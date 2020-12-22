DaVita Celebrates 100,000 Patients Receiving Kidney Transplants

DENVER, Dec. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, DaVita Kidney Care announced that more than 100,000 DaVita patients have received a kidney transplant since 2000. This milestone represents the culmination of two decades of innovative strategies spearheaded by the kidney care provider to increase patient education and access to kidney transplantation.

"We are deeply committed to helping every interested patient be evaluated by transplant centers and stay transplant ready," said Dr. Jeff Giullian, chief medical officer for DaVita. "Transplant is the best option for most patients with kidney failure, as it's the only way for these patients to live without relying on dialysis."

According to the United Network for Organ Sharing (UNOS), 24,273 people received a kidney transplant in the United States in 2019. More than 6,000 DaVita patients have already received a transplant in 2020, despite the many setbacks transplant programs faced due to COVID-19.

At the same time, nearly 100,000 people in the United States remain on a kidney transplant waitlist. The average wait for a non-living kidney donor match is 3.6 years.

The Advancing American Kidney Health initiative launched in 2019 calls for doubling the number of kidneys available for transplant by 2030. The initiative lays out a roadmap to help organ procurement organizations and transplant centers reach this goal, which aligns with DaVita's longstanding work to empower all patients to choose to be evaluated for transplant.

Kidney transplants are associated with improved clinical outcomes and quality of life. For these reasons, combined with the limited availability of viable organs, many patients with kidney failure choose living organ donation.

Prior to beginning dialysis, DaVita offers education to help people with kidney disease proactively manage their kidney health and learn about possible treatment options, including transplantation. DaVita patients receive comprehensive transplant education even if they choose to start dialysis. This education empowers patients and their loved ones with essential information to help them successfully navigate their journey to transplant. DaVita's transplant education aims to help all patients — regardless of their age, race, health conditions or insurance status — stay informed about the potential benefits of transplantation and get the support they need if they choose to pursue this treatment option.

DaVita's kidney transplant education programs include:

Kidney Smart ® : Launched in 2012. Kidney Smart is a no-cost, comprehensive and interactive kidney education program offered online or in-person and open to anyone in the community. More than 200,000 people have received Kidney Smart education.

Launched in 2012. Kidney Smart is a no-cost, comprehensive and interactive kidney education program offered online or in-person and open to anyone in the community. More than 200,000 people have received Kidney Smart education. Transplant Smart ® : This multi-media kidney transplant education program features animated and peer-to-peer videos, as well as a robust workbook full of resources, to inform patients about the transplant process and what to expect at every step along the way.

This multi-media kidney transplant education program features animated and peer-to-peer videos, as well as a robust workbook full of resources, to inform patients about the transplant process and what to expect at every step along the way. Patient Referral: DaVita believes every patient who wants to pursue a transplant should have the opportunity to do so. As such, patients are referred to transplant centers for evaluation based on their interest. Transplant centers decide which patients to accept for the waitlist. DaVita empowers and educates patients to help them make the best decisions for their health.

DaVita believes every patient who wants to pursue a transplant should have the opportunity to do so. As such, patients are referred to transplant centers for evaluation based on their interest. Transplant centers decide which patients to accept for the waitlist. DaVita empowers and educates patients to help them make the best decisions for their health. Transplant Workflow Technology: DaVita created the only nationwide system for tracking transplant status from education to referral and ultimately waitlist for the 200,000 patients served by the kidney care provider. Social workers use this platform to help ensure every patient is educated, and to track referrals and waitlist status updates from transplant centers.

To access educational resources about kidney transplant, visit DaVita.com/Transplant.

