DaVinci Enters the Concentrate Category With the Electric Quartz Rig

"Current concentrate devices often force people to compromise on flavor, control, or consistency," said Shauntel Ludwig, CEO of Synergy Innovation. "With the DaVinci Electric Quartz Rig, our team set out to solve those challenges through better engineering, clean materials, and precise temperature control. The result is a more refined concentrate experience and another step in our mission to bring life into exceptional."

Years in the making, the EQ is designed to eliminate compromises common in popular e-dab rigs. A self-contained modular system, it allows connoisseurs to see the process, control every variable, and experience pure flavor.

Key Product Features

Integrated touchscreen control allows users to control temperature and session settings directly on the device without requiring a mobile app.

Session modes allow users to customize their sessions. Precision for exact temperature. Smart Paths for guided temperature progression.

Full quartz crucible and atomizer engineered for clean thermal transfer and pure flavor.

The integrated Jacuzzi water filtration system holds 60ml water, providing enhanced cooling and smoother vapor

Additional Features

Up to 50 sessions per charge

Haptic feedback system

Wide precision heating range from 450°F to 650°F (232°C–343°C)

26 customizable background themes and lighting modes

Available in four colorways

Davinci will continue to elevate how people experience vaporization with new systems in the pipeline designed to give users confidence, clarity and control over how they consume.

The DaVinci Electric Quartz Rig (EQ) is available beginning March 11, 2026 at davincivaporizer.com in the United States.

International distribution and wholesale availability will follow, with global retail partners expected to begin carrying the device later in 2026.

EQ Jacuzzi Collection MSRP: $549

About Davinci

Founded in 2011 by Cort Smith, DaVinci is distinguished by its consistent innovation in the vaporization space, leveraging precision temperature control and patented dosage metering. It is celebrated for its pioneering medical-grade vaporizer hardware, including the iconic Classic and IQ. DaVinci has embarked on years of robust design and manufacturing to develop a new line of clean-tech flagship products, staying true to its guiding principles of purity, innovation and control. From responsible material choices to precision-driven performance, the brand focuses on giving users confidence, clarity, and control over how they consume. For More Information https://www.davincivaporizer.com

