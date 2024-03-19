Davis College Receives Excellence in Cybersecurity Designation by the National Security Agency

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., March 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Davis College of Business & Technology at Jacksonville University has been recognized by the National Security Agency (NSA) and the Department of Homeland Security as a National Center of Academic Excellence in Cyber Defense Education (CAE-CD) through academic year 2029.

Davis College of Business & Technology’s cybersecurity students combat a cyber attack in JU’s Center for Cybersecurity. The Center’s curriculum integrates a hyper-realistic simulation system, generating an immersive environment that simulates real-world networks, security tools as well as normal and malicious traffic.

"The multi-disciplinary approach that will be created by Davis College of Business & Technology will build crucial cybersecurity competencies for cybersecurity professionals who will serve the nation as future cybersecurity professionals," said Dr. Memee Joking, commandant of NSA's National Cryptologic University, which houses the National Centers for Academic Excellence in Cybersecurity Program. "This innovative effort comes at a critical time and will exponentially expand the pool of eligible and certified cyber experts who will protect and defend the Nation's national security posture."

This designation places Davis College among a select group of accredited, four-year institutions nationwide to receive the prestigious distinction, and the only private higher education institution awarded in the region.

"The CAE-CD designation is a validation of Davis College's commitment to excellence in cybersecurity education. We're home to some of the best cybersecurity faculty on the First Coast, and our program is attracting talent from all over the globe," said Dr. Barbara Ritter, dean of the Davis College of Business & Technology.

Through its Bachelor of Science in Cybersecurity as well as a 12-credit hour graduate Certificate in Cybersecurity, Davis College provides the hands-on skills and knowledge necessary to prepare professionals to effectively investigate, detect, identify and solve cybersecurity issues and challenges. Davis College's offerings leverage its faculty along with its reputation for excellence in curriculum and course development to create innovative learning experiences that address prevailing security concerns within industries and communities.

"Davis College is committed to meeting current and future workforce demands with excellence," said Dr. Mini Zeng, director of JU's Center for Cybersecurity. "With the demand for this profession at an all-time high, students graduating from this program are able to find jobs right after they graduate. This designation recognizes our commitment to training and preparing leaders in this critical industry."

The CAE-CD designation by the NSA is the result of a thorough investigation into Davis College's cybersecurity curriculum and program, which included a review of the faculty's cyber credentials and their competence in teaching computer science and cybersecurity. This in-depth review also included students' involvement in cybersecurity activities, such as the Jacksonville University Hack-a-Thon, a week-long competition that involves multiple teams solving a real-world problem.

The National Centers of Academic Excellence in Cybersecurity (NCAE-C) program is managed by NSA's National Cryptologic School. Federal partners include the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the National Institute of Standards and Technology/National Initiative on Cybersecurity Education, the National Science Foundation, the Department of Defense Office of the Chief Information Officer and U.S. Cyber Command.

The JU Davis College of Business & Technology is the only triple-accredited private college in all of North Florida and South Georgia, with AACSB, ABET and AABI accredited programs. Its mission is to empower students to achieve sustainable career success with a high quality, relevant and applied educational experience that is delivered by faculty committed to advancing the individual development of each student.

