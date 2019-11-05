DaVita Inc. 3rd Quarter 2019 Results

DENVER, Nov. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- DaVita Inc. (NYSE: DVA) today announced results for the quarter ended September 30, 2019.

Third quarter 2019 financial and operational highlights:

Consolidated revenues of $2.904 billion .

. Operating income of $378 million and adjusted operating income of $462 million .

and adjusted operating income of . Cash flows from continuing operations of $648 million .

. Entered into a new $5.5 billion senior secured credit agreement and redeemed our 5.75% senior notes.

senior secured credit agreement and redeemed our 5.75% senior notes. Repurchased 30,591,750 shares of our common stock at an average cost of $57.14 per share.



Three months ended

September 30,

Nine months ended

September 30,

2019

2018

2019

2018 Net income attributable to DaVita Inc.: (dollars in millions, except per share data)

Net income from continuing operations $ 150



$ 73



$ 465



$ 464



Per share $ 0.99



$ 0.44



$ 2.87



$ 2.66



Adjusted net income from continuing operations(1) $ 232



$ 93



$ 588



$ 467



Per share adjusted(1) $ 1.53



$ 0.56



$ 3.64



$ 2.68



Net income (loss) $ 143



$ (137)



$ 566



$ 309



Per share $ 0.95



$ (0.82)



$ 3.50



$ 1.77





Three months ended

September 30,

Nine months ended

September 30,

2019

2018

2019

2018 Operating income: (dollars in millions)

Operating income $ 378



$ 289



$ 1,181



$ 1,138



Adjusted operating income(1) $ 462



$ 314



$ 1,306



$ 1,143



________________________ (1) For the definitions of non-GAAP financial measures see the note titled "Note on Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and related reconciliations beginning at page 14.

Certain items impacting the quarter:

Debt transactions: On August 12, 2019, we entered into a new $5.5 billion senior secured credit agreement consisting of a $1.75 billion senior secured Term Loan A facility with a delayed draw feature, a $2.75 billion senior secured Term Loan B facility and a $1.0 billion senior secured revolving line of credit. As of September 30, 2019, the new Term Loan A and Term Loan B were fully drawn and the new revolving line of credit remained undrawn. We used the proceeds from the new senior secured credit facilities to pay off the remaining balances outstanding on our previous senior secured credit facilities, redeem our 5.75% senior notes due 2022 and pay related redemption fees, and fund our modified "Dutch auction" tender offer (Tender Offer) to purchase shares of our common stock as further described below, as well as to repurchase additional shares of our common stock through open market transactions. The remaining debt borrowings added cash to our balance sheet for potential acquisitions, share repurchases and other general corporate purposes.

As a result of the debt transactions described above, we recorded debt refinancing and redemption charges of $21 million in the third quarter of 2019. These charges consist of write-offs of old debt discount and deferred financing costs, as well as the redemption premium associated with our 5.75% senior notes and professional fees.

Share repurchases: The following table summarizes repurchases of our common stock during the three and nine months ended September 30, 2019.



Three months ended September 30, 2019

Nine months ended September 30, 2019

Shares

repurchased

Amount paid

(in millions)

Average

amount

Shares

repurchased

Amount paid

(in millions)

Average

amount Tender Offer(1) 21,801,975



$ 1,234



$ 56.60



21,801,975



$ 1,234



$ 56.60

Open market repurchases 8,789,775



514



58.49



10,849,751



626



57.72



30,591,750



$ 1,748



$ 57.14



32,651,726



$ 1,860



$ 56.97



___________________ (1) The amount paid for shares repurchased associated with the Company's Tender Offer during the three and nine months ended September 30, 2019 includes the clearing price of $56.50 per share plus related fees and expenses of $2 million.

In addition to the share repurchases described above, we have also repurchased 4,283,376 shares of our common stock for $246 million at an average cost of $57.32 per share from October 1, 2019 through November 4, 2019. Effective November 4, 2019, our Board of Directors terminated all remaining prior share repurchase authorizations available to us and approved a new share repurchase authorization of $2 billion.

