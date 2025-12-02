Davion Healthcare Plc Announces Appointment of New Chief Financial Officer and Independent Non-Executive Director

New York, Dec. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Davion Healthcare Plc ("Davion" or the "Company"), the medical technology company advancing non-invasive home tests for various medical anomalies including cancer, today announced the appointment of Mr. Andreas Ttofi as Chief Financial Officer and Mr. Jan Dulman, CPA, as Independent Non-Executive Director and Chair of the Audit Committee, both effective immediately.

Andreas Ttofi – Chief Financial Officer

Mr. Ttofi is a fully qualified ACCA Member and accomplished accountant with over a decade of professional experience in audit, financial reporting, taxation, and operational finance. Since 2012, he has advised a wide range of corporate and private clients across multiple sectors, gaining a reputation for accuracy, technical depth, and strong regulatory compliance. His expertise spans statutory accounts preparation, audit oversight, CGT analysis, payroll governance, and the management of corporate funds. He brings a disciplined and ethical approach to financial stewardship, supported by continuous professional development and adherence to evolving accounting and reporting standards.

Jan Dulman – Independent Non-Executive Director & Chair of the Audit Committee

Mr. Dulman is a seasoned Certified Public Accountant (CPA) with extensive experience as a Chief Financial Officer, audit professional, and senior accounting partner. His career began in Stamford, Connecticut, where he developed his foundational audit and financial skills before serving as Controller and subsequently CFO of a publicly listed mining exploration company. He later founded and merged a successful CPA partnership into a national practice, where he led the Attest Services division and developed the firm's national SEC and Broker-Dealer practice. Mr. Dulman has overseen major regulatory filings, including one of the largest Regulation A registrations in U.S. history, and brings deep expertise in financial governance, audit oversight, and SEC compliance.

Commenting on the appointments, Davion Healthcare's Chairman, Sir Eric Peacock stated:

"Our Board is delighted to welcome Andreas and Jan at this pivotal stage for the Company. Andreas brings rigorous financial discipline and international accounting expertise, while Jan contributes exceptional SEC, audit, and governance experience. Their combined leadership strengthens our Board significantly as we advance towards our upcoming NASDAQ listing and global expansion."

About Davion Healthcare Plc:

Davion Healthcare Plc is a medical technology company advancing non-invasive home tests for early-stage identification of various medical anomalies including cancer. Its lead product, BreastCheck, is an FDA-registered at-home breast health screening test that uses a thermosensitive patch and companion mobile app to help detect potential anomalies early and without the need for a clinical visit. BreastCheck is set for commercial launch by the end of H1 2026.

Davion operates a capital-light, licensing-led model, designing and registering proprietary monitoring tools, while partnering with third parties for manufacturing and distribution.

Davion is listing on the NASDAQ Global Market (Ticker:AC DAVI). Its broader product pipeline includes:

FootFlow – non-invasive foot temperature monitoring for early detection of PAD and diabetes

Testic – at-home testicular health monitoring

ThermaDerm – a clinician-facing thermal monitoring pad for skin anomaly detection

The Company's mission is to improve access to early detection tools, reduce pressure on healthcare systems, and enable earlier, more informed interventions through affordable, accessible technologies.

