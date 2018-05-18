Davis, Saperstein & Salomon, P.C. to Celebrate Third Annual National T-Shirt Day to Raise Awareness Against Drunk Driving

TEANECK, N.J., May 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Friday, May 25th, 2018 marks the third annual National T-Shirt Day, which aims to raise awareness against the dangers of intoxicated driving. Join the personal injury law firm of Davis, Saperstein & Salomon, P.C. for a day of fun and reflection by taking part in the #NationalTShirtDay social media contest. For every entry, the firm donates $1 to Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD), whose mission is to end drunk and drugged driving, support the victims of these violent crimes, and prevent underage drinking. In turn, every participant in National T-Shirt Day is automatically entered into a drawing to win a $500 Amazon gift card.

Bringing awareness to the dangers of intoxicated driving is particularly significant to Davis, Saperstein & Salomon P.C. Steven Benvenisti, Esq., a Partner at the firm, was on spring break when he was struck and nearly killed by a habitual drunk driver. After being thrown 70 feet, his legs were crushed, and he was in a coma for 10 days. He spent six months in the hospital, enduring 15 surgeries and intense rehabilitation. After the crash, Steven turned to MADD and found victim advocates in Florida and New Jersey who helped him and his family deal with the challenges resulting from the crash. He went on to fully recover, attended law school, and now represents victims and families that have been affected by drunk driving. He has served on the New Jersey Advisory Board for MADD for several years, and shares his story to audiences around the country.

"We started National T-Shirt Day to utilize social media as a tool to spread awareness to the issue of intoxicated driving, and to raise money for one of many charities that have become near and dear to our hearts," says Davis, Saperstein & Salomon, P.C. managing Partner Garry R. Salomon, Esq. Each year, those who want to participate post a photo or video of themselves wearing their favorite t-shirt with the hashtag #NationalTShirtDay to Davis, Saperstein & Salomon P.C.'s Facebook or Instagram page on the Friday before Memorial Day. The winner will be announced via Facebook and Instagram Live at noon on Tuesday, May 29.

For many, Memorial Day Weekend has become known as the unofficial start of the summer season, and is meant to serve as an enjoyable and relaxing time. Unfortunately, it is also one of the deadliest weekends of the year, due to crowded roadways and the increase of intoxicated driving. An average of 161 people are killed per day in car accidents over this 3-day span, 40 percent due to drunk driving. National T-Shirt Day calls attention to this issue and aims help put an end to these tragedies, all of which are 100 percent preventable. Together, we have the power to end drunk driving and the thousands of lives it claims each year. For more information, please visit Davis, Saperstein & Salomon, P.C.'s Facebook @AccidentLawyers and Instagram @DSSLaw.

For questions and concerns, please contact Elizabeth Sheldon, Marketing Assistant, at 201-808-2877, or elizash@dsslaw.com.

Davis, Saperstein & Salomon, P.C. - 375 Cedar Lane, Teaneck, N.J. 07666. Additional offices in Freehold, Jersey City, Newark, Princeton, Colonia, Iselin, East Rutherford, Bridgewater, Woodcliff Lake, & New York City

Related Links

DSS website

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/davis-saperstein--salomon-pc-to-celebrate-third-annual-national-t-shirt-day-to-raise-awareness-against-drunk-driving-300651409.html

SOURCE Davis, Saperstein & Salomon, P.C.

Related Links

https://www.dsslaw.com

