Davinci Jets Completes SmartSky® First Article Installation on Citation Latitude

RESEARCH TRIANGLE, N.C. , Feb. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SmartSky Networks, the leading provider of inflight air-to-ground (ATG) connectivity for business aviation, today announced that sales and installation partner Davinci Jets has completed its third SmartSky STC installation, bringing game changing connectivity to a customer-owned Citation Latitude. The SmartSky Flagship™ equipped aircraft has returned to service and FAA Supplemental Type certification is expected in the coming months, making SmartSky readily available for more than 200 in-service Latitude models. Owners are encouraged to reach out to their preferred MRO to discuss installation options. SmartSky has 15 STCs and more than a dozen in progress.

The Latitude installation is part of Davinci's previously announced plans to equip the majority of its managed fleet with SmartSky connectivity because of its ability to deliver the connected experience inflight Davinci customers have been demanding for years. On the first flight following the Latitude's return to service, the passengers connected six devices simultaneously to Facetime, participate in a video meeting, send pictures from phones, stream Netflix, and Fubo TV, email large attachments, use Salesforce, access documents on Microsoft Teams, make phone calls, and run speed tests verifying the multi-Mbps capability of the system which moves data to and from the aircraft with equal ease. Passengers described the experience as "connected freedom."

"Demand for SmartSky is growing in the marketplace because customers expect to be continuously and reliably connected even while in transit," said Eric Legvold, CEO of Davinci Jets. "The customers who are now flying SmartSky-equipped planes are able to do just that. We are proud to be upgrading our customers' inflight experience with the only next-generation ATG connectivity solution that is available for business aviation."

The installation was completed by Davinci Jets Services, the company's full-service MRO, with engineering support provided by Liberty Partners of Okmulgee, OK.

"It's great to work with a partner like Davinci Jets that has listened to its customers and committed to delivering the best available service as both a management and MRO provider. Their outstanding execution on multiple installations has made them a reliable source for any owner operator looking to upgrade their aircraft," said Rich Pilock, Vice President of Connectivity Sales for SmartSky.

SmartSky Networks was founded to transform aviation through disruptive communications technologies, services, and tools. Its innovative air-to-ground network takes advantage of patented spectrum reuse, advanced beamforming technologies, and 60 MHz of spectrum for significantly enhanced connectivity. SmartSky uniquely enables an "enterprise in the sky" experience with unmatched capacity for data transmissions both to and from the aircraft. This real-time, very low latency, bidirectional data link makes SmartSky the best inflight user experience and a key enabler for new and enhanced applications and services. Passengers can use multiple devices at once for business applications, voice and video calls, and entertainment applications such as livestreaming, social media, and online gaming. For more information, visit SmartSkyNetworks.com

Davinci Jets Services is a full-service MRO with FAA part 145 Certification. Our highly skilled and experienced technicians are dedicated to keeping your aircraft properly maintained and safe! Based at Charlotte Douglas International Airport (CLT). Our team consists of FAA Certificated Mechanics, Avionics Technicians, Structures Technicians as well as a Maintenance Quality Department headed by our Chief Inspector. We provide minor to major scheduled inspections and routine maintenance as well as unscheduled aircraft-on-ground (AOG) maintenance at the Davinci Jets Services hangars. We are authorized per our FAA-issued Operations Specifications to perform maintenance on a wide variety of airframes and engines including but not limited to many models of Gulfstream, Bombardier, Embraer, Textron, and Pilatus aircraft. We work diligently to ensure your aircraft is maintained to meet or exceed factory standards and to be your partner in aviation.

