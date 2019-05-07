DaVita Inc. 1st Quarter 2019 Results

DENVER, May 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- DaVita Inc. (NYSE: DVA) today announced results for the quarter ended March 31, 2019.

First quarter 2019 financial highlights:

Consolidated revenues of $2,743 million .

. Operating income of $341 million .



Three months ended March 31,

2019

2018 Net income attributable to DaVita Inc.: (dollars in millions, except per share data)

Net income from continuing operations $ 120



$ 191



Per share $ 0.72



$ 1.05



Adjusted net income from continuing operations(1) $ 152



$ 191



Per share adjusted(1) $ 0.91



$ 1.05



Net income $ 149



$ 179



Per share $ 0.90



$ 0.98





Three months ended March 31,

2019

2018 Operating income: (dollars in millions)

Operating income $ 341



$ 411



Adjusted operating income(1) $ 382



$ 411















(1) For the definitions of non-GAAP financial measures such as adjusted net income from continuing operations attributable to DaVita Inc., see the note titled "Note on Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and related reconciliations below.

Certain items impacting the quarter:

Leases: We adopted Topic 842, Leases on January 1, 2019 through a modified retrospective approach for leases existing at the adoption date with a cumulative effect adjustment. As a result of the adoption of the new standard we recorded operating lease right-of-use assets and liabilities on our consolidated balance sheet. As of March 31, 2019, our operating lease right-of-use assets were $2.737 billion and our operating lease liabilities were $2.993 billion as stated on our consolidated balance sheet.

Non-GAAP adjustments to operating income:

Goodwill impairment charge: During the quarter ended March 31, 2019, we recognized a non-cash goodwill impairment charge of $41 million in our Germany kidney care business. This included a $9 million increase to the goodwill impairment charge due to the deferred tax assets that the impairment itself generated. The effect was a $41 million goodwill impairment charge to operating income, a $9 million credit to tax expense, and a net $32 million impact on net income.

Financial and operating metrics:



Three months ended March 31,

2019

2018 Cash flow: (dollars in millions)

Operating cash flow $ 141



$ 363



Operating cash flow from continuing operations $ 73



$ 206



Free cash flow from continuing operations(1) $ (52)



$ 62















(1) For the definitions of non-GAAP financial measures such as adjusted net income from continuing operations attributable to DaVita Inc., see the note titled "Note on Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and related reconciliations below.

Volume: Total U.S. dialysis treatments for the first quarter of 2019 were 7,297,460, or 95,267 treatments per day, representing a per day increase of 2.9% over the first quarter of 2018. Normalized non-acquired treatment growth in the first quarter of 2019 as compared to the first quarter of 2018 was 2.4%.

Effective income tax rate: Our effective income tax rate on income from continuing operations was 26.3% for the three months ended March 31, 2019. This effective income tax rate is impacted by the amount of third party owners' income attributable to non-tax paying entities. The effective income tax rate on income from continuing operations attributable to DaVita Inc. was 32.0% for the three months ended March 31, 2019.

Our effective income tax rate on income from continuing operations attributable to DaVita Inc. for the three months ended March 31, 2019 was also impacted by the goodwill impairment charge mentioned previously. Excluding this item from the three months ended March 31, 2019, our effective income tax rate on adjusted income from continuing operations attributable to DaVita Inc. would have been 30.1%.

Center activity: As of March 31, 2019, we provided dialysis services to a total of approximately 228,900 patients at 2,932 outpatient dialysis centers, of which 2,689 centers were located in the United States and 243 centers were located in nine countries outside of the United States. During the first quarter of 2019, we opened a total of 27 new dialysis centers, acquired two dialysis centers and closed three dialysis centers in the United States. In addition, our international dialysis operations acquired two dialysis centers outside of the United States during the first quarter of 2019.

Outlook:

The following forward-looking measures and the underlying assumptions involve significant risks and uncertainties, including those described below, and actual results may vary significantly from these current forward-looking measures. We do not provide guidance for consolidated operating income or effective tax rate on income from continuing operations on a GAAP basis nor a reconciliation of forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures on a forward-looking basis because we are unable to predict certain items contained in the GAAP measures without unreasonable efforts. These non-GAAP financial measures do not include certain items, including goodwill impairment charges and foreign currency fluctuations, any of which may be significant. The guidance for effective income tax rate on adjusted income from continuing operations attributable to DaVita Inc. also excludes the amount of third party owners' income and related taxes attributable to non-tax paying entities.



