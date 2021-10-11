DaVita Climate Action Goals Approved by the Science Based Target Initiative

DENVER, Oct. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- DaVita furthers commitment to climate action goals with validation from the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi). The organization has approved two goals:

Supply chain partners representing 70% of emissions will set climate change goals by 2025

Reduce its carbon emissions by 50% by 2025

"Our environmental goals proactively address our contribution to climate change," said Misha Palecek, chief transformation officer for DaVita. "We'll continue our ambitious pursuit of this effort and do our part to create a healthy world for future generations."

The SBTi uses a rigorous review process to confirm that companies' sustainability efforts are designed to aggressively impact climate change. To qualify as a science-based target (SBT), the goal must be developed in line with the scale of reductions required to keep the Earth from warming more than 1.5 degrees Celsius from pre-industrial levels.

SBTi found DaVita's two climate action goals aligned with these standards, solidifying their historic commitment to environmental stewardship.

DaVita asks suppliers to join the effort and reduce their own emissions

As part of this effort, DaVita is asking suppliers to reduce their own emissions, which would help shrink the health care provider's own greenhouse gas footprint.

"Through industry collaboration, we have an opportunity to align our vision of community climate action to help make a broad impact," said Palecek.

Activity from DaVita's supply chain partners is included in what's defined by the SBTi as Scope 3 emissions. These emissions make up nearly 80% of DaVita's total greenhouse gas footprint. To help reach its reduction target, DaVita will collaborate with supply chain partners that represent 70% of its Scope 3 emissions to help these vendors set their own science-based climate action goals that they believe can be achieved by 2030.

DaVita aims to reduce emissions across its greenhouse gas footprint by 50% by 2025

Earlier this year, DaVita announced a set of ambitious 2025 goals designed to support the company's Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) strategy. As part of the development process, DaVita undertook two years of research to provide a roadmap to achieve its long-term stretch goal of cutting the company's Scope 1 and 2 emissions in half by 2025, five years earlier than what is required by the SBTi. To support this, DaVita's approved SBTs are designed to address its Scope 1, 2 and 3 emissions—direct emissions created by the company's operations, indirect emissions from energy procured from local electricity grids and emissions created by the company's supply chain.

To learn more about DaVita's sustainability efforts, visit DaVita.com/CommunityCare.

About DaVita Inc.

DaVita (NYSE: DVA) is a health care provider focused on transforming care delivery to improve quality of life for patients globally. The company is one of the largest providers of kidney care services in the U.S. and has been a leader in clinical quality and innovation for more than 20 years. DaVita cares for patients at every stage and setting along their kidney health journey—from slowing the progression of kidney disease to helping to support transplantation, from acute hospital care to dialysis at home. As of June 30, 2021, DaVita served 204,300 patients at 2,828 outpatient dialysis centers in the United States. The company also operated 331 outpatient dialysis centers in ten countries worldwide. DaVita has reduced hospitalizations, improved mortality, and worked collaboratively to propel the kidney care industry to adopt an equitable and high-quality standard of care for all patients, everywhere. To learn more, visit DaVita.com/About.