Non-GAAP adjustments to operating income:

Goodwill impairment charge: During the quarter ended September 30, 2019, we recognized a non-cash goodwill impairment charge of $79 million in our Germany kidney care business as a result of continuing developments in the business and our expected timing and ability to mitigate them. This charge included a $17 million increase to the goodwill impairment charge due to the deferred tax assets that the impairment itself generated. The result was a $79 million goodwill impairment charge to operating income, a $17 million credit to tax expense, and a net $62 million impact on net income. We also recognized a $5 million goodwill impairment charge in our other German health operations.

Financial and operating metrics:



Three months ended

September 30,

Twelve months ended

September 30,

2019

2018

2019

2018 Cash flow: (dollars in millions)

Operating cash flow $ 641



$ 458



$ 1,781



$ 1,727



Operating cash flow from continuing operations $ 648



$ 362



$ 1,602



$ 1,460



Free cash flow from continuing operations(1) $ 437



$ 115



$ 722



$ 498



___________________ (1) For the definitions of non-GAAP financial measures see the note titled "Note on Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and related reconciliations beginning at page 14.

Volume: Total U.S. dialysis treatments for the third quarter of 2019 were 7,673,191, or an average of 97,129 treatments per day, representing a per day increase of 2.7% over the third quarter of 2018. Normalized non-acquired treatment growth in the third quarter of 2019 as compared to the third quarter of 2018 was 2.2%.

Effective income tax rate: Our effective income tax rate on income from continuing operations was 23.8% and 24.3% for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2019, respectively. This effective income tax rate was impacted by the amount of third party owners' income attributable to non-tax paying entities. The effective income tax rate on income from continuing operations attributable to DaVita Inc. was 30.3% and 29.8% for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2019, respectively.

Our effective income tax rate on income from continuing operations attributable to DaVita Inc. for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2019 was further impacted by the write-off of deferred financing costs, other debt costs and goodwill impairment charges. Excluding these items from the three and nine months ended September 30, 2019, our effective income tax rate on adjusted income from continuing operations attributable to DaVita Inc. would have been 27.6% and 28.4% for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2019, respectively.

Center activity: As of September 30, 2019, we provided dialysis services to a total of approximately 233,300 patients at 2,985 outpatient dialysis centers, of which 2,736 centers were located in the United States and 249 centers were located in nine countries outside of the United States. During the third quarter of 2019, we opened a total of 24 new dialysis centers, acquired two dialysis centers and closed 13 dialysis centers in the United States. In addition, we opened one new dialysis center, acquired two dialysis centers and closed two dialysis centers outside of the United States during the third quarter of 2019.

Outlook:

The following forward-looking measures and the underlying assumptions involve significant risks and uncertainties, including those described below, and actual results may vary significantly from these current forward-looking measures. We do not provide guidance for consolidated operating income, diluted net income from continuing operations per share attributable to DaVita Inc. or effective tax rate on income from continuing operations on a GAAP basis nor a reconciliation of forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures on a forward-looking basis because we are unable to predict certain items contained in the GAAP measures without unreasonable efforts. These non-GAAP financial measures do not include certain items, including goodwill impairment charges and foreign currency fluctuations, any of which may be significant. The guidance for effective income tax rate on adjusted income from continuing operations attributable to DaVita Inc. also excludes the write-off of deferred financing costs, other debt costs and the amount of third party owners' income and related taxes attributable to non-tax paying entities.



Current 2019 guidance

Prior 2019 guidance

Low

High

Low

High

(dollars in millions) Adjusted operating income $ 1,740



$ 1,770



$ 1,640



$ 1,700

Operating cash flow from continuing operations $ 1,525



$ 1,675



$ 1,450



$ 1,625

Capital expenditures from continuing operations $ 740



$ 780



$ 800



$ 840

Effective income tax rate on adjusted income from continuing operations attributable to DaVita Inc. 28.5 %

29.5 %

28.5 %

29.5 %

















Current 2020 guidance

Prior 2020 guidance

Low

High

Low

High

(dollars in millions, except per share) Adjusted diluted net income from continuing operations per share attributable to DaVita Inc. $ 5.25



$ 5.75



$ 5.00



$ 5.50

Capital expenditures from continuing operations $ 700



$ 750



$ 700



$ 750



We will be holding a conference call to discuss our results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2019, on November 5, 2019, at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time. To join the conference call, please dial (877) 918-6630 from the U.S. or (517) 308-9042 from outside the U.S., and provide the operator the password 'Earnings'. A replay of the conference call will be available on our website at investors.davita.com for the following 30 days.

