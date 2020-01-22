DaVita Celebrates 2019 Achievements

DENVER, Jan. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- DaVita is closing the decade by highlighting its milestones and achievements from 2019.

Javier Rodriguez took the helm as CEO of DaVita Inc. on June 1, 2019. A DaVita teammate for more than 20 years and head of DaVita Kidney Care since 2012, Rodriguez succeeds Kent Thiry in writing the next chapter of the company's history.

DaVita is a leader in the kidney care community, spearheading innovation in dialysis to improve quality of life for all kidney patients Transplant Smart is a comprehensive education and support program. DaVita has committed to a goal of using 100% renewable energy to operate its U.S. centers by 2022. Integrated Kidney Care (IKC) Infographic Patient Education Infographic Giving & Volunteerism Infographic

Less than a year into his new role, Rodriguez was ranked among the most influential people in U.S. health care by Modern Healthcare.

"Together, nearly 70,000 DaVita teammates and physician partners pushed the boundaries of what kidney care could be," said Rodriguez. "We made tremendous strides in the clinical care we deliver to patients, producing innovation that will transform health care and support local communities around the world – and we will build on these accomplishments in 2020."

Pushing for what health care could be…

Executive Order on Advancing American Kidney Health

DaVita's approach to kidney care aligns with the goals of the Administration's 2019 executive order on Advancing American Kidney Health. The company intends to keep investing in programs and innovations that support the prevention of kidney failure, as well as those that can help increase the number of dialysis patients treating at home and improve kidney transplantation rates.

Integrated Kidney Care

DaVita Integrated Kidney Care (DaVita IKC), operating under VillageHealth DM, LLC, passionately believes that integrated care should be the standard for all people with kidney disease. This past year, DaVita IKC grew its patient population and saw a decrease in hospital admittance and readmittance rates. DaVita IKC partners with health systems, health plans, nephrologists and the government to work to measurably improve clinical outcomes, enhance patient experience and reduce the total cost of care for kidney populations.

Nephrology Care Alliance

Nephrology Care Alliance (NCA), a new physician-led entity, was announced in October 2019. In its first three months, NCA confirmed interest from nearly 1,100 nephrologists in participating with its platform, covering both chronic kidney disease (CKD) and end stage kidney disease (ESKD) patients. With DaVita's complementary capabilities in predictive analytics, patient education and more, physicians using the NCA platform are well-positioned to fully realize integrated kidney care across the continuum.

DaVita Health Solutions Becomes Vively Health

DaVita Health Solutions became Vively Health, meaning "full of life" or "lively." With up-start Vively Health, DaVita has applied its experience in caring for high-need, high-cost patients to a patient population expected to grow by 20% in the next decade – people living with multiple, and often interrelated, chronic conditions.

To further drive high-quality care, Vively announced a five-year collaboration with Cerner that aims to revolutionize care delivery for these vulnerable patients by leveraging the company's digital health record and population health management platform.

Kidney Transplant Support

Raising the bar on patient-centered care…

DaVita continues to demonstrate clinical outcomes that are among the best when compared to national averages in virtually every category.

In 2019, DaVita reduced the number of missed treatments and lowered hospitalization rates through its kidney care programs, resulting in DaVita patients collectively spending an estimated 100,000 more days at home.

DaVita continues to improve the experience of its more than 200,000 patients. The company realized its best performance on the In-Center Hemodialysis Consumer Assessment of Healthcare Providers and Systems (ICH-CAHPS) since the inception of the patient experience survey in 2014. DaVita cares deeply about its patients' experience and has defined caring behaviors of Welcome, Empathize, Connect, Actively listen, Respect, Encourage (WE CARE) to help caregivers consistently deliver an exceptional experience with every interaction.

We care for each other with the same intensity with which we care for our patients…

At DaVita, teammates trust that beliefs drive behaviors. DaVita supports programs dedicated to creating positive, sustainable change in communities around the world.

For its efforts in the field of corporate responsibility, DaVita was named to the Dow Jones Sustainability Index World List. This honor comes after being analyzed for the company's performance in regards to environmental, social and governance practices.

As a testament to the company's dedication to its teammates, DaVita has been recognized as a top workplace in Colorado for the seventh time.

DaVita was also distinguished as a Member of the 2019 Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index, a metric that provides companies across the globe an opportunity to disclose and showcase their efforts in gender equality. DaVita is among only 10 health care companies and one of two Colorado-based companies to receive this honor.

About DaVita Inc.

DaVita (NYSE: DVA) is a Fortune 500® health care provider focused on transforming care delivery to improve quality of life for patients globally. The company is the largest provider of kidney care services in the U.S. and has been a leader in clinical quality and innovation for 20 years. Through DaVita Kidney Care, the company treats patients with chronic kidney failure and end stage renal disease. DaVita is committed to bold, patient-centric care models, implementing the latest technologies and moving toward integrated care offerings for all. Through these efforts, DaVita has also become the largest provider of home dialysis in the country. As of September 30, 2019, DaVita served 204,900 patients at 2,736 outpatient dialysis centers in the United States. The company also operated 249 outpatient dialysis centers in nine countries worldwide.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release are forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties. These forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations. Various important factors could cause actual results to differ materially, including the risks identified in our U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filings. DaVita disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statement contained in this press release.

