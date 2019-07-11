DaVinci Laboratories Issues Allergy Alert On Undeclared Fish Allergen In Omega-3 1000 Product Lot 35532200

WILLISTON, Vt., July 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Out of an abundance of caution, DaVinci Laboratories, a division of FoodScience Corporation of Williston, Vermont has contacted FDA and is voluntarily recalling 256 bottles of Omega-3 1000 that may be labeled as Dim Plex. A small number of bottles may contain undeclared fish (anchovy & sardines) allergen. People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to fish run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products.

Omega-3 1000 product was distributed nationwide through mail order and direct delivery.