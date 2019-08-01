DaVita Inc. 2nd Quarter 2019 Results

DENVER, Aug. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- DaVita Inc. (NYSE: DVA) today announced results for the quarter ended June 30, 2019.

Second quarter 2019 financial highlights:

Completed the sale of our DMG division to Optum.

Consolidated revenues of $2,843 million .

. Operating income of $462 million .

. Cash flows from continuing operations of $574 million .



Three months ended June 30,

Six months ended June 30,

2019

2018

2019

2018 Net income attributable to DaVita Inc.: (dollars in millions, except per share data)

Net income from continuing operations $ 194



$ 200



$ 314



$ 391



Per share $ 1.16



$ 1.15



$ 1.89



$ 2.19



Adjusted net income from continuing operations(1) $ 203



$ 183



$ 356



$ 374



Per share adjusted(1) $ 1.22



$ 1.05



$ 2.13



$ 2.10



Net income $ 274



$ 267



$ 423



$ 446



Per share $ 1.64



$ 1.53



$ 2.54



$ 2.51



















Three months ended June 30,

Six months ended June 30,

2019

2018

2019

2018 Operating income: (dollars in millions)

Operating income $ 462



$ 438



$ 802



$ 849



Adjusted operating income(1) $ 462



$ 419



$ 843



$ 829



















(1) For the definitions of non-GAAP financial measures see the note titled "Note on Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and related reconciliations beginning at page 14.

DaVita Medical Group sale: As previously disclosed, on June 19, 2019, we completed the sale of our DaVita Medical Group (DMG) division to Collaborative Care Holdings, LLC (Optum), a subsidiary of UnitedHealth Group Inc., for an aggregate purchase price of $4.34 billion, prior to certain adjustments specified in the related purchase agreement, as amended. We recorded a preliminary pre-tax net loss of approximately $23 million related to this divestiture.

Upon the completion of the DMG sale we were required to make mandatory prepayments on debt outstanding under our senior secured credit facility, and we subsequently used the full $4.47 billion in preliminary net proceeds received at closing to prepay term debt outstanding. As a result of these prepayments we recognized a charge of $12 million to write off debt discount and deferred financing costs.

Financial and operating metrics:



Three months ended June 30,

Six months ended June 30,

2019

2018

2019

2018 Cash flow: (dollars in millions)

Operating cash flow $ 610



$ 562



$ 751



$ 925



Operating cash flow from continuing operations $ 574



$ 606



$ 647



$ 812



Free cash flow from continuing operations(1) $ 461



$ 470



$ 410



$ 532



















(1) For the definitions of non-GAAP financial measures see the note titled "Note on Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and related reconciliations beginning at page 14.

Volume: Total U.S. dialysis treatments for the second quarter of 2019 were 7,520,587, or an average of 96,418 treatments per day, representing a per day increase of 2.6% over the second quarter of 2018. Normalized non-acquired treatment growth in the second quarter of 2019 as compared to the second quarter of 2018 was 2.1%.

Effective income tax rate: Our effective income tax rate on income from continuing operations was 23.5% and 24.6% for the three and six months ended June 30, 2019, respectively. This effective income tax rate is impacted by the amount of third party owners' income attributable to non-tax paying entities. The effective income tax rate on income from continuing operations attributable to DaVita Inc. was 28.0% and 29.6% for the three and six months ended June 30, 2019, respectively.

Our effective income tax rate on income from continuing operations attributable to DaVita Inc. for the three and six months ended June 30, 2019 was further impacted by the write-off of deferred financing costs and other debt costs and the six months ended June 30, 2019 was also impacted by the goodwill impairment charge recognized in the first quarter of 2019. Excluding these items from the three and six months ended June 30, 2019, our effective income tax rate on adjusted income from continuing operations attributable to DaVita Inc. would have been 27.9% and 28.9% for the three and six months ended June 30, 2019, respectively.

Center activity: As of June 30, 2019, we provided dialysis services to a total of approximately 231,700 patients at 2,971 outpatient dialysis centers, of which 2,723 centers were located in the United States and 248 centers were located in nine countries outside of the United States. During the second quarter of 2019, we opened a total of 33 new dialysis centers, acquired three dialysis centers and closed two dialysis centers in the United States. In addition, we acquired five dialysis centers outside of the United States during the second quarter of 2019.

Share repurchases: During the quarter ended June 30, 2019, we repurchased a total of 2,059,976 shares of our common stock for approximately $112 million at an average price of $54.46 per share. We have also repurchased 4,214,205 shares of our common stock for $238 million at an average price of $56.43 per share from July 1, 2019 through July 17, 2019. On July 17, 2019, our Board of Directors terminated all remaining prior share repurchase authorizations available to the Company and approved a new share repurchase authorization in the amount of $2.0 billion.

