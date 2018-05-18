DaVita Celebrates Signing of the Colorado Living Donor Support Act

DENVER, May 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

DaVita congratulates the American Transplant Foundation and the Colorado State Legislature for passing the Colorado Living Donor Support Act, which will provide crucial support to Coloradans willing to be living organ donors. Thousands of Colorado patients awaiting life-sustaining transplants will also benefit from this legislation once the bill goes into effect in 2020.

DaVita and its teammates know firsthand how much it means for a patient to receive a kidney donation. Every year, we support tens of thousands of patients on their transplant journey, including the search for a related or non-related living donor.

Despite the overwhelming need for organ donations, very few states offer living donor benefits. In passing and signing this bill, Colorado is setting an example for the rest of the country. Many living donors in Colorado will no longer have to worry about taking time off or potentially losing income or even their job as they recover from providing an incredible gift to another human being.

General Facts on Kidney Disease and Transplantation

1 in 7 American adults has chronic kidney disease.

Of the nearly 115,000 patients on the organ transplant waitlist, more than 95,000 are waiting to receive a kidney transplant, according to the United Network for Organ Sharing.

The median wait time across the United States for a kidney is 3.6 years, but that can vary depending on geographic location, health and compatibility.

How DaVita Supports Living Organ Donation & Transplantation

Offers seven days of paid leave post-procedure to teammates who decide to making a living organ donation. Short-term disability benefits are available to teammates after that.

Provides comprehensive education about transplantation to its patients and actively supports them on their quest to get waitlisted.

Educates and empowers patients to have discussions with family and loved ones about living donations.

Produces industry-leading clinical outcomes to help keep its patients transplant-ready for the time when a kidney becomes available.

As a result, an average of 17 DaVita patients receive a kidney transplant every day, including many whose donation comes from a living donor. Also, DaVita recently launched the Transplant Waitlist Support Program, which proactively shares its waitlisted patients' health data with participating transplant centers to help keep information current and patients on the waitlist ready to receive a kidney.

To learn more about kidney disease or transplantation, visit DaVita.com/Transplants.

About DaVita Kidney Care

DaVita Kidney Care is a division of DaVita Inc., a Fortune 500® company, that through its operating divisions provides a variety of health care services to patient populations throughout the United States and abroad. A leading provider of dialysis services in the United States, DaVita Kidney Care treats patients with chronic kidney failure and end stage renal disease. DaVita Kidney Care strives to improve patients' quality of life by innovating clinical care, and by offering integrated treatment plans, personalized care teams and convenient health-management services. As of March 31, 2018, DaVita Kidney Care operated or provided administrative services at 2,539 outpatient dialysis centers located in the United States serving approximately 198,000 patients. The company also operated 241 outpatient dialysis centers located in 10 countries outside the United States. DaVita Kidney Care supports numerous programs dedicated to creating positive, sustainable change in communities around the world. The company's leadership development initiatives and social responsibility efforts have been recognized by Fortune, Modern Healthcare, Newsweek and WorldBlu. For more information, please visit DaVita.com.

