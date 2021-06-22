Davinci Virtual Office Solutions Named to Parity.org Best Companies for Women to Advance List 2021

SALT LAKE CITY, June 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Davinci Virtual Office Solutions, the leading provider of global virtual business addresses, on-demand workspace offerings and live receptionist services, has been named to the Parity.org Best Companies for Women to Advance List 2021. This list recognizes organizations that have implemented a mix of exemplary benefits, policies, and programs that ensure women have significant opportunities to advance their careers.

Companies on the list were rated in areas of equality in hiring and promotion practices, inclusion, representation of women in leadership, and enablers, such as benefits and other policies, that help companies achieve equitable outcomes. For more details, visit: www.parity.org/best-companies.

"The companies that are on the 2021 list of Best Companies for Women to Advance are shining examples of companies that actually walk the talk and are helping create equal representation, now." said Cathrin Stickney, Parity.org founder and CEO.

"Davinci Virtual Office Solutions has been successful because of our ongoing commitment to diversity, inclusivity and equal opportunity. We embrace these fundamental values as part of our company culture," said Martin Senn, CEO of Davinci. "Our awesome workforce is comprised of over 80% of incredibly talented female professionals - we are proud to be associated with Parity.org," Senn added.

Davinci Virtual Office Solutions was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah. For the past decade, the company provided virtual office solutions to over 50,000 companies and entrepreneurs worldwide. Clients can obtain prime business addresses, on-demand meeting & workspaces, live web chat services and live receptionist services – instantly – with the click of a button.

For more information please visit www.davincivirtual.com or www.davincimeetingrooms.com contact 888-863-3423.

About Davinci Virtual Office Solutions:

Davinci is the leading provider of turnkey virtual communications and virtual office solutions offering virtual office locations and services worldwide. With professional business addresses in over 5,500 prime locations, mail forwarding, lobby listings, conference rooms access, live receptionist services, resident agent services, and more, Davinci Virtual helps businesses maintain a global presence on a local budget.

About Parity.org

Parity.org is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization dedicated to closing the gender gap at the highest ranks of business leadership. You can follow Parity.org on Facebook , LinkedIn , Twitter , and Instagram . Organizations wanting to take the ParityPledge or learn more about Parity.org should visit www.Parity.org .