DaVita Inc. and its representatives may from time to time make written and oral forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 ("PSLRA"), including statements in this release, filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), reports to stockholders and in meetings with investors and analysts. All such statements in this release, during the related presentation or other meetings, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements and as such are intended to be covered by the safe harbor for "forward-looking statements" provided by the PSLRA. Without limiting the foregoing, statements including the words "expect," "intend," "will," "plan," "anticipate," "believe," "we are confident that," "forecast," "guidance," "outlook," "goals," and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements.

The forward-looking statements should be considered in light of these risks and uncertainties. All forward-looking statements in this release are based solely on information available to us on the date of this release. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any of our guidance, the assessment of the underlying assumptions or other forward-looking statements, whether as a result of changed circumstances, new information, future events or otherwise.

These forward-looking statements could include but are not limited to statements related to our guidance and expectations for future periods and the assumptions underlying any such projections.

Our actual results and other events could differ materially from any forward-looking statements due to numerous factors that involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties. These risks and uncertainties include, among other things:

the concentration of profits generated by higher-paying commercial payor plans for which there is continued downward pressure on average realized payment rates, and a reduction in the number of patients under such plans, including as a result of restrictions or prohibitions on the use and/or availability of charitable premium assistance, which may result in the loss of revenues or patients, or our making incorrect assumptions about how our patients will respond to any change in financial assistance from charitable organizations;

the extent to which the ongoing implementation of healthcare reform, or changes in or new legislation, regulations or guidance, enforcement thereof or related litigation, and the extent to which such developments result in a reduction in coverage or reimbursement rates for our services, a reduction in the number of patients enrolled in higher-paying commercial plans, or other material impacts to our business;

a reduction in government payment rates under the Medicare End Stage Renal Disease program or other government-based programs and the impact of the Medicare Advantage benchmark structure;

risks arising from potential and proposed federal and/or state legislation, regulation, ballot, executive action or other initiatives, including such initiatives related to healthcare and/or labor matters;

the impact of the political environment and related developments on the current healthcare marketplace and on our business, including with respect to the future of the Affordable Care Act, the exchanges and many other core aspects of the current health care marketplace;

changes in pharmaceutical practice patterns, reimbursement and payment policies and processes, or pharmaceutical pricing, including with respect to calcimimetics;

legal and compliance risks, such as our continued compliance with complex government regulations;

continued increased competition from dialysis providers and others, and other potential marketplace changes;

our ability to maintain contracts with physician medical directors, changing affiliation models for physicians, and the emergence of new models of care introduced by the government or private sector that may erode our patient base and reimbursement rates, such as accountable care organizations, independent practice associations and integrated delivery systems;

our ability to complete acquisitions, mergers or dispositions that we might announce or be considering, on terms favorable to us or at all, or to integrate and successfully operate any business we may acquire or have acquired, or to successfully expand our operations and services in markets outside the United States , or to businesses outside of dialysis;

uncertainties related to potential payments and/or adjustments under certain provisions of the equity purchase agreement for the sale of our DaVita Medical Group business, such as post-closing adjustments and indemnification obligations;

noncompliance by us or our business associates with any privacy or security laws or any security breach by us or a third party involving the misappropriation, loss or other unauthorized use or disclosure of confidential information;

the variability of our cash flows; the risk that we may not be able to generate sufficient cash in the future to service our indebtedness or to fund our other liquidity needs; and the risk that we may not be able to refinance our indebtedness as it becomes due, on terms favorable to us or at all;

factors that may impact our ability to repurchase stock under our stock repurchase program and the timing of any such stock repurchases, as well as our use of a considerable amount of available funds to repurchase stock;

risks arising from the use of accounting estimates, judgments and interpretations in our financial statements;

impairment of our goodwill, investments or other assets;

uncertainties related to our use of the proceeds from the DaVita Medical Group sale transaction and other available funds, including external financing and cash flow from operations, which may be or have been used in ways that we cannot assure will improve our results of operations or enhance the value of our common stock; and

uncertainties associated with the other risk factors set forth in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2019 as updated by our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2019 , and the other risks and uncertainties discussed in any subsequent reports that we file or furnish with SEC from time to time.