2019 Guidance

Low

High

(dollars in millions) Adjusted consolidated operating income $ 1,540



$ 1,640

Operating cash flow from continuing operations $ 1,375



$ 1,575

Capital expenditures from continuing operations $ 800



$ 840

Effective income tax rate on adjusted income from continuing operations attributable to DaVita Inc. 28.5 %

29.5 %

We will be holding a conference call to discuss our results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2019, on May 7, 2019, at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time. To join the conference call, please dial (877) 918-6630 from the U.S. or (517) 308-9042 from outside the U.S., and provide the operator the password 'Earnings'. A replay of the conference call will be available on our website at investors.davita.com for the following 30 days.

DaVita Inc. and its representatives may from time to time make written and oral forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 ("PSLRA"), including statements in this release, filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), reports to stockholders and in meetings with investors and analysts. All such statements in this release, during the related presentation or other meetings, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements and as such are intended to be covered by the safe harbor for "forward-looking statements" provided by the PSLRA. Without limiting the foregoing, statements including the words "expect," "intend," "will," "plan," "anticipate," "believe," "we are confident that," "forecast," "guidance," "outlook," "goals," and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements.

The forward-looking statements should be considered in light of these risks and uncertainties. All forward-looking statements in this release are based on information available to us on the date of this release. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any of our guidance, the assessment of the underlying assumptions or other forward-looking statements, whether as a result of changed circumstances, new information, future events or otherwise.

These forward-looking statements could include but are not limited to statements related to our guidance and expectations for our 2019 adjusted consolidated operating income, our 2019 operating cash flows from continuing operations, our 2019 effective income tax rate attributable to DaVita Inc., our 2019 capital expenditures from continuing operations, our expected advocacy costs, our expectations regarding the pending DMG sale transaction and our expectations related to our stock repurchase program.

Our actual results could differ materially from any forward-looking statements due to numerous factors that involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties. These risks and uncertainties include, among other things, and are qualified in their entirety by reference to the full text of those risk factors in our SEC filings relating to:

the concentration of profits generated by higher-paying commercial payor plans for which there is continued downward pressure on average realized payment rates, and a reduction in the number of patients under such plans, including as a result of restrictions or prohibitions on the use and/or availability of charitable premium assistance, which may result in the loss of revenues or patients, or our making incorrect assumptions about how our patients will respond to any change in financial assistance from charitable organizations;

the extent to which the ongoing implementation of healthcare exchanges or changes in or new legislation, regulations or guidance, or enforcement thereof, including among other things those regarding the exchanges, results in a reduction in reimbursement rates for our services from and/or the number of patients enrolled in higher-paying commercial plans;

a reduction in government payment rates under the Medicare End Stage Renal Disease program or other government-based programs;

the impact of the Medicare Advantage benchmark structure;

risks arising from potential and proposed federal and/or state legislation, regulation or ballot or other initiatives, including healthcare-related and labor-related legislation, regulation or ballot or other initiatives;

the impact of the changing political environment and related developments on the current healthcare marketplace and on our business, including with respect to the future of the Affordable Care Act, the exchanges and many other core aspects of the current health care marketplace;

changes in pharmaceutical practice patterns, reimbursement and payment policies and processes, or pharmaceutical pricing, including with respect to calcimimetics;

legal compliance risks, such as our continued compliance with complex government regulations and the provisions of our current corporate integrity agreement and current or potential investigations by various government entities and related government or private-party proceedings, and restrictions on our business and operations required by our corporate integrity agreement and other current or potential settlement terms and the financial impact thereof and our ability to recover any losses related to such legal matters from third parties;

continued increased competition from dialysis providers and others, and other potential marketplace changes;

our ability to reduce administrative expenses while maintaining targeted levels of service and operating performance, including our ability to achieve anticipated savings from our recent restructurings;

our ability to maintain contracts with physician medical directors, changing affiliation models for physicians, and the emergence of new models of care introduced by the government or private sector that may erode our patient base and reimbursement rates, such as accountable care organizations, independent practice associations and integrated delivery systems;

our ability to complete acquisitions, mergers or dispositions that we might announce or be considering, on terms favorable to us or at all, or to integrate and successfully operate any business we may acquire or have acquired, or to successfully expand our operations and services in markets outside the United States , or to businesses outside of dialysis;

noncompliance by us or our business associates with any privacy laws or any security breach by us or a third party involving the misappropriation, loss or other unauthorized use or disclosure of confidential information;

the variability of our cash flows;

