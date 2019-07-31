DaVita Health Solutions Grows Leadership Team

DENVER, July 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- DaVita Health Solutions today announced two additions to its leadership team: Dr. Dorothy "Dody" Fisher, national medical director, and Ian Laird, national vice president of growth. Dr. Fisher and Laird will help guide the company on the execution of its clinical and growth strategies, respectively.

"When serving the nation's most vulnerable patients, we must deliver world-class care that is uniquely personalized for each patient's health journey," said Hank Schlissberg, president for DaVita Health Solutions. "This requires an extraordinary leadership team committed to elevating patient care for this chronically ill population, which is why I'm so pleased to welcome Dody and Ian."

Dr. Fisher, who will focus on clinical operations for DaVita Health Solutions, will leverage her expertise to drive impactful clinical strategies that improve patient outcomes. Prior to this role, Dr. Fisher led strategic partner relations as a medical director at Geisinger Health Plan. She has significant experience with Medicare Advantage and Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE) programs, as well as 18 years of experience translating clinical pathways into work flows and ensuring proper implementation for maximum efficiency.

Laird, who will focus on growth for DaVita Health Solutions, previously developed partnerships with health plans to improve patient care as the staff vice president of business development at CareMore Health. With 20 years of health plan experience including Anthem, Empire and Oxford, Laird offers a unique perspective to the DaVita Health Solutions team with a health plan mindset and collaborative partnership mentality to help further develop its business.

DaVita Health Solutions aims to significantly improve the quality of life for the nation's MVPs—a population that often suffers from multiple chronic conditions, has greater difficulty accessing medical care, is a frequent utilizer of the emergency department and hospital, and requires a higher level of care than a traditional office visit can typically offer. The team is 100% committed to helping MVPs live healthier and more fulfilled lives, while also helping reduce their total cost of care. This not only supports patients but also is an effective solution for its health plan partners.

DaVita Health Solutions is a subsidiary of DaVita, a Fortune 500® company and health care provider focused on transforming care delivery to improve quality of life for patients around the globe. DaVita Health Solutions delivers home-based primary care to the nation's Most Vulnerable Patients, individuals with an interrelated set of chronic conditions such as chronic kidney disease, diabetes, cardiovascular disease, COPD, depression and anxiety. Under full risk arrangements, DaVita Health Solutions' community based, physician-led care teams deliver medical, behavioral, social and palliative care to chronically ill patients within their home. The company's house calls programs have enhanced the lives of thousands of patients with a 91% satisfaction rating; 35-40% reduction in hospitalizations; 10-15% reduction in emergency room visits; and 15-20% reduction in cost of care. DaVita Health Solutions leverages more than 15 years of experience in managing high-risk patients under at-risk arrangements with payors and risk-bearing entities.

