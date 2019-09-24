Davis Levin Livingston Raised Funds for New Clinical Building for University of Hawaii Law School

HONOLULU, Sept. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Honolulu-based personal injury law firm, Davis Levin Livingston, funded the construction of a clinical building for the University of Hawaii at Manoa's William S. Richardson School of Law.

The firm supports various initiatives through the Davis Levin Livingston Charitable Foundation, which has worked with Hawaii Public Radio, Roscoe Pound Institute For Civil Justice, and Levin Educational Access Project in the past.

For this project, Mark Davis chaired the fundraising campaign that resulted in the successful completion of the $9.3 million building that will house the Advocacy and Trial Practice Curriculum and will be the new home of the law school's clinical program. The Davis Levin Livingston Charitable Foundation donated $1 million of the building's $9.3 million total cost. The funds went toward the installation of whiteboards, IT infrastructure, and sustainable systems, in addition to the general construction costs. The building will have classrooms and clinic rooms, which will serve as spaces where people in need can enlist law school students for legal assistance. The building will be the site of the Hawai'i Innocence Project, which works to free innocent people in prison, as well as the Medical-Legal Partnership for Children.

The project was funded by the fundraising campaign chaired by Attorney Mark Davis and included a lead gift by the Davis Levin Livingston Charitable Foundation. Other funding sources included the university, and the Hawaii State Legislature. Dean Avi Soifer had the idea to construct a new building in 2003, and worked with many people to make his vision happen. On September 30, 2016, construction of the space began. It was officially completed on September 6, 2019, and includes an atrium, rooftop PV panels which will supply 30% of the building's electricity, a bioswale system to provide rainwater to the surrounding gardens, and a walkway which connects it to the rest of the law school. Construction was led by F&H Construction of Maui, who brought architect Chris Hong's design to life.

Davis Levin Livingston practices personal injury law in addition to civil rights, consumer rights, insurance bad faith cases, and more areas of the law. To learn more about the firm and to speak with their attorneys visit their website at davislevin.com.

SOURCE Davis Levin Livingston

Related Links

https://www.davislevin.com