DAVITA INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (unaudited) (dollars in thousands, except per share data)



Three months ended

September 30,

Nine months ended

September 30,

2019

2018

2019

2018 Dialysis and related lab patient service revenues $ 2,781,169



$ 2,670,701



$ 8,150,386



$ 7,980,178

Provision for uncollectible accounts (3,977)



(11,977)



(19,689)



(35,838)

Net dialysis and related lab patient service revenues 2,777,192



2,658,724



8,130,697



7,944,340

Other revenues 126,886



188,606



359,198



639,387

Total revenues 2,904,078



2,847,330



8,489,895



8,583,727

Operating expenses and charges:













Patient care costs 1,991,172



2,063,770



5,913,860



6,168,444

General and administrative 298,736



336,299



824,887



866,922

Depreciation and amortization 155,915



146,000



456,685



435,878

Provision for uncollectible accounts —



800



—



(7,300)

Equity investment (income) loss (3,936)



3,824



(11,158)



(6,126)

Investment and other asset impairments —



6,093



—



17,338

Goodwill impairment charges 83,855



—



124,892



3,106

Loss (gain) on changes in ownership interest, net —



1,506



—



(32,451)

Total operating expenses and charges 2,525,742



2,558,292



7,309,166



7,445,811

Operating income 378,336



289,038



1,180,729



1,137,916

Debt expense (88,589)



(125,927)



(351,774)



(359,135)

Debt prepayment, refinancing and redemption charges (21,242)



—



(33,402)



—

Other income, net 5,280



4,007



17,863



10,583

Income from continuing operations before income taxes 273,785



167,118



813,416



789,364

Income tax expense 65,254



52,047



197,938



206,652

Net income from continuing operations 208,531



115,071



615,478



582,712

Net (loss) income from discontinued operations, net of tax (6,843)



(211,739)



102,854



(147,829)

Net income (loss) 201,688



(96,668)



718,332



434,883

Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests (58,418)



(40,128)



(152,222)



(125,717)

Net income (loss) attributable to DaVita Inc. $ 143,270



$ (136,796)



$ 566,110



$ 309,166

Earnings per share attributable to DaVita Inc.:













Basic net income from continuing operations per share $ 1.00



$ 0.44



$ 2.88



$ 2.69

Basic net income (loss) per share $ 0.95



$ (0.82)



$ 3.51



$ 1.79

Diluted net income from continuing operations per share $ 0.99



$ 0.44



$ 2.87



$ 2.66

Diluted net income (loss) per share $ 0.95



$ (0.82)



$ 3.50



$ 1.77

Weighted average shares for earnings per share:













Basic 150,675,465



166,770,664



161,147,122



172,403,944

Diluted 151,295,950



167,262,358



161,636,011



174,348,421

Amounts attributable to DaVita Inc.:













Net income from continuing operations $ 150,113



$ 73,371



$ 464,590



$ 463,989

Net (loss) income from discontinued operations (6,843)



(210,167)



101,520



(154,823)

Net income (loss) attributable to DaVita Inc. $ 143,270



$ (136,796)



$ 566,110



$ 309,166



DAVITA INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (unaudited) (dollars in thousands)



Three months ended September 30,

Nine months ended September 30,

2019

2018

2019

2018 Net income (loss) $ 201,688



$ (96,668)



$ 718,332



$ 434,883

Other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax:













Unrealized (losses) gains on interest rate cap agreements:













Unrealized (losses) gains (1,060)



37



(1,672)



819

Reclassifications of net realized losses into net income (loss) 1,569



1,606



4,782



4,680

Unrealized losses on foreign currency translation:













Foreign currency translation adjustments (44,502)



(8,827)



(45,790)



(39,475)

Other comprehensive loss (43,993)



(7,184)



(42,680)



(33,976)

Total comprehensive income (loss) 157,695



(103,852)



675,652



400,907

Less: Comprehensive income attributable to noncontrolling interests (58,418)



(40,128)



(152,222)



(125,717)

Comprehensive income (loss) attributable to DaVita Inc. $ 99,277



$ (143,980)



$ 523,430



$ 275,190



DAVITA INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (unaudited) (dollars in thousands)



