Davis Instruments launches AirLink air quality sensor with web and app-based monitoring

Trusted weather and technology company brings professional quality to the consumer-priced particulate matter sensor market

HAYWARD, Calif., Oct. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Davis Instruments, renowned for establishing the personal weather station market, launched its new professional-grade air quality sensor AirLink with WeatherLink companion mobile app and website.

The AirLink air quality sensor represents the highest quality particulate matter sensor on the consumer market. Tweet this The combination of AirLink and WeatherLink represent both the highest quality particulate matter sensor on the consumer market and industry-leading software providing customers real-time indoor and outdoor microclimate knowledge, so they know when it is safe to go outside or when to close the windows and run air filters.

Accurate and real-time air quality data is critical to anyone who lives or works in areas prone to wildfires or city pollution, as well as those with respiratory health conditions, children, and seniors. The combination of AirLink and WeatherLink represent both the highest quality particulate matter sensor on the consumer market and industry-leading software providing customers real-time indoor and outdoor microclimate knowledge, so they know when it is safe to go outside or when to close the windows and run air filters.

"As a California-based company, we know how air quality impacts our lives — and how crucial having detailed knowledge and understanding of our home, school and workplace microclimate is," says Davis Instruments President Chris Sullivan. "Our team of engineers and meteorologists, and our history of bringing cost-effective, accurate weather sensors built for rigorous environments give us great confidence in AirLink."

AirLink and WeatherLink give customers a range of air quality information, including:

Air Quality and NowCast Index: Clear, color-coded Air Quality Index (AQI) readings from a user-selectable global index.

Clear, color-coded Air Quality Index (AQI) readings from a user-selectable global index. Air Quality Trends: 24-hour trend on the mobile app shows changes in hourly air quality. Historical data can be analyzed on the web over months and years.

24-hour trend on the mobile app shows changes in hourly air quality. Historical data can be analyzed on the web over months and years. Real-time Alerts : Text/email notifications of changing air quality.

: Text/email notifications of changing air quality. Global Map: AirLink and weather data from the largest network of professional-grade personal weather stations in the world.

AirLink and weather data from the largest network of professional-grade personal weather stations in the world. Weather Data: Temperature, humidity, dew point, heat index, weather forecast, and more - updated every minute.

AirLink is available in North America through www.davisinstruments.com/airlink and internationally through a network of partners in over a hundred countries.

About Davis Instruments

Davis has 37-year track record of developing and manufacturing professional-grade environmental hardware and software products. Data from hundreds of thousands of Davis stations around the world is used by leading experts and institutions including the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) and the Citizen Weather Observer Program. Designed, assembled and tested in Hayward, CA, Davis Instruments is one of a family of companies making up Advanced Environmental Monitoring (AEM) .

SOURCE Davis Instruments Corp.

Related Links

https://www.davisinstruments.com/airlink/

