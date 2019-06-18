Davis Levin Livingston Represents Family of Tattoo Artist "Sailor Jerry" in Unauthorized Use Lawsuit Against Sailor Jerry Spiced Rum

HONOLULU, June 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Davis Levin Livingston, a highly-rated litigation firm that has served Honolulu for more than 40 years, is now representing the family of famous Hawaii tattoo artist "Sailor Jerry" in a lawsuit against liquor conglomerate William Grant & Sons, the makers of Sailor Jerry Spiced Rum. Joined by attorneys from Settle Meyer Law, the team at Davis Levin Livingston includes firm partner Mark Davis.

The legal complaint is brought by the assignees of Louise Collins, widow of Norman Keith Collins or "Sailor Jerry," and was filed with the State Court of Hawaii earlier this month. In the complaint, Ms. Collins and her family allege that William Grant & Sons engaged in unauthorized use and misappropriation of Sailor Jerry's name and persona in order to promote their distilled liquor products.

A renowned local tattoo artist, Sailor Jerry became world-famous for his innovative and distinctive art style. Running a small Chinatown shop in Honolulu for several decades, Sailor Jerry led the entire tattoo industry into a new modern aesthetic, after his work became popular with World War II servicemen heading out to the front lines.

According to Ms. Collins, William Grant & Sons never sought or received permission from her to use Sailor Jerry's likeness on their popular Sailor Jerry Spiced Rum product, which generates millions in annual global sales. The Scotland-based liquor giant has also never received permission to use Sailor Jerry's likeness and persona for a brand new distilled liquor product, which will be released this summer.

Said Ms. Collins: "I am appalled to see what these folks have done with Jerry's name and legacy. This was my husband, the father of my children, and no one ever even asked our family for permission to use him in this way."

By joining forces to assist Ms. Collins with this matter, the skilled attorneys at Davis Levin Livingston and Settle Meyer Law hope to hold William Grant & Sons accountable for the illegal use of Sailor Jerry's likeness. In doing so, they aim to secure a better financial future for his family, and honor his legacy as a tattoo legend.

For further information and all press and media inquiries, contact Davis Levin Livingston.

SOURCE Davis Levin Livingston

Related Links

https://www.davislevin.com

