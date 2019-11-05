DaVita Clinical Research Findings Featured at American Society of Nephrology Kidney Week 2019

MINNEAPOLIS, Nov. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- DaVita Clinical Research (DCR) is set to present 10 research abstracts from company representatives and medical professionals at the American Society of Nephrology (ASN) annual Kidney Week in Washington, D.C. from Nov. 7-10, 2019.

This year, ASN Kidney Week will convene more than 13,000 kidney care professionals from around the world to discuss new developments in the field of nephrology.

"DaVita continues to invest in innovation through research and quality initiatives that shape the future of our field and improve patient outcomes," said Dr. Steven Brunelli, MSCE, vice president and medical director of health economics and outcomes research for DaVita Clinical Research. "Kidney Week is a powerful opportunity to convene and share knowledge with the best minds in nephrology so we can collectively continue improving patient care."

Researchers will report on findings from multiple retrospective studies, with a particular focus on home dialysis treatments.

This year's presentations include:

DaVita Clinical Research

Associations between Body Mass Index, Kt/V and Outcomes among Patients Treated with Peritoneal Dialysis

Patterns of Emergency Department Visits among American Dialysis Patients

DaVita Kidney Care

Adoption of Home Remote Monitoring to Improve Outcomes in Peritoneal Dialysis Patients, oral presentation by Dr. Martin Schreiber

Clinical and Operational Results of In-Center Nocturnal Hemodialysis Programs in a Large Dialysis Organization

Assessing the Impact of Dialysis Modality on Hospitalization in a Large Population of End-Stage Renal Disease Patients

DaVita International

Improvements in Quality of Care of Incident Hemodialysis Patients – an International Multicenter Study

Impact of Diabetic Nephropathy on Morbidity and Mortality in a Large Cohort of Hemodialysis Patients in Saudi Arabia

Standardized Clinical Foot Examination in Prevalent Diabetic Hemodialysis Patients – Association with Mortality and Hospitalization

Survival of Hemodialysis Patients in Saudi Arabia – A Large 4-Year Observational Analysis

– A Large 4-Year Observational Analysis Hospitalization Patterns in a Large Saudi Hemodialysis Population

ASN Kidney Week attendees can visit booth 1427 to hear presentations from DCR and DaVita Kidney Care clinical leaders or speak to company representatives about partnering with DaVita. Attendees, as well as those who cannot make the meeting, are encouraged to follow @DaVitaDoc and @DaVitaResearch on Twitter for live updates throughout the meeting and join or view the conversation by using #KidneyWk.

To learn more about DCR, visit www.DaVitaClinicalResearch.com.

About DaVita Clinical Research

DaVita Clinical Research (DCR), a wholly owned subsidiary of DaVita Inc., is the research arm of DaVita. DCR innovates through retrospective research aimed at improving clinical outcomes. DCR assists pharmaceutical and medical device companies in the design, recruitment and completion of clinical trials using its renal research site network. To learn more about DCR, visit DaVitaClinicalResearch.com.

About DaVita Inc.

DaVita is a Fortune 500® health care provider focused on transforming care delivery to improve quality of life for patients globally. The company is the largest provider of kidney care services in the U.S. and has been a leader in clinical quality and innovation for 20 years. Through DaVita Kidney Care, the company treats patients with chronic kidney failure and end stage renal disease. DaVita is committed to bold, patient-centric care models, implementing the latest technologies and moving toward integrated care offerings for all. Through these efforts, DaVita has also become the largest provider of home dialysis in the country. As of June 30, 2019, DaVita served 204,900 patients at 2,723 outpatient dialysis centers in the United States. The company also operated 248 outpatient dialysis centers in nine countries worldwide. DaVita has reduced hospitalizations, improved mortality, and worked collaboratively to propel the kidney care industry to adopt an equitable and high-quality standard of care for all patients, everywhere. To learn more, visit DaVita.com/About.

