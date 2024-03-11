Da'Vine Joy Randolph Wins Her Oscar in Moussaieff Diamond Earrings

LOS ANGELES, March 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Radiant in Moussaieff high jewellery, Da'Vine Joy Randolph claimed the spotlight at the 96th Academy Awards (Oscars), winning the coveted 'Actress in a Supporting Role' award for her outstanding performance in The Holdovers.

She wore a pair of exquisite Moussaieff diamond drop earrings with a total diamond weight of 18.64 carats, set in platinum. They were designed with prominent D colour, Internally Flawless marquise-shaped diamonds in cluster formations that created a tassel effect.

Da'Vine Joy Randolph in Moussaieff High Jewellery Moussaieff High Jewellery Earrings

For press inquiries, please contact:

Brandsway Creative

Kelly Brady

[email protected]

212-966-7900

About Moussaieff

The Moussaieff family were in the gem trade for generations. In 1963, Moussaieff Jewellers opened its Park Lane showrooms. This was followed in 2006 with the opening of a magnificent flagship store at 172 New Bond Street. The beautifully designed 1930's art deco style boutique, boasts an unmatched collection of coloured diamond jewellery. These are the best examples of their kind uniting superlatives, rare colour of pure hue and perfect even saturation with good cut and clarity and high brilliancy. The House displays white diamonds up to 100 carats of the highest quality. As well as jewellery set with important gems like beautiful natural pearl earrings, rare Colombian emeralds, Burma rubies and Sri Lanka sapphires. In addition to the three London salons, Moussaieff are also in Geneva and Hong Kong.

SOURCE Moussaieff