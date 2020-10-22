DaVita Clinical Research to Present New Findings at American Society of Nephrology Kidney Week 2020

DENVER, Oct. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- DaVita Clinical Research (DCR) will present 14 research abstracts from company representatives and medical professionals at the American Society of Nephrology (ASN) annual Kidney Week occurring Oct. 22–25, 2020.

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, ASN Kidney Week 2020 will convene more than 13,000 kidney care professionals from around the world in a virtual format to discuss advancements in the field of nephrology.

"We believe our commitment to pursuing life-enhancing research discoveries is helping accelerate transformation in kidney care," said Dr. Steven Brunelli, vice president and medical director of health economics and outcomes research for DCR. "During these unprecedented times, Kidney Week continues to be a vital convening platform for clinical experts to share meaningful insights and potential real-world solutions that could improve the well-being of medically complex kidney disease patients."

DaVita researchers will report on findings from multiple retrospective studies, with a particular focus on how COVID-19 affects dialysis patients, home dialysis treatments and chronic kidney disease progression.

This year's poster and presentation titles include:

DaVita Clinical Research

Assessment of a Laboratory-Based SARS-CoV-2 Antibody Test Among Hemodialysis Patients: A Quality Improvement Initiative

Management of Secondary Hyperparathyroidism Among Patients Who Transition from Daily At-Home to 3X Weekly Oral Cinaclect Given In-Center

Associations Between Antimicrobial Barrier Cap Use and Outcomes Among Hemodialysis Patients Using a Central Venous Catheter

Urgent Start Peritoneal Dialysis and Outcomes

Longitudinal Assessment of Random Variability in ICH-CAHPS Scores

Use of Predictive Analytics to Inform Integrated Care Programs to Reduce Hospitalizations Among Hemodialysis Patients

Exploration of Racial Disparities in the Kidney Transplant Process Among Dialysis Patients

Use of Incremental Peritoneal Dialysis: Impact on Clinical Outcomes and Quality-of-Life Measures

Patterns of Hospital Admissions Among Patients with Chronic Kidney Disease

Development and Validation of a Predictive Model to Identify Patients with Undiagnosed Chronic Kidney Disease

Inpatient Dialysis Provider Type and Duration of Hospital Admissions of Dialysis Patients

Strategies to Prevent Infection-Related Losses in U.S. Peritoneal Dialysis Programs by More Actionable Predictive Data Reporting

Blood Pressure Telemonitoring in Large U.S. Peritoneal Dialysis Population

Impact of the COVID-19 Pandemic on Virtual Care in Home Dialysis

ASN Kidney Week attendees can view ePosters and pre-recorded presentations from DCR and DaVita Kidney Care clinical leaders at https://www.asn-online.org/kidneyweek/ beginning Oct. 22. DaVita representatives will be available to discuss appropriate opportunities in the Kidney Week digital exhibit hall. Live updates will be shared throughout the meeting on Twitter at @DaVitaDoc and @DaVitaResearch. Attendees, as well as those who cannot participate in the virtual sessions, are encouraged to join or view the conversation by using #KidneyWk.

To learn more about DCR, visit davitaclinicalresearch.com.

About DaVita Clinical Research

DaVita Clinical Research (DCR), a wholly owned subsidiary of DaVita Inc., is the research arm of DaVita. DCR innovates through retrospective research aimed at improving clinical outcomes. DCR assists pharmaceutical and medical device companies in the design, recruitment and completion of clinical trials using its renal research site network. To learn more about DCR, visit DaVitaClinicalResearch.com.

About DaVita Inc.

DaVita Inc. (NYSE: DVA) is a health care provider focused on transforming care delivery to improve quality of life for patients globally. The company is one of the largest providers of kidney care services in the U.S. and has been a leader in clinical quality and innovation for more than 20 years. Through DaVita Kidney Care, the company treats patients with chronic kidney failure and end stage kidney disease. DaVita is committed to bold, patient-centric care models, implementing the latest technologies and moving toward integrated care offerings for all. Through these efforts, DaVita has also become the largest provider of home dialysis in the country. As of June 30, 2020, DaVita served 205,300 patients at 2,795 outpatient dialysis centers in the United States and operated 287 outpatient dialysis centers in ten countries worldwide. DaVita has reduced hospitalizations, improved mortality, and worked collaboratively to propel the kidney care industry to adopt an equitable and high-quality standard of care for all patients, everywhere. To learn more, visit DaVita.com/About.