On July 22, 2019, we commenced a modified "Dutch auction" tender offer for up to $1.2 billion of our common stock at a price per share not less than $53.50 and not more than $61.50. The tender offer will expire at 12:00 midnight Eastern time at the end of the day on August 16, 2019, unless extended or terminated. The tender offer is contingent on successful execution of the bank financing described below on terms reasonably acceptable to the Company.

Debt Transactions: As previously announced, we plan to enter into a new bank financing consisting of a $1.0 billion secured revolving loan facility, a $1.75 billion secured term loan A facility with a delayed draw feature and a $2.5 billion secured term loan B facility. We expect to use the proceeds from the bank financing to pay off the remaining balances outstanding under our Term Loan B and revolving line of credit under our existing senior secured credit facility, to call the Company's outstanding 5.75% Senior Notes due 2022 (Senior Notes), to fund the tender offer described above, and to add cash to the balance sheet for potential future share repurchases, acquisitions, and other general corporate purposes. This press release does not constitute a call notice. The Company expects the call notice for the Senior Notes to be issued following completion of the bank financing.

As of July 31, 2019, $502 million and $650 million remained outstanding on our Term Loan B and revolving line of credit, respectively, under our existing senior secured credit facility.

Outlook:

As previously announced on July 22, 2019, the Company updated its adjusted operating income (a non-GAAP financial measure) guidance for fiscal year 2019 to a range of $1.64 billion to $1.70 billion. The Company's prior guidance at the time for adjusted operating income for fiscal year 2019 was $1.54 billion to $1.64 billion.

The Company is now providing further fiscal year 2019 guidance as follows:



Current 2019 guidance

Prior 2019 guidance

Low

High

Low

High

(dollars in millions) Operating cash flow from continuing operations $ 1,450



$ 1,625



$ 1,375



$ 1,575

Capital expenditures from continuing operations $ 800



$ 840



$ 800



$ 840

Effective income tax rate on adjusted income from continuing operations attributable to DaVita Inc. 28.5 %

29.5 %

28.5 %

29.5 %

These forward-looking measures and their underlying assumptions involve significant risks and uncertainties, including those described below, and actual results may vary significantly from these current forward-looking measures. We do not provide guidance for consolidated operating income or effective tax rate on income from continuing operations on a GAAP basis nor a reconciliation of forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures on a forward-looking basis because we are unable to predict certain items contained in the GAAP measures without unreasonable efforts. These non-GAAP financial measures do not include certain items, including goodwill impairment charges and foreign currency fluctuations, any of which may be significant. The guidance for effective income tax rate on adjusted income from continuing operations attributable to DaVita Inc. also excludes the amount of third party owners' income and related taxes attributable to non-tax paying entities.

We will be holding a conference call to discuss our results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2019, on August 1, 2019, at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time. To join the conference call, please dial (877) 918-6630 from the U.S. or (517) 308-9042 from outside the U.S., and provide the operator the password 'Earnings'. A replay of the conference call will be available on our website at investors.davita.com for the following 30 days.

DaVita Inc. and its representatives may from time to time make written and oral forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 ("PSLRA"), including statements in this release, filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), reports to stockholders and in meetings with investors and analysts. All such statements in this release, during the related presentation or other meetings, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements and as such are intended to be covered by the safe harbor for "forward-looking statements" provided by the PSLRA. Without limiting the foregoing, statements including the words "expect," "intend," "will," "plan," "anticipate," "believe," "we are confident that," "forecast," "guidance," "outlook," "goals," and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements.

The forward-looking statements should be considered in light of these risks and uncertainties. All forward-looking statements in this release are based solely on information available to us on the date of this release. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any of our guidance, the assessment of the underlying assumptions or other forward-looking statements, whether as a result of changed circumstances, new information, future events or otherwise.

These forward-looking statements could include but are not limited to statements related to our guidance and expectations for our 2019 adjusted consolidated operating income, our 2019 operating cash flow from continuing operations, our 2019 effective income tax rate on adjusted income from continuing operations attributable to DaVita Inc., our 2019 capital expenditures from continuing operations, our expectations regarding the tender offer, the proposed bank financing and the use of proceeds therefrom, and the proposed redemption of our Senior Notes.