the risk that we may not be able to generate sufficient cash in the future to service our indebtedness or to fund our other liquidity needs, and the risk that we may not be able to refinance our indebtedness as it becomes due, on terms favorable to us or at all;

factors that may impact our ability to repurchase stock under our stock repurchase program and the timing of any such stock repurchases, including market conditions, the price of our common stock, our cash flow position, borrowing capacity and leverage ratios, and legal, regulatory and contractual requirements;

the risk that we might invest material amounts of capital and incur significant costs in connection with the growth and development of our international operations, yet we might not be able to consistently operate them profitably anytime soon, if at all;

risks arising from the use of accounting estimates, judgments and interpretations in our financial statements;

impairment of our goodwill, investments or other assets, including the risk that we may recognize additional valuation adjustments or goodwill impairment related to DMG;

the risks and uncertainties associated with the timing, conditions and receipt of regulatory approvals and satisfaction of other closing conditions of the DMG sale transaction and continued disruption in connection with the DMG sale transaction making it more difficult to maintain business and operational relationships;

risks and uncertainties related to our ability to complete the DMG sale transaction on the timetable expected, and on the terms set forth in the equity purchase agreement or at all;

uncertainties related to our liquidity following the close of the DMG sale transaction and our planned subsequent entry into new external financing arrangements, which may be less than we anticipate;

uncertainties related to our use of the proceeds from the DMG sale transaction and other available funds, including external financing and cash flow from operations, which may be used in ways that may not improve our results of operations or enhance the value of our common stock;

risks related to certain contractual restrictions on the conduct of DMG's business while the DMG sale transaction is pending;

the risk that laws regulating the corporate practice of medicine could restrict the manner in which DMG conducts its business;

the risk that the cost of providing services under DMG's agreements may exceed our compensation;

the risk that any reductions in reimbursement rates, including Medicare Advantage rates, and future regulations may negatively impact DMG's business, revenue and profitability;

the risk that DMG may not be able to successfully establish a presence in new geographic regions or successfully address competitive threats that could reduce its profitability;

the risk that a disruption in DMG's healthcare provider networks could have an adverse effect on DMG's business operations and profitability;

the risk that reductions in the quality ratings of health plans DMG serves or healthcare services that DMG provides could have an adverse effect on DMG's business;

the risk that health plans that acquire health maintenance organizations may not be willing to contract with DMG or may be willing to contract only on less favorable terms; and

the risk factors set forth in our most recent quarterly report on Form 10-Q or annual report on Form 10-K, as applicable, and the other risks and uncertainties discussed in any subsequent reports that we file or furnish to the SEC from time to time.

DAVITA INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (unaudited) (dollars in thousands, except per share data)



Three months ended

March 31,

2019

2018 Dialysis and related lab patient service revenues $ 2,635,152



$ 2,591,074

Provision for uncollectible accounts (5,463)



25,545

Net dialysis and related lab patient service revenues 2,629,689



2,616,619

Other revenues 113,423



232,825

Total revenues 2,743,112



2,849,444

Operating expenses and charges:





Patient care costs 1,964,935



2,035,585

General and administrative 250,813



266,529

Depreciation and amortization 148,528



142,799

Equity investment loss (2,708)



(155)

Provision for uncollectible accounts —



(6,000)

Goodwill impairment charges 41,037



—

Total operating expenses and charges 2,402,605



2,438,758

Operating income 340,507



410,686

Debt expense (131,519)



(113,516)

Other income, net 6,940



4,582

Income from continuing operations before income taxes 215,928



301,752

Income tax expense 56,746



70,737

Net income from continuing operations 159,182



231,015

Net income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of tax 30,305



(5,786)

Net income 189,487



225,229

Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests (40,198)



(46,543)

Net income attributable to DaVita Inc. $ 149,289



$ 178,686

Earnings per share attributable to DaVita Inc.:





Basic net income from continuing operations per share $ 0.72



$ 1.07

Basic net income per share $ 0.90



$ 1.00

Diluted net income from continuing operations per share $ 0.72



$ 1.05

Diluted net income per share $ 0.90



$ 0.98

Weighted average shares for earnings per share:





Basic 166,387,958



178,957,865

Diluted 166,780,657



181,834,547

Amounts attributable to DaVita Inc.:





Net income from continuing operations $ 120,254



$ 191,015

Net income (loss) from discontinued operations 29,035



(12,329)

Net income attributable to DaVita Inc. $ 149,289



$ 178,686



DAVITA INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (unaudited) (dollars in thousands)



