DaVita Continues to Improve Patient Care, Leads in Five-Star Quality Ratings

DENVER, April 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- DaVita Kidney Care, a division of DaVita Inc. (NYSE: DVA) and a leading provider of kidney care services in the United States, today announced it has led the industry for the fourth year by meeting or exceeding Medicare standards in the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) Five-Star Quality Rating System (Five-Star).

DaVita's focus on helping improve patients' health and quality of life is demonstrated in this year's Five-Star ratings, where the company has more three, four and five star centers than it has ever had in the history of the program. The results mark DaVita's best quality performance in the program to date.

"The entire kidney care community has come together through Five-Star to raise the bar on quality year over year," said Javier Rodriguez, CEO for DaVita Kidney Care. "It's time to honor our collective success—and our commitment to clinical improvement—in the best interest of our patients and their families."

The broader kidney care community has also continued to improve with an increase in the number of dialysis centers receiving a three-, four- or five-star quality rating by 10 percent since 2016. Other meaningful improvements have been demonstrated in publicly reported clinical quality measures, including:

3 percent improvement in dialysis adequacy, which measures how well dialysis removes waste from the blood.

8 percent improvement in bloodstream infections, which are one of the leading causes of hospitalizations among dialysis patients.

"Improved clinical quality means patients have greater access to better care. That is the real victory of Five-Star," said Allen R. Nissenson, M.D., FACP, chief medical officer for DaVita Kidney Care. "DaVita continues to evolve our patient-centered clinical programs to deliver optimal care so our patients have a better chance of staying home with loved ones and friends instead of being in and out of the hospital."

About DaVita Kidney Care

DaVita Kidney Care is a division of DaVita Inc., a Fortune 500® company, that through its operating divisions provides a variety of health care services to patient populations throughout the United States and abroad. A leading provider of dialysis services in the United States, DaVita Kidney Care treats patients with chronic kidney failure and end stage renal disease. DaVita Kidney Care strives to improve patients' quality of life by innovating clinical care, and by offering integrated treatment plans, personalized care teams and convenient health-management services. As of Dec. 31, 2017, DaVita Kidney Care operated or provided administrative services at 2,510 outpatient dialysis centers located in the United States serving approximately 198,000 patients. The company also operated 237 outpatient dialysis centers located in 11 countries outside the United States. DaVita Kidney Care supports numerous programs dedicated to creating positive, sustainable change in communities around the world. The company's leadership development initiatives and social responsibility efforts have been recognized by Fortune, Modern Healthcare, Newsweek and WorldBlu. For more information, please visit DaVita.com.

