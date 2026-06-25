DAVION HEALTHCARE ANNOUNCES PROPOSED ACQUISITION OF HUMASKAN AND ESTABLISHMENT OF UK FINANCE SUBSIDIARY TO SUPPORT STRATEGIC ACQUISITION PROGRAMME

DUBLIN, June 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Davion Healthcare Plc ("Davion" or the "Company"), a next-generation digital healthcare company developing non-invasive remote health monitoring solutions for the early identification of medical anomalies associated with serious health conditions, today announces that it has entered into a share purchase agreement to acquire 100% of Humaskan Ltd ("Humaskan"), a medical technology company, focused on proprietary healthcare products and intellectual property.

In addition, the Company announces the proposed establishment of a wholly owned United Kingdom subsidiary, Davion Healthcare Finance Ltd, which is intended to support the Group's planned acquisition and expansion strategy across the United States and Europe.

As previously announced, Davion continues to execute its strategy of building a broader healthcare platform through a combination of product development, commercial infrastructure, strategic financing capability and selective acquisitions. The proposed acquisition of Humaskan follows the recently announced acquisition of Solar Medical and Chemical Limited, which is intended to establish Davion's principal commercial and distribution platform in the United Kingdom.

Transaction Summary – Humaskan Acquisition

The proposed acquisition comprises the purchase of 100% of the issued share capital of Humaskan for total consideration of $60 million.

The consideration is proposed to be satisfied through:

$10 million in cash consideration; and

$50 million through the issue of ordinary shares in Davion.

The equity consideration is proposed to be issued at a reference price of $13.00 per share and would be subject to a nine-month lock-up arrangement and orderly market disposal provisions thereafter.

Strategic Financing Initiative – Davion Healthcare Finance Ltd

To support the Company's planned acquisition programme and provide additional acquisition funding flexibility, Davion intends to establish Davion Healthcare Finance Ltd as a wholly owned United Kingdom subsidiary.

Subject to market conditions, regulatory processes, final approvals and completion of transaction documentation, Davion Healthcare Finance Ltd anticipates establishing a corporate bond programme of up to £100 million.

The proposed programme is expected to comprise three intended series:

Series 1 – up to £30 million.

Series 2 – up to £30 million.

Series 3 – up to £40 million.

The Company currently expects the bonds to carry an indicative fixed coupon of 10.5% per annum and an intended maturity profile of five years.

The Company currently intends that the bonds will be offered exclusively to professional, sophisticated and institutional investors and will not be made available to retail investors.

Subject to final approvals and market conditions, the Company currently expects each bond series to apply for admission to trading on the Vienna Stock Exchange MTF platform and currently anticipates launch activities commencing in August 2026.

The Company intends that proceeds raised under the proposed programme will be directed toward the Group's acquisition programme across the United States and Europe.

The Company currently expects that any bond programme would be structured through Davion Healthcare Finance Ltd as issuer, and that acquisition assets funded through the programme may form part of the overall Group structure while being subject to dedicated security arrangements in support of the financing programme.

Reasons for Acquisition and Financing Strategy

The Board believes the proposed acquisition of Humaskan, together with the proposed financing structure, has the potential to accelerate Davion's broader healthcare platform strategy through the addition of complementary intellectual property, products and commercial opportunities while supporting disciplined capital deployment.

The combined strategy is intended to:

Broaden Davion's healthcare technology and intellectual property portfolio;

Expand the Group's product development and manufacturing capabilities;

Create additional routes for revenue growth and commercial expansion;

Support acquisition opportunities across target healthcare sectors in Europe and the United States; and

Strengthen the scalability and flexibility of the Group's healthcare platform.

Completion of the Humaskan acquisition and implementation of any financing programme remain subject to completion of definitive documentation, regulatory considerations, and satisfaction of customary conditions.

Jack Kaye, CEO of Davion Healthcare Plc, commented:

"The proposed acquisition of Humaskan and the intended establishment of Davion Healthcare Finance Ltd reflect our strategy of building a broader and more scalable healthcare platform.

"We believe combining proprietary technologies, commercial capability, targeted acquisitions and access to long-term institutional capital has the potential to create a flexible foundation for future growth.

"Our intention is to create a financing platform capable of supporting disciplined acquisition activity whilst maintaining a long-term approach to value creation."

The Company will provide further updates regarding the proposed acquisition, financing programme and anticipated implementation timetable in due course.

Contacts

Media Enquiries:

[email protected]

For more information please visit:

www.davionhealthcare.com

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

This announcement contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements include, but are not limited to, those identified by words such as "believes," "will," "expects," "anticipates," "estimates," "intends," "plans," "targets," "projects" and similar expressions. The statements in this release are based upon the current beliefs and expectations of our company's management and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ from those set forth in these forward-looking statements. Numerous factors could cause or contribute to such differences, including, but not limited to, the results of product evaluations, studies, regulatory reviews and commercial adoption and/or other studies, clinical trials, the challenges inherent in new product development initiatives, the impact of any competitive products, our ability to license and protect our intellectual property, our ability to raise additional capital in the future, changes in government policy and/or regulation, potential litigation by or against us, any governmental review of our products or practices, and other risks discussed from time to time in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, or any information contained in this press release or in other public disclosures, at any time. Finally, the investing public is reminded that only announcements or information about Davion Healthcare Plc disseminated by the Company and bearing its name are considered official.

SOURCE DAVION HEALTHCARE PLC