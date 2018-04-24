DaVita and Methodist Specialty and Transplant Hospital Collaborate to Launch Technology Designed to Help Improve Transplant Readiness of Patients

SAN ANTONIO, April 24, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- DaVita Kidney Care, a division of DaVita Inc. (NYSE: DVA), a leading provider of kidney care services in the United States, and Methodist Specialty and Transplant Hospital in San Antonio, Texas, today announced the launch of the co-developed Transplant Waitlist Support Program. The purpose of the program is to help keep waitlisted patients transplant-ready by deploying a technology-enabled solution to proactively and electronically exchange patient information between DaVita and the transplant center.

(PRNewsfoto/DaVita Kidney Care)...

"This program represents how transplantation and dialysis can work together instead of operating in separate silos," noted Adam Bingaman, M.D., director of the Abdominal Transplant Program at Methodist Specialty and Transplant Hospital. "The ultimate goal is to provide better care for patients suffering from chronic kidney disease. The Transplant Waitlist Support Program bridges gaps that have previously impacted the constancy of that care."

All transplant centers rely heavily on phone and fax communications to collect and update patient information. Both modes are time consuming and inefficient. With growing waitlists, transplant program coordinators struggle to maintain current patient data, such as health status changes or correct contact information. Outdated contact information, for example, can result in a patient missing a transplant opportunity when a donor kidney becomes available.

Methodist Specialty and Transplant Hospital, which is co-owned by HCA Healthcare and Methodist Healthcare Ministries, helped develop the concept with DaVita. The San Antonio hospital's Kidney Transplant Program is the first to implement the Transplant Waitlist Support Program. DaVita was uniquely positioned to collaborate because its patients receive treatments multiple times a week, and patient data is updated each visit per DaVita's rigorous documentation protocols.

"This program exemplifies DaVita's commitment to develop solutions to improve care for our patients," said Allen R. Nissenson, M.D., FACP, chief medical officer for DaVita Kidney Care. "By delivering optimal clinical outcomes, ensuring data integrity and supporting patients, we are committed as a partner and an advocate during the transplant journey."

The Transplant Waitlist Support Program will be available to other transplant centers in the near future, fulfilling a major goal for both DaVita and HCA Healthcare to help improve the transplant waitlist experience nationwide.

"Through collaboration and enhanced communication with DaVita, we are confident this program will result in more patients being ready when a kidney becomes available," added James Pittman, assistant vice president at HCA Healthcare.

About DaVita Kidney Care

DaVita Kidney Care is a division of DaVita Inc., a Fortune 500® company, that through its operating divisions provides a variety of health care services to patient populations throughout the United States and abroad. A leading provider of dialysis services in the United States, DaVita Kidney Care treats patients with chronic kidney failure and end stage renal disease. DaVita Kidney Care strives to improve patients' quality of life by innovating clinical care, and by offering integrated treatment plans, personalized care teams and convenient health-management services. As of December 31, 2017, DaVita Kidney Care operated or provided administrative services at 2,510 outpatient dialysis centers located in the United States serving approximately 198,000 patients. The company also operated 237 outpatient dialysis centers located in 11 countries outside the United States. DaVita Kidney Care supports numerous programs dedicated to creating positive, sustainable change in communities around the world. The company's leadership development initiatives and social responsibility efforts have been recognized by Fortune, Modern Healthcare, Newsweek and WorldBlu. For more information, please visit DaVita.com.

About Methodist Specialty and Transplant Hospital

Methodist Specialty and Transplant Hospital in San Antonio, Texas, is a full-service hospital specializing in abdominal organ transplants (kidney, liver, and pancreas), bariatric surgery, vascular and robotic surgery, behavioral health, inpatient rehabilitation, treatments for cancer and incontinence, as well as forensic and emergency care for survivors of sexual assault ages 13 and older. It also offers a Level IV Trauma Emergency Department open 24/7/365. The hospital has earned an 'A' in the Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade assessment of more than 2,600 hospitals nationwide for consecutive periods in 2016 and 2017. It a Center of Metabolic and Bariatric Surgery Excellence, designated as such by the American Society for Bariatric Surgery. Its Bariatric Surgery program was the first in San Antonio and South Texas. The kidney transplant program of Methodist Specialty and Transplant Hospital is ranked among the top centers nationally and is recognized for its expertise in matching unrelated donors. In 2016, its live donor kidney transplant program performed more transplants than any other center in the country. A campus of Methodist Hospital, Methodist Specialty and Transplant Hospital is located in the heart of the South Texas Medical Center. For more information, visit sahealth.com/locations/methodistspecialty.

