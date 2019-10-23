Davis & Associates Welcomes Renowned Immigration Attorney Michael Mayer to the Firm

HOUSTON, Oct. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Houston law firm Davis & Associates proudly welcomed immigration attorney Michael Mayer, an experienced and talented lawyer to its team. Prior to joining Davis & Associates in Houston, Mayer worked across several fields of law in San Antonio – but today, he focuses solely on immigration law to provide his clients with the highest level of service available.

Mayer is from an immigrant family, so he has first-hand knowledge of both sides of the same coin. His mother was born in Canada, and his grandfather hailed from Austria. Mayer himself served as a missionary in the Dominican Republic for two years prior to returning to the U.S. to study at Brigham Young University.

"I'm so glad to be part of Davis & Associates," says Mayer. "I've practiced in many areas of law over the past several years, but immigration law is where I really get the chance to help people."

With a Juris Doctorate from Washburn University School of Law, Mayer is currently a member of the Texas State Bar Association and is licensed to practice law in Texas. However, because immigration laws are federal, Mayer represents clients nationwide.

"We're thrilled to welcome Michael to the team," says Garry Davis, the firm's founder. "He's known for looking out for his clients and helping people get the best possible outcome, so he's a great fit for Davis & Associates."

Davis & Associates, a firm dedicated to helping its clients with business immigration, family immigration and visas, as well as several other facets of U.S. immigration, is home to some of Dallas and Houston's most well-known attorneys. The firm prides itself on caring about each client it represents. In fact, the company's motto is "Families, Not Files," which zeroes in on the fact that clients are so much more than stacks of paperwork.

The firm represents a wide range of clients in all immigration matters, including deportation defense, green cards, and citizenship and naturalization. A variety of people come to Davis & Associates for help, including mid-sized and large businesses that need to hire foreign workers, families who want to bring their loved ones to the United States, and individuals who need assistance with writs of habeas corpus and mandamus, temporary visas and a number of other immigration issues.

About Davis & Associates

With offices in Dallas and Houston, Davis & Associates is well-known for working hard to help people across the full spectrum of immigration issues. Its attorneys practice in all areas of immigration law, providing real, winning solutions for thousands of clients over the past several years.