Our actual results and other events could differ materially from any forward-looking statements due to numerous factors that involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties. These risks and uncertainties include, among other things:

the concentration of profits generated by higher-paying commercial payor plans for which there is continued downward pressure on average realized payment rates, and a reduction in the number of patients under such plans, including as a result of restrictions or prohibitions on the use and/or availability of charitable premium assistance, which may result in the loss of revenues or patients, or our making incorrect assumptions about how our patients will respond to any change in financial assistance from charitable organizations;

the extent to which the ongoing implementation of healthcare reform, or changes in or new legislation, regulations or guidance, enforcement thereof or related litigation, and the extent to which such developments result in a reduction in coverage or reimbursement rates for our services, a reduction in the number of patients enrolled in higher-paying commercial plans, or other material impacts to our business;

a reduction in government payment rates under the Medicare End Stage Renal Disease program or other government-based programs and the impact of the Medicare Advantage benchmark structure;

risks arising from potential and proposed federal and/or state legislation, regulation, ballot, executive action or other initiatives, including such initiatives related to healthcare and/or labor matters;

the impact of the changing political environment and related developments on the current healthcare marketplace and on our business, including with respect to the future of the Affordable Care Act, the exchanges and many other core aspects of the current health care marketplace;

changes in pharmaceutical practice patterns, reimbursement and payment policies and processes, or pharmaceutical pricing, including with respect to calcimimetics;

legal and compliance risks, such as our continued compliance with complex government regulations and the provisions of our current corporate integrity agreement;

continued increased competition from dialysis providers and others, and other potential marketplace changes;

our ability to maintain contracts with physician medical directors, changing affiliation models for physicians, and the emergence of new models of care introduced by the government or private sector that may erode our patient base and reimbursement rates, such as accountable care organizations, independent practice associations and integrated delivery systems;

our ability to complete acquisitions, mergers or dispositions that we might announce or be considering, on terms favorable to us or at all, or to integrate and successfully operate any business we may acquire or have acquired, or to successfully expand our operations and services in markets outside the United States , or to businesses outside of dialysis; and our ability to complete the tender offer, new bank financing and redemption of our Senior Notes as described above on the terms currently contemplated or at all;

noncompliance by us or our business associates with any privacy or security laws or any security breach by us or a third party involving the misappropriation, loss or other unauthorized use or disclosure of confidential information;

the variability of our cash flows; the risk that we may not be able to generate sufficient cash in the future to service our indebtedness or to fund our other liquidity needs; and the risk that we may not be able to refinance our indebtedness as it becomes due, on terms favorable to us or at all;

factors that may impact our ability to repurchase stock under our stock repurchase program (including the tender offer described above) and the timing of any such stock repurchases;

risks arising from the use of accounting estimates, judgments and interpretations in our financial statements;

impairment of our goodwill, investments or other assets;

uncertainties related to our use of the proceeds from the DMG sale transaction and other available funds, including external financing and cash flow from operations, which may be or have been used in ways that we cannot assure will improve our results of operations or enhance the value of our common stock; and

uncertainties associated with the other risk factors set forth in our most recent quarterly report on Form 10-Q, and the other risks and uncertainties discussed in any subsequent reports that we file or furnish to the SEC from time to time.

DAVITA INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (unaudited) (dollars in thousands, except per share data)



Three months ended June 30,

Six months ended June 30,

2019

2018

2019

2018 Dialysis and related lab patient service revenues $ 2,734,065



$ 2,718,403



$ 5,369,217



$ 5,309,477

Provision for uncollectible accounts (10,249)



(49,406)



(15,712)



(23,861)

Net dialysis and related lab patient service revenues 2,723,816



2,668,997



5,353,505



5,285,616

Other revenues 118,889



217,956



232,312



450,781

Total revenues 2,842,705



2,886,953



5,585,817



5,736,397

Operating expenses and charges:













Patient care costs 1,957,753



2,069,089



3,922,688



4,104,674

General and administrative 275,338



264,094



526,151



530,623

Depreciation and amortization 152,242



147,079



300,770



289,878

Provision for uncollectible accounts —



(2,100)



—



(8,100)

Equity investment income (4,514)



(9,795)



(7,222)



(9,950)

Impairment of other assets —



11,245



—



11,245

Goodwill impairment charges —



3,106



41,037



3,106

Gain on changes in ownership interest, net —



(33,957)



—



(33,957)

Total operating expenses and charges 2,380,819



2,448,761



4,783,424



4,887,519

Operating income 461,886



438,192



802,393



848,878

Debt expense (131,666)



(119,692)



(263,185)



(233,208)

Debt prepayment charges (12,160)



—



(12,160)



