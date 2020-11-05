Davis Levin Livingston Ranked in 5 Practice Areas by U.S. News -- Best Lawyers® "Best Law Firms" of 2021

HONOLULU, Nov. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Honolulu firm Davis Levin Livingston is considered a "Tier 1" practice in four legal areas and a "Tier 2" practice in another, according to the 2021 U.S. News — Best Lawyers® "Best Law Firms" report. After winning two "Tier 1" rankings and one "Tier 3" ranking in 2020, the firm began another year fighting for clients with great legal prowess. For their work, they earned the following rankings in the 2021 "Best Law Firms" guide:

Hawaii regional Tier 1:

regional Tier 1: Criminal Defense: General Practice



Insurance Law



Medical Malpractice Law – Plaintiffs



Personal Injury Litigation – Plaintiffs

Hawaii regional Tier 2:

regional Tier 2: Criminal Defense: White Collar

This recognition includes two new criminal defense recognitions for the firm, as well as a two-tier jump for its insurance law practice.

The "Best Law Firms" publication is the offshoot of the U.S. News — Best Lawyers® awards program and is overseen by the same independent editorial team. Building off peer recommendations gathered in the Best Lawyers® evaluation process, "Best Law Firms" rankings also consider client feedback and any general information about a firm's team and outcomes.

A small percentage of the highest-scoring firms are designated "Tier 1" for each practice area and each region, with a slightly larger group earning "Tier 2" rankings, and the last of the highest scorers being named to "Tier 3." Because each firm is reevaluated every year, teams can easily fall off the list if they do not maintain high standards, or, as with Davis Levin Livingston, they can climb in the rankings and earn commendation in new practice areas.

The team at Davis Levin Livingston is excited to see how it improved upon last year's ranking and determined to continue providing the excellent service and results that led to this year's recognition in five different practice areas. From its Honolulu office, Davis Levin Livingston is determined to make sure all Hawaii residents have access to quality representation when they need legal help.

Davis Levin Livingston, a Honolulu-based firm, accepts cases throughout Hawaii to fight for plaintiffs in both civil and criminal cases. The firm has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars since it opened more than four decades ago and has earned some of the highest settlements and judgements in the state. As a testament to their skill in litigation, founding partners Mark Davis and Michael Livingston are members of the elite Inner Circle of Advocates and International Academy of Trial Lawyers, respectively. They encourage any residents of Hawaii in need of legal help to reach out for a free consultation. The firm can be contacted 24/7 at {F:P:Sub:Phone} or online at davislevin.com.

SOURCE Davis Levin Livingston

Related Links

https://www.davislevin.com/

