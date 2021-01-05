Davis Partners and Birtcher Anderson Realty Join Forces to Form a New Company

Birtcher Anderson & Davis Associates will benefit from the leadership of Arthur "Art" Birtcher, co-chairman; Robert "Bob" Anderson, co-chairman and principal; Robert "Bob" Thiergartner, CIO and principal; and Daniel Karcher, president and principal.

"Art and I look forward to applying the vision we share with Bob, Daniel, and their strong team of professionals to add to the size and strength of our investment and management services platforms," said Anderson.

"The two firms share values of integrity, service, and commitment to enduring relationships with clients and partners," said Thiergartner. "The merger will enable us to provide our partners and clients with investment, development, property management, and leasing services from coast to coast."

The combined management services operations of Birtcher Anderson & Davis Associates includes nearly 11 million square feet of office, industrial, and retail properties in California, Washington, Arizona, Nevada, Texas, and Florida. Most recently, Birtcher Anderson & Davis closed on a 600,000-square-foot industrial portfolio in Dallas-Fort Worth, a 10-acre parcel for the development of industrial buildings in Southern California's Inland Empire market, and a nearly 350,000-square-foot industrial portfolio in Southern California — each done with an institutional equity partner.

"In a world currently full of uncertainty, we're excited to be making a move that will strengthen our ability to position our clients and partners for long-term success," said Karcher.