—

Other income, net 5,643



1,994



12,583



6,576

Income from continuing operations before income taxes 323,703



320,494



539,631



622,246

Income tax expense 75,938



83,868



132,684



154,605

Net income from continuing operations 247,765



236,626



406,947



467,641

Net income from discontinued operations, net of tax 79,392



69,696



109,697



63,910

Net income 327,157



306,322



516,644



531,551

Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests (53,606)



(39,046)



(93,804)



(85,589)

Net income attributable to DaVita Inc. $ 273,551



$ 267,276



$ 422,840



$ 445,962

Earnings per share attributable to DaVita Inc.:













Basic net income from continuing operations per share $ 1.17



$ 1.16



$ 1.89



$ 2.23

Basic net income per share $ 1.64



$ 1.56



$ 2.54



$ 2.54

Diluted net income from continuing operations per share $ 1.16



$ 1.15



$ 1.89



$ 2.19

Diluted net income per share $ 1.64



$ 1.53



$ 2.54



$ 2.51

Weighted average shares for earnings per share:













Basic 166,346,041



171,617,238



166,366,886



175,267,270

Diluted 166,799,525



174,105,884



166,789,978



177,949,934

Amounts attributable to DaVita Inc.:













Net income from continuing operations $ 194,223



$ 199,603



$ 314,477



$ 390,618

Net income from discontinued operations 79,328



67,673



108,363



55,344

Net income attributable to DaVita Inc. $ 273,551



$ 267,276



$ 422,840



$ 445,962



DAVITA INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (unaudited) (dollars in thousands)



Three months ended June 30,

Six months ended June 30,

2019

2018

2019

2018 Net income $ 327,157



$ 306,322



$ 516,644



$ 531,551

Other comprehensive income, net of tax:













Unrealized (losses) gains on interest rate cap agreements:













Unrealized (losses) gains (31)



(268)



(611)



782

Reclassifications of net realized losses into net income 1,606



1,537



3,212



3,074

Unrealized gains (losses) on foreign currency translation:













Foreign currency translation adjustments 12,365



(50,529)



(1,288)



(30,648)

Other comprehensive income (loss) 13,940



(49,260)



1,313



(26,792)

Total comprehensive income 341,097



257,062



517,957



504,759

Less: Comprehensive income attributable to noncontrolling interests (53,606)



(39,046)



(93,804)



(85,589)

Comprehensive income attributable to DaVita Inc. $ 287,491



$ 218,016



$ 424,153



$ 419,170



DAVITA INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (unaudited) (dollars in thousands)



Six months ended June 30,

2019

2018 Cash flows from operating activities:





Net income $ 516,644



$ 531,551

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:





Depreciation and amortization 300,770



289,878

Impairment charges 41,037



14,351

Stock-based compensation expense 29,045



19,861

Deferred income taxes 60,706



56,882

Equity investment income (loss), net 2,631



(434)

Loss (gain) on sales of business interests, net 23,022



(59,053)

Other non-cash charges, net 25,857



44,337

Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of effect of acquisitions and divestitures:





Accounts receivable (288,437)



(101,746)

Inventories 11,542



71,632

Other receivables and other current assets (5,142)



(91,685)

Other long-term assets (410)



3,454

Accounts payable (68,887)



35,228

Accrued compensation and benefits (88,473)



23,818

Other current liabilities 151,780



58,321

Income taxes 57,551



24,356

Other long-term liabilities (18,121)



3,824

Net cash provided by operating activities 751,115



924,575

Cash flows from investing activities:





Additions of property and equipment (373,918)



(473,977)

Acquisitions (65,970)



(89,465)

Proceeds from asset and business sales 3,851,381



116,241

Purchase of other debt and equity investments (4,812)



(4,195)

Purchase of investments held-to-maturity (3,322)



(3,726)

Proceeds from sale of other debt and equity investments 5,893



5,662

Proceeds from investments held-to-maturity —



32,628

Purchase of equity investments (6,715)



(10,241)

Distributions received on equity investments 155



3,009

Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities 3,402,692



(424,064)

Cash flows from financing activities:





Borrowings 32,367,300



28,128,131

Payments on long-term debt and other financing costs (33,531,409)



(27,556,348)

Purchase of treasury stock (73,078)



(805,179)

Distributions to noncontrolling interests (95,714)



(94,006)

Stock award exercises and other share issuances, net 2,107



3,132

Contributions from noncontrolling interests 31,281



31,569

Proceeds from sales of additional noncontrolling interest —



15

Purchases of noncontrolling interests (11,040)



(13,223)

Net cash used in financing activities (1,310,553)



(305,909)

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (77)



(3,473)

Net increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 2,843,177



191,129

Less: Net (decrease) increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash from discontinued operations (423,813)



