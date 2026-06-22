DAVION HEALTHCARE ADOPTS DIRECT COMMERCIALISATION STRATEGY AND ESTABLISHES UK DISTRIBUTION PLATFORM

DUBLIN, June 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Davion Healthcare Plc ("Davion" or the "Company"), a next-generation digital healthcare company developing non-invasive, remote health monitoring solutions for the early detection of medical anomalies associated with serious health conditions, today announces an evolution of its commercial model designed to support the international rollout of its product portfolio and future acquisition strategy.

As previously announced, Davion continues to progress its proposed direct listing on the Nasdaq Global Market and remains engaged with the ongoing SEC review process. Management remains focused on executing the Company's growth strategy and advancing its commercial initiatives.

Following a review of its commercial strategy, the Board has decided to move to a direct commercialisation model, enabling Davion and its subsidiaries to transact directly with regional distribution partners and customers in its target markets.

As part of this transition, the Company has exercised its contractual rights to terminate its existing global licensing and distribution arrangements relating to Davion BreastCheck.

The Board believes that direct commercialisation will provide Davion with greater control over product strategy, commercial execution and customer relationships, while establishing a scalable commercial platform capable of supporting both the Company's existing product portfolio and future acquisitions.

To support this strategy, Davion further announces that it has entered into an agreement to acquire a controlling interest in Solar Medical and Chemical Limited ("Solar Medical"), a United Kingdom-based medical products distribution business.

Upon completion, Solar Medical is intended to become Davion's principal commercial and distribution platform in the United Kingdom, supporting the rollout and market development of Davion BreastCheck, Davion FootFlow, Davion ThermaDerm and future products developed, acquired or commercialised by the Group.

The acquisition is intended to provide Davion with an owned UK operating capability and a scalable commercial infrastructure capable of supporting multiple products and serving as a platform for future acquisitions.

Outside the United Kingdom, Davion intends to appoint carefully selected regional distribution partners that will transact directly with Davion and its subsidiaries, including operating companies acquired or established by the Group from time to time.

The Board believes this model provides a scalable framework for international expansion and supports the continued development of Davion's healthcare platform as the Company pursues its acquisition strategy. The revised commercial structure offers several strategic advantages, including:

Direct oversight of product deployment and commercial execution;

An owned UK commercial and distribution capability;

Greater control over customer relationships and market development;

A scalable platform capable of supporting multiple products and future acquisitions; and

A flexible framework for international expansion through carefully selected regional partnerships.

Jack Kaye, CEO of Davion Healthcare Plc, commented:

"This transition marks an important step in Davion's evolution, as our objective is to move beyond individual licensing arrangements and establish a scalable commercial platform capable of supporting multiple products across our portfolio.

"The addition of Solar Medical is intended to provide Davion with an owned operating capability in the United Kingdom and a scalable platform from which to support future growth and international expansion through carefully selected regional partnerships.

"We believe this structure places Davion in a stronger position to support the rollout of Davion BreastCheck, Davion FootFlow, Davion ThermaDerm and future products as we continue to build a broader healthcare platform."

The Company expects to provide further updates regarding completion of the Solar Medical transaction, product deployment plans and regional partnership arrangements in due course.

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For more information please visit:

https://www.davionhealthcare.com/

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

This announcement contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements include, but are not limited to, those identified by words such as "believes," "will," "expects," "anticipates," "estimates," "intends," "plans," "targets," "projects" and similar expressions. The statements in this release are based upon the current beliefs and expectations of our company's management and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ from those set forth in these forward-looking statements. Numerous factors could cause or contribute to such differences, including, but not limited to, the results of clinical trials and/or other studies, the challenges inherent in new product development initiatives, the impact of any competitive products, our ability to license and protect our intellectual property, our ability to raise additional capital in the future, changes in government policy and/or regulation, potential litigation by or against us, any governmental review of our products or practices, and other risks discussed from time to time in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, or any information contained in this press release or in other public disclosures, at any time. Finally, the investing public is reminded that only announcements or information about Davion Healthcare Plc disseminated by the Company and bearing its name are considered official.

SOURCE DAVION HEALTHCARE PLC