches, Davie Defense is executing — building polar icebreakers, looking at other opportunities to grow our workforce, and applying decades of proven expertise to support our Coast Guard and government partners."

James Davies, Co-Founder, Inocea Group, said: "Closing this acquisition is a defining moment in our Group's journey. We are now truly transatlantic, operating across the United States, Canada and Finland, and we are proud to welcome the Gulf Copper team as part of our U.S. presence. This milestone was made possible by leaders and supporters who fought to reopen the door to renewed industrial strength, new opportunities for American workers, and a revitalized national shipbuilding capability."

Alex Vicefield, Co-Founder, Inocea Group, said: "Integrating Gulf Copper into Inocea is a major step in our ambition to be the world's leading specialized shipbuilder. Our transatlantic platform — spanning the United States, Canada and Finland — is purpose-built to deliver the industrial strength and trusted capability our government and commercial partners need. Operating in Texas solidifies our long-term commitment to the United States and strengthens the Western maritime base at a time when allied shipbuilding collaboration has never been more important."

Steve Hale, outgoing CEO, Gulf Copper, said: "Gulf Copper has been part of the fabric of shipbuilding on the Gulf Coast for more than 75 years. Joining Davie Defense opens an important new chapter — bringing long-term stability, new opportunities for our people, and continued support for the maritime communities we proudly serve."

"America has been an Arctic nation for over 150 years, and we're finally acting like it under President Trump. Our adversaries continue to look to grow their presence in the Arctic, equipping the Coast Guard with Arctic Security Cutters will help reassert American maritime dominance there," said U.S. Secretary of Homeland Security, Kristi Noem. "Revitalizing the U.S. Coast Guard's icebreaking capabilities is crucial for our security and prosperity, and today's announcement is an important step in that direction."

"This expansion of shipbuilding in Texas is a critical win for our state and U.S. maritime strength," said Senator Ted Cruz (R-Texas), Chairman of the Senate Committee on Commerce, Science, and Transportation. "In the One Big Beautiful Bill Act, I authored and passed a historic investment in the Coast Guard, including funding for new Arctic Security Cutter icebreakers. Davie Defense's investment in Galveston and Port Arthur will create 7,000 high-skilled jobs for Texas workers, generate $9 billion of statewide economic impact, and ensure the Coast Guard has the world-class cutters it needs to meet growing global threats."

Senator John Cornyn (R-Texas): "Texas is central to America's industrial base, and Davie Defense's arrival on the Texas coast reinforces that leadership at a critical moment for our national security. As the United States continues to strengthen its shipbuilding capacity and Arctic capabilities, having a world-class shipbuilder expand its U.S. presence to Texas will help us meet emerging challenges and opportunities."

Congressman Randy Weber (TX-14), said: "Davie Defense acquiring Gulf Copper's shipyards is a game-changer for America's national security. By bringing this work to Texas' 14th District, we are taking a leading role in rebuilding our icebreaker fleet and strengthening America's Arctic readiness. With billions in projected economic growth and thousands of jobs on the horizon, this is the start of a long-awaited era of American resurgence, one built here at home."

About Davie Defense

Davie Defense is a U.S. shipbuilder and part of Inocea, a privately held British marine industrial group with operations spanning the United States, Canada and Finland. Together, these facilities design, build and maintain mission-critical vessels including icebreakers, warships, ferries and cruise ships. Davie Shipbuilding based in Quebec, Canada is building the world's largest orderbook of heavy icebreakers, and Finland's Helsinki Shipyard is the recognized global leader in icebreaker construction. Gulf Copper & Manufacturing brings more than 75 years of ship repair and fabrication experience on the Gulf Coast. www.daviedefense.com

__________________ 1 In this context, icebreakers capable of breaking 5ft of level ice at 3 knots or higher