229,901

Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash from continuing operations 3,266,990



(38,772)

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash of continuing operations at beginning of the year 415,420



518,920

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash of continuing operations at end of the period $ 3,682,410



$ 480,148



DAVITA INC. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (unaudited) (dollars in thousands, except share data)



June 30, 2019

December 31, 2018 ASSETS





Cash and cash equivalents $ 3,575,638



$ 323,038

Restricted cash and equivalents 106,772



92,382

Short-term investments 5,213



2,935

Accounts receivable, net 2,010,801



1,858,608

Inventories 96,819



107,381

Other receivables 525,004



469,796

Income tax receivable 15,783



68,614

Prepaid and other current assets 54,599



111,840

Current assets held for sale, net —



5,389,565

Total current assets 6,390,629



8,424,159

Property and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation of $3,649,978 and $3,524,098 3,405,315



3,393,669

Operating lease right-of-use assets 2,790,885



—

Intangible assets, net of accumulated amortization of $75,283 and $80,566 120,574



118,846

Equity method and other investments 225,677



224,611

Long-term investments 35,051



35,424

Other long-term assets 97,443



71,583

Goodwill 6,865,386



6,841,960



$ 19,930,960



$ 19,110,252

LIABILITIES AND EQUITY





Accounts payable $ 388,955



$ 463,270

Other liabilities 726,011



595,850

Accrued compensation and benefits 628,022



658,913

Current portion of operating lease liabilities 372,625



—

Current portion of long-term debt 3,591,331



1,929,369

Current liabilities held for sale —



1,243,759

Total current liabilities 5,706,944



4,891,161

Long-term operating lease liabilities 2,689,249



—

Long-term debt 5,377,798



8,172,847

Other long-term liabilities 134,605



450,669

Deferred income taxes 593,562



562,536

Total liabilities 14,502,158



14,077,213

Commitments and contingencies





Noncontrolling interests subject to put provisions 1,185,733



1,124,641

Equity:





Preferred stock ($0.001 par value, 5,000,000 shares authorized; none issued) —



—

Common stock ($0.001 par value, 450,000,000 shares authorized; 166,532,889 and 166,387,307 shares issued and 164,472,913 and 166,387,307 shares outstanding, respectively) 167



166

Additional paid-in capital 989,021



995,006

Retained earnings 3,205,910



2,743,194

Treasury stock (2,059,976 and zero shares, respectively) (112,189)



—

Accumulated other comprehensive loss (33,611)



(34,924)

Total DaVita Inc. shareholders' equity 4,049,298



3,703,442

Noncontrolling interests not subject to put provisions 193,771



204,956

Total equity 4,243,069



3,908,398



$ 19,930,960



$ 19,110,252



DAVITA INC. SUPPLEMENTAL FINANCIAL DATA (unaudited) (dollars in millions, except for per share and per treatment data)



Three months ended

Six months

ended

June 30, 2019

June 30,

2019

March 31,

2019

June 30,

2018

1. Consolidated business metrics:













Operating income margin 16.2 %

12.4 %

15.2 %

14.4 % Adjusted operating income margin excluding certain items(1)(5) 16.2 %

13.9 %

14.5 %

15.1 % General and administrative expenses as a percent of consolidated revenues(2) 9.7 %

9.1 %

9.1 %

9.4 % Effective income tax rate on income from continuing operations 23.5 %

26.3 %

26.2 %

24.6 % Effective income tax rate on income from continuing operations attributable to DaVita Inc.(1) 28.0 %

32.0 %

29.5 %

29.6 % Effective income tax rate on adjusted income from continuing operations attributable to DaVita Inc.(1) 27.9 %

30.1 %

30.7 %

28.9 %















2. Summary of division financial results:













Revenues













U.S. net dialysis and related lab patient services and other $ 2,637



$ 2,547



$ 2,588



$ 5,185

Other—Ancillary services and strategic initiatives













U.S. other 114



109



221



224

International net dialysis patient service and other 125



120



107



245



239



230



328



469

Eliminations (34)



(34)



(29)



(68)

Total consolidated revenues $ 2,843



$ 2,743



$ 2,887



$ 5,586

Operating income (loss)













U.S. dialysis and related lab services $ 499



$ 417



$ 449



$ 916

Other—Ancillary services and strategic initiatives













U.S. (16)



(15)



4



(31)

International 1



(43)



(1)



(42)



(15)



(58)



3



(73)

Corporate administrative support expenses (22)



(19)



(14)



(41)

Total consolidated operating income $ 462



$ 341



$ 438



$ 802

