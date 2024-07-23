daVinci Introduces Brand Refresh, Bringing Joy Back to Parenting and Delivering Great Value at Affordable Prices

In response to real parents' needs, daVinci ushers out the beige with a personality-packed campaign and product line, offering bright, safety-assured cribs and children's furniture, ensuring joyful and accessible nurseries for all

LOS ANGELES, July 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- daVinci , the award-winning, beloved baby and kid's furnishing brand, is thrilled to introduce its brand refresh. This includes an evolved brand aesthetic, refined logo, and messaging, and an enhanced website experience. daVinci is designed for the real-life parent looking for safe products that are also stylish and affordable. The colorful, modern branding aims to distinguish daVinci and solidify the brand's 30+ year legacy as a leading, trusted provider of children's furnishings loved by over 3 million families.

daVinci's new aesthetic features a vibrant and joyful palette that reflects the brand's creative approach to the modern nursery.

Rigorously tested and certified for safety, daVinci's ethos revolves around providing parents with peace of mind and assurance while creating a healthier environment for their children. daVinci's new visual identity reflects the brand's creative spirit and commitment to offering no-compromise nursery furniture designed for real life, while balancing its joyful personality with the credibility and safety of its products in an approachable way.

The refresh introduces a vibrant color palette, playful illustrations, and clean iconography, which has been thoughtfully integrated across daVinci's logo, website, social media, photography, and the brand's award-winning Carter's by daVinci collaboration. This elevated look and feel highlights daVinci's comprehensive range of modern cribs, rockers and gliders, mattresses and dressers that are nearly all GREENGUARD Gold Certified , having been tested for over 10,000 chemicals and proven to provide better indoor air quality and healthier nurseries.

"Our commitment to providing rigorously tested, certified safe products reflects our dedication to creating a nurturing environment for children. daVinci's refreshed identity embodies this ethos, ushering in a new era of joyful and accessible nursery solutions," says Sara Worland, Senior Vice President of Brand. "Amidst the beautiful chaos of everyday life, we're addressing the needs of parents with modern cribs designed for real life and offered at affordable prices. We're delighted to bring value and joy back to the nursery experience!"

daVinci's new look is a testament to the heritage company's dedication to innovating and modernizing to maintain its reputation as a knowledgeable and trusted brand that stands out within the highly competitive children's furnishing market. With its new aesthetic, daVinci looks forward to continue lending a supportive and welcoming hand to parents in search of no-compromise nursery furniture that is safety-tested, stylish, and available for a fraction of the price of other modern nursery brands.

To learn more about daVinci's products and to experience the rebrand online, visit davincibaby.com , and shop the brand's assortment of award-winning nursery essentials at retailers including Amazon and Target .

About daVinci

daVinci is an award-winning leader in the children's industry, providing over 2 million parents with the safest nursery and kid's furniture at the best value for over 30 years. Boasting the largest selection of GREENGUARD Gold Certified cribs and mini cribs on the market, daVinci believes every parent deserves to create a safe and loving home for their child – regardless of their budget. For more information, please visit daVinciBaby.com , Facebook.com/davincibabyusa or @davincibabyusa on Instagram.

