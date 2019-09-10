Davinci Now Provides Call Answering & Receptionist Services to over 200 Flexible Workspaces

SALT LAKE CITY, Sept. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Davinci Virtual Office Solutions, the leading provider of live receptionist services, global business addresses and on-demand workspace offerings, now provides call answering and live receptionist services for over 200 workspace locations and several thousand end-users. In 2019 alone, Davinci has already answered well over 500,000 calls on behalf of its workspace partner locations.

"Call answering can be quite challenging and distracting for workspace operators. That is why hundreds of workspaces trust Davinci with all their live answering and web chat needs," said Martin Senn, CEO of Davinci Virtual Office Solutions. "Many workspace and coworking locations use Davinci's Live Receptionist Solutions internally to reduce overhead and maximize availability, all while creating new revenue streams by reselling our services to their customers as well," Senn added.

Existing customers are happy to recommend Davinci because the company offers professional, affordable communication services specifically designed for the workspace industry. Products include enterprise-grade phone systems, affordable live receptionist services and live web chat solutions.

Davinci Virtual Office Solutions was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah. For the past decade, the company has provided live receptionist services and virtual office solutions to over 50,000 companies and entrepreneurs throughout the U.S., Canada, Europe, Central America, Africa, Asia and Australia. Clients can obtain live web chat services, live receptionist services, prime business addresses and on-demand meeting & workspaces — instantly — with the click of a button.

About Davinci:

Davinci is the leading provider of turnkey virtual communications and virtual office solutions. Davinci's virtual offices and services include local or toll-free telephone and fax numbers, digital voicemail, electronic fax, email, online command center, unified messaging, voice and video conferencing, voicemail to email, fax to email, professional live receptionist services, virtual assistants, live call answering, live web chat, screening and forwarding, find me, follow me, surveys, outbound calling, customer service, appointment scheduling, order taking, and much more.

Davinci offers virtual office locations and virtual office services worldwide. With professional business addresses in over 1,800 prime locations as well as mail forwarding, lobby and directory listings, access to conference rooms and day offices, catering, administrative services, virtual assistants, business support centers, resident agent services, license hanging and more, Davinci Virtual helps businesses maintain a global presence on a local budget.

DavinciMeetingRooms.com is a comprehensive online reservation platform for businesses, providing access to over 5,000 conference rooms, day offices, meeting spaces and business support services around the globe. Users can book professionally equipped meeting spaces, as well as critical add-on services such as LCD projectors, video conferencing, wireless Internet access, catering services and secretarial support.

