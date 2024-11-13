Davie Will Be a Key Industry Partner in Trilateral Icebreaker Collaboration Effort

WASHINGTON, HELSINKI, and LÉVIS, QC, Nov. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Davie, a multinational shipbuilder based in Canada, today reaffirmed its commitment as a pivotal industry partner in the Icebreaker Collaboration Effort (ICE Pact) among Canada, Finland, and the United States. With the signing of a memorandum of understanding (MOU) in Washington, D.C., the ICE Pact sets a historic precedent for trilateral collaboration to develop the world's most advanced icebreakers.

As the only ICE Pact shipbuilder with a dedicated presence in all three member nations, Davie is uniquely positioned to bridge the critical gap in Western icebreaking capacity. Currently holding the largest global order book for heavy icebreakers under Canada's National Shipbuilding Strategy, Davie is also the owner of Helsinki Shipyard in Finland, responsible for over half of the world's icebreaking fleet. Furthermore, Davie will soon establish a U.S. shipbuilding presence, further solidifying its unique role across the ICE Pact countries.

Initially announced in July, the ICE Pact accelerates the production of essential icebreakers to ensure a continuous presence in the Arctic. These multi-use vessels address the Arctic's strategic, economic, and environmental challenges as global competitors rapidly expand their icebreaker fleets.

The stakes in the contested polar regions could not be higher. Icebreakers are crucial to protecting Arctic interests and upholding a rules-based order, projecting Canada and its allies as key Arctic powers. These ships support Arctic communities, enable safe shipping, respond to incidents, drive scientific research, and bolster natural resource management and the development of Arctic tourism.

The MOU marks the beginning of an implementation phase, advancing the ICE Pact into a clear and actionable strategy to build a robust, responsive, and resilient icebreaker fleet for current and future Arctic challenges. Davie stands ready to support these efforts.

About Davie

Founded in Québec, Canada, in 1825, Davie is a leading designer and builder of specialized, mission-critical ships, including icebreakers, ferries, and warships for both government and commercial customers. As of April 4, 2023, Davie is a proud partner in the Government of Canada's National Shipbuilding Strategy, an agreement focused on the construction of the largest and most technologically advanced ships ever built in Canada. This initial $8.5 billion contract covers seven heavy icebreakers and two large hybrid ferries. Davie, part of Groupe Davie, acquired Helsinki Shipyard in November 2023, furthering its expertise as a world leader in icebreaker design and construction. For more information, visit davie.ca and helsinkishipyard.fi.

SOURCE Davie