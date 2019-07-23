Davinci announces the release of new website - DavinciMeetingRooms.com

SALT LAKE CITY, July 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Davinci, the leading provider of global virtual office solutions, announced the launch of its new website DavinciMeetingRooms.com. Davinci's workspace and meeting room reservation site has been built with a mobile-friendly design and the latest technologies to provide a great booking experience from any device.

Entrepreneurs, small businesses, enterprise corporations and legal firms rent Davinci's fully equipped workspaces to hold their meetings in style. Customers can choose from over 5,000 Davinci workspaces worldwide and reserve affordable day offices or meeting rooms by the hour or by the day – simply with the click of a button.

"It is always very exciting to launch a new website. Davinci definitely takes great pride in our online presence, and we focus on providing a fast and seamless user experience on any device," said Martin Senn, CEO of Davinci. "Simply go to DavinciMeetingRooms.com and see for yourself," Senn added.

Davinci Virtual Office Solutions was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah. For the past decade, the company provided live receptionist services and virtual office solutions to over 50,000 companies and entrepreneurs throughout the U.S., Canada, Europe, Central America, Africa, Asia and Australia. Clients can obtain prime business addresses, meeting & work spaces, and live receptionist services in minutes.

For more information please visit www.DavinciMeetingRooms.com or call (855) 291-3697.

You may also visit www.davincivirtual.com to learn more about Davinci's many other virtual office solutions.

About DavinciMeetingRooms.com:

DavinciMeetingRooms.com is a comprehensive workspace reservation platform for business, providing access to over 5,000 conference rooms, day offices, meeting spaces and business support services around the globe. Users can book professionally equipped meeting spaces, as well as critical add-on services such as LCD projectors, video conferencing, wireless Internet access, catering services and secretarial support.

Davinci also offers virtual office locations and virtual office services worldwide. With professional business addresses in over 1,700 prime locations, mail forwarding, lobby and directory listings, access to conference rooms and day offices, catering, administrative services, virtual assistants, business support centers, resident agent services, license hanging and more, Davinci Virtual helps businesses maintain a global presence on a local budget.