Three months ended

March 31,

2019

2018 Net income $ 189,487



$ 225,229

Other comprehensive income, net of tax:





Unrealized (losses) gains on interest rate cap agreements:





Unrealized (losses) gains (580)



1,050

Reclassifications of net realized losses into net income 1,606



1,537

Unrealized (losses) gains on foreign currency translation:





Foreign currency translation adjustments (13,653)



19,881

Other comprehensive (loss) income (12,627)



22,468

Total comprehensive income 176,860



247,697

Less: Comprehensive income attributable to noncontrolling interests (40,198)



(46,543)

Comprehensive income attributable to DaVita Inc. $ 136,662



$ 201,154



DAVITA INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (unaudited) (dollars in thousands)



Three months ended

March 31,

2019

2018 Cash flows from operating activities:





Net income $ 189,487



$ 225,229

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:





Depreciation and amortization 148,528



142,799

Impairment charges 41,037



—

Stock-based compensation expense 12,110



9,685

Deferred income taxes 41,372



43,617

Equity investment (loss) income, net (337)



3,564

Other non-cash charges, net 1,720



9,959

Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of effect of acquisitions and divestitures:





Accounts receivable (132,292)



(63,701)

Inventories 3,324



57,621

Other receivables and other current assets 1,199



(34,120)

Other long-term assets (1,997)



2,054

Accounts payable (38,537)



(62,830)

Accrued compensation and benefits (173,583)



(62,550)

Other current liabilities 17,236



49,379

Income taxes 32,502



30,772

Other long-term liabilities (465)



11,061

Net cash provided by operating activities 141,304



362,539

Cash flows from investing activities:





Additions of property and equipment (198,878)



(232,443)

Acquisitions (11,274)



(16,582)

Proceeds from asset and business sales 13,903



18,535

Purchase of other debt and equity investments (3,290)



(2,646)

Purchase of investments held-to-maturity (209)



(3,586)

Proceeds from sale of other debt and equity investments 3,302



5,151

Proceeds from investments held-to-maturity —



31,454

Purchase of equity investments (4,067)



(2,476)

Distributions received on equity investments 155



2,465

Net cash used in investing activities (200,358)



(200,128)

Cash flows from financing activities:





Borrowings 17,133,464



13,306,898

Payments on long-term debt and other financing costs (16,776,267)



(13,202,225)

Purchase of treasury stock —



(290,377)

Distributions to noncontrolling interests (44,230)



(45,467)

Stock award exercises and other share issuances, net 1,517



(1,185)

Contributions from noncontrolling interests 18,947



12,009

Purchases of noncontrolling interests (8,480)



(2,200)

Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 324,951



(222,547)

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (921)



6,668

Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 264,976



(53,468)

Less: Net increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash from discontinued operations 118,962



17,834

Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash from continuing operations 146,014



(71,302)

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash of continuing operations at beginning of the year 415,420



518,920

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash of continuing operations at end of the period $ 561,434



$ 447,618



DAVITA INC. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (unaudited) (dollars in thousands, except share data)



March 31, 2019

December 31, 2018 ASSETS





Cash and cash equivalents $ 459,242



$ 323,038

Restricted cash and equivalents 102,192



92,382

Short-term investments 4,035



2,935

Accounts receivable, net 1,953,422



1,858,608

Inventories 104,236



107,381

Other receivables 489,581



469,796

Income tax receivable 42,650



68,614

Prepaid and other current assets 64,770



111,840

Current assets held for sale, net 6,004,948



5,389,565

Total current assets 9,225,076



8,424,159

Property and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation of $3,538,992 and $3,524,098 3,392,266



3,393,669

Operating lease right-of-use assets 2,736,536



—

Intangible assets, net of accumulated amortization of $82,265 and $80,566 118,324



118,846

Equity method and other investments 226,309



224,611

Long-term investments 34,414



35,424

Other long-term assets 73,651



71,583

Goodwill 6,799,368



6,841,960



$ 22,605,944



$ 19,110,252

LIABILITIES AND EQUITY





Accounts payable $ 365,192



$ 463,270

Other liabilities 572,944



595,850

Accrued compensation and benefits 495,327



658,913

Current portion of operating leases liabilities 367,413



—

Current portion of long-term debt 4,676,691



1,929,369

Current liabilities held for sale 1,753,310



1,243,759

Total current liabilities 8,230,877



4,891,161

Long-term operating leases liabilities 2,625,776



—

Long-term debt 5,787,013



8,172,847

Other long-term liabilities 143,756



450,669

Deferred income taxes 588,805



562,536

Total liabilities 17,376,227



14,077,213

Commitments and contingencies:





