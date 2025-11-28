DAVION HEALTHCARE PLC FORM F-1 BECOMES AUTOMATICALLY EFFECTIVE UNDER SECTION 8(a)

NEW YORK, Nov. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Davion Healthcare Plc ("Davion" or the "Company"), the medical technology company developing non-invasive home tests for early-stage identification of various medical anomalies including cancer, today announced that its Registration Statement on Form F-1, filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on November 7, 2025, has become automatically effective in accordance with Section 8(a) of the Securities Act of 1933.

In connection with the effectiveness of the Form F-1, Davion has also filed a Form 8-A to register its ordinary shares under Section 12(b) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

Davion is currently completing the remaining administrative steps with The Nasdaq Stock Market regarding the admission of its ordinary shares for trading. A further announcement will be made once the Company receives confirmation of its listing date.

About Davion Healthcare Plc

Davion Healthcare Plc is a medical technology company developing non-invasive home tests for early-stage identification of various medical anomalies including cancer. Its lead product, BreastCheck™, is an FDA-registered at-home breast health screening test that uses a thermosensitive patch and companion mobile app to help detect potential anomalies early and without the need for a clinical visit. BreastCheck™ is set for commercial launch by the end of H1 2026.

Davion operates a capital-light, licensing-led model, designing and registering proprietary monitoring tools, while partnering with third parties for manufacturing and distribution.

Headquartered in Dublin, Ireland, Davion is listed on the NASDAQ Capital Market (Ticker: DAVI). Its broader product pipeline includes:

FootFlow™ – non-invasive foot temperature monitoring for early detection of PAD and diabetes

Testic™ – at-home testicular health monitoring

ThermaDerm™ – a clinician-facing thermal monitoring pad for skin anomaly detection

The Company's mission is to improve access to early detection tools, reduce pressure on healthcare systems, and enable earlier, more informed interventions through affordable, accessible technologies.

www.davionhealthcare.com

