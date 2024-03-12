DaVinci Lock Patent Litigation Against SpiderDoor

RALEIGH, N.C., March 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- DaVinci Lock continues to experience tremendous growth in the self-storage industry thanks to our great customers and partners. We are responding publicly to the inquiries we have received about our legal action against SpiderDoor LLC. Please know that we will continue to meet our growing customers' needs and that our business with you won't have any disruptions.

As many of you know, DaVinci Lock was created to serve self-storage operators through its patented over-lock system that simplified the way self-storage facilities manage unit access. The DaVinci Lock System allows for automated and contactless lock removal using a standard combination lock with an encrypted serial code engraved on it. Using DaVinci Lock software, serial codes can be decrypted to retrieve lock combinations and authorized employees can provide lock combinations to tenants.

Unfortunately, the success of the DaVinci Lock system has led to unfair competition in the industry. Last year, DaVinci Lock came to believe that a new competitor, SpiderDoor, had copied its System and infringed its patents in doing so. DaVinci Lock took steps to avoid litigation knowing that it likely would prove damaging to all, but after SpiderDoor appear to refused to stop their actions or change their product offering in any material way, DaVinci had no choice but to pursue litigation.

In response, SpiderDoor was forced to stop selling the the original version of its allegedly infringing system, but, as the lawsuit details, instead pivoted to another version that still makes use of DaVinci Lock's patented invention. While DaVinci Lock welcomes fair competition in the self-storage industry, it cannot allow its intellectual property, in which DaVinci Lock has invested significant time and money, to be infringed.

Accordingly, DaVinci Lock has no choice but to continue the litigation against SpiderDoor asserting its patents as well as the growing number of pending patent applications it is adding to its portfolio. DaVinci Lock is confident it will prevail in the case and will be entitled to remedies that include damages and a permanent halt to sales of SpiderDoor's alleged infringing systems. For those interested in additional details, linked here is an article on statistics related to patent litigation.

We appreciate your business and our relationships in the industry. We intend to keep growing, innovating, and protecting our product offerings to better serve your needs.

SOURCE DaVinci Lock