Noncontrolling interests subject to put provisions 1,143,044



1,124,641

Equity:





Preferred stock ($0.001 par value, 5,000,000 shares authorized; none issued) —



—

Common stock ($0.001 par value, 450,000,000 shares authorized; 166,396,147 and 166,387,307 shares issued and outstanding, respectively) 166



166

Additional paid-in capital 990,380



995,006

Retained earnings 2,932,359



2,743,194

Accumulated other comprehensive loss (47,551)



(34,924)

Total DaVita Inc. shareholders' equity 3,875,354



3,703,442

Noncontrolling interests not subject to put provisions 211,319



204,956

Total equity 4,086,673



3,908,398



$ 22,605,944



$ 19,110,252



DAVITA INC. SUPPLEMENTAL FINANCIAL DATA (unaudited) (dollars in millions, except for per share and per treatment data)



Three months ended

March 31,

2019

December 31,

2018

March 31,

2018 1. Consolidated Business Metrics:









Operating income margin 12.4 %

13.8 %

14.4 % Adjusted operating income margin excluding certain items(1)(5) 13.9 %

13.1 %

14.4 % General and administrative expenses as a percent of consolidated revenues(2) 9.1 %

9.5 %

9.4 % Effective income tax rate on income from continuing operations 26.3 %

20.0 %

23.4 % Effective income tax rate on income from continuing operations attributable to DaVita Inc.(1) 32.0 %

24.3 %

27.0 % Effective income tax rate on adjusted income from continuing operations attributable to DaVita Inc.(1) 30.1 %

23.1 %

27.0 %











2. Summary of Division Financial Results:









Revenues









U.S. net dialysis and related lab patient services and other $ 2,547



$ 2,633



$ 2,538

Other—Ancillary services and strategic initiatives









U.S. other 109



100



237

International net dialysis patient service and other 120



124



103



230



224



340

Eliminations (34)



(35)



(29)

Total consolidated revenues $ 2,743



$ 2,821



$ 2,849

Operating income (loss)









U.S. dialysis and related lab services $ 417



$ 437



$ 433

Other—Ancillary services and strategic initiatives









U.S. (15)



(19)



(5)

International (43)



(10)



(2)



(58)



(29)



(7)

Corporate administrative support (19)



(20)



(16)

Total consolidated operating income $ 341



$ 388



$ 411



DAVITA INC. SUPPLEMENTAL FINANCIAL DATA - continued (unaudited) (dollars in millions, except for per share and per treatment data)



Three months ended

March 31,

2019

December 31,

2018

March 31,

2018 3. Summary of Reportable Segment Financial Results:









U.S. Dialysis and Related Lab Services









Revenue:









Net dialysis and related lab patient service revenues $ 2,542



$ 2,628



$ 2,533

Other revenues 5



5



5

Total operating revenues 2,547



2,633



2,538

Operating expenses:









Patient care costs 1,797



1,872



1,779

General and administrative 197



210



196

Depreciation and amortization 141



147



135

Equity investment income (5)



(5)



(5)

Gain on changes in ownership interests, net —



(28)



—

Total operating expenses 2,130



2,196



2,105

Segment operating income $ 417



$ 437



$ 433

Reconciliation for non-GAAP measure:









Gain on changes in ownership interests, net —



(28)



—

Adjusted segment operating income(1) $ 417



$ 409



$ 433













4. U.S. Dialysis and Related Lab Services Business Metrics:









Volume









Treatments 7,297,460



7,552,412



7,174,026

Number of treatment days 76.6



79.4



77.5

Treatments per day 95,267



95,119



92,568

Per day year over year increase 2.9 %

3.1 %

4.8 % Normalized non-acquired treatment growth year over year 2.4 %

2.6 %

3.4 % Operating net revenues









Dialysis and related lab services net revenue per treatment $ 348.37



$ 347.97



$ 353.05

Expenses









Patient care costs per treatment $ 246.29



$ 247.81



$ 248.02

General and administrative expenses per treatment $ 27.00



$ 27.86



$ 27.28

Accounts receivable









Net receivables $ 1,794



$ 1,703



$ 1,620

DSO 64



60



59













5. Discontinued Operations:









Operating results









Net revenues $ 1,382



$ 1,231



$ 1,228

Expenses 1,338



1,282



1,226

Valuation adjustment —



219



—

Goodwill impairment charges —



42



—

Income (loss) from discontinued operations before taxes 44



(313)



2

Income tax expense (benefit) 14



(3)



7

Net income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of tax $ 30



$ (309)



$ (6)



DAVITA INC. SUPPLEMENTAL FINANCIAL DATA - continued (unaudited) (dollars in millions, except for per share and per treatment data)



Three months ended

March 31,

2019

December 31,

2018

March 31,

2018 6. Cash Flow:









Operating cash flow $ 141



$ 389



$ 363

Operating cash flow from continuing operations $ 73



$ 307



$ 206

Operating cash flow from continuing operations, last twelve months $ 1,348



$ 1,481



$ 993

Free cash flow from continuing operations(1) $ (52)



$ 112



$ 62

Free cash flow from continuing operations, last twelve months(1) $ 756



$ 869



$ 447

Capital expenditures from continuing operations:









Routine maintenance/IT/other $ 80



$ 139



$ 99

Development and relocations $ 99



$ 123



$ 102

Acquisition expenditures $ 10



$ 65



$ 16

Proceeds from sale of self-developed properties $ 12



$ 13



$ 18













7. Debt and Capital Structure:









Total debt(3)(4) $ 10,512



$ 10,154



$ 9,526

Net debt, net of cash and cash equivalents(3)(4) $ 10,053



$ 9,831



$ 9,167

Leverage ratio (see the note titled "Calculation of the Leverage Ratio") 4.62x



4.52x



3.75x

Weighted average effective interest rate:









During the quarter 5.16 %

5.07 %

4.87 % At end of the quarter 5.14 %

5.19 %

4.98 % On the senior secured credit facilities at end of the quarter 5.00 %

5.11 %

4.67 % Debt with fixed and capped rates as a percentage of total debt:









Debt with rates fixed by its terms 46 %

48 %

51 % Debt with rates fixed or capped by cap agreements 79 %

82 %

88 % Share repurchases $ —



$ —



$ 298

Total number of shares repurchased —



—



4,197,304





Certain columns, rows or percentages may not sum or recalculate due to the use of rounded numbers.





















(1) These are non-GAAP financial measures. For a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to their most comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP, and for a definition of adjusted amounts, see attached reconciliation schedules. (2) General and administrative expenses includes certain corporate support, long-term incentive compensation and advocacy costs. (3) The reported balance sheet amounts at March 31, 2019, December 31, 2018 and March 31, 2018, exclude $48.5 million, $52.0 million and $62.0 million, respectively, of a debt discount associated with our Term Loan B and other deferred financing costs. The reported balance sheet amounts exclude DMG debt which is classified as held for sale liabilities for all periods presented. (4) The reported total debt and net debt, net of cash and cash equivalents, excludes DMG cash and debt classified as held for sale assets and liabilities, respectively, for all periods presented. (5) Adjusted operating income margin is a calculation of adjusted operating income divided by consolidated revenues.

DAVITA INC.

SUPPLEMENTAL FINANCIAL DATA-continued

(unaudited)

(dollars in thousands)

Note 1: Calculation of the Leverage Ratio

Under the senior secured credit facilities (Credit Agreement), the leverage ratio is defined as all funded debt plus the face amount of all letters of credit issued, minus cash and cash equivalents, including short-term investments, divided by "Consolidated EBITDA". The leverage ratio determines the interest rate margin payable by the Company for its Term Loan A and revolving line of credit under the Credit Agreement by establishing the margin over the base interest rate (LIBOR) that is applicable. The following leverage ratio was calculated using "Consolidated EBITDA" as defined in the Credit Agreement. The calculation below is based on the last twelve months of "Consolidated EBITDA", pro forma for routine acquisitions that occurred during the period. The Company's management believes the presentation of "Consolidated EBITDA" is useful to users to enhance their understanding of the Company's leverage ratio under its Credit Agreement. The leverage ratio calculated by the Company is a non-GAAP measure and should not be considered a substitute for debt to net income attributable to DaVita Inc., net income attributable to DaVita Inc. or total debt as determined in accordance with United States generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). As allowed by the Credit Agreement, the Company has elected to calculate debt using the existing GAAP in place at the commencement of the Credit Agreement; therefore, the Company has not adjusted its debt balance to include the lease liabilities under ASC Topic 842. The Company's calculation of its leverage ratio might not be calculated in the same manner as, and thus might not be comparable to, similarly titled measures by other companies.