Nine months ended September 30,

2019

2018 Cash flows from operating activities:





Net income $ 718,332



$ 434,883

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:





Depreciation and amortization 456,685



435,878

Impairment charges 124,892



20,444

Debt prepayment, refinancing and redemption charges 33,402



—

Stock-based compensation expense 47,811



59,605

Deferred income taxes 72,590



200,056

Equity investment loss, net 5,131



8,611

Gain (loss) on sales of business interests, net 23,022



(57,547)

Other non-cash charges, net 24,291



164,856

Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of effect of acquisitions and divestitures:





Accounts receivable (182,684)



(74,622)

Inventories 9,519



88,355

Other receivables and other current assets 51,319



(757)

Other long-term assets 2,324



2,142

Accounts payable (106,662)



(12,800)

Accrued compensation and benefits (57,930)



40,225

Other current liabilities 140,046



45,624

Income taxes 57,279



21,749

Other long-term liabilities (27,542)



5,546

Net cash provided by operating activities 1,391,825



1,382,248

Cash flows from investing activities:





Additions of property and equipment (547,183)



(705,659)

Acquisitions (77,348)



(113,526)

Proceeds from asset and business sales 3,863,619



135,268

Purchase of other debt and equity investments (5,160)



(5,791)

Purchase of investments held-to-maturity (98,322)



(3,728)

Proceeds from sale of other debt and equity investments 5,893



8,783

Proceeds from investments held-to-maturity —



32,628

Purchase of equity investments (8,770)



(12,874)

Distributions received on equity investments 1,296



3,580

Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities 3,134,025



(661,319)

Cash flows from financing activities:





Borrowings 38,519,991



41,674,279

Payments on long-term debt and other financing costs (40,570,003)



(40,828,443)

Purchase of treasury stock (1,837,022)



(1,161,511)

Distributions to noncontrolling interests (157,170)



(139,673)

Stock award exercises and other share issuances, net 7,333



8,803

Contributions from noncontrolling interests 44,095



43,179

Proceeds from sales of additional noncontrolling interest —



15

Purchases of noncontrolling interests (10,988)



(19,988)

Net cash used in financing activities (4,003,764)



(423,339)

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (4,178)



(5,790)

Net increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 517,908



291,800

Less: Net (decrease) increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash from discontinued operations (423,813)



270,565

Net increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash from continuing operations 941,721



21,235

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash of continuing operations at beginning of the year 415,420



518,920

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash of continuing operations at end of the period $ 1,357,141



$ 540,155



DAVITA INC. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (unaudited) (dollars in thousands, except share data)



September 30, 2019

December 31, 2018 ASSETS





Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,253,256



$ 323,038

Restricted cash and equivalents 103,885



92,382

Short-term investments 100,713



2,935

Accounts receivable, net 1,901,225



1,858,608

Inventories 98,641



107,381

Other receivables 474,145



469,796

Income tax receivable 16,236



68,614

Prepaid and other current assets 50,617



111,840

Current assets held for sale, net —



5,389,565

Total current assets 3,998,718



8,424,159

Property and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation of $3,792,683 and $3,524,098, respectively 3,419,238



3,393,669

Operating lease right-of-use assets 2,781,288



—

Intangible assets, net of accumulated amortization of $78,437 and $80,566, respectively 117,666



118,846

Equity method and other investments 219,386



224,611

Long-term investments 35,041



35,424

Other long-term assets 114,834



71,583

Goodwill 6,765,659



6,841,960



$ 17,451,830



$ 19,110,252

LIABILITIES AND EQUITY





Accounts payable $ 332,136



$ 463,270

Other liabilities 716,023



595,850

Accrued compensation and benefits 662,826



658,913

Current portion of operating lease liabilities 374,214



—

Current portion of long-term debt 121,441



1,929,369

Current liabilities held for sale —



1,243,759

Total current liabilities 2,206,640



4,891,161

Long-term operating lease liabilities 2,682,125



—

Long-term debt 8,014,475



8,172,847

Other long-term liabilities 135,087



450,669

Deferred income taxes 604,921



562,536

Total liabilities 13,643,248



14,077,213

Commitments and contingencies





Noncontrolling interests subject to put provisions 1,296,059



1,124,641

Equity:





Preferred stock ($0.001 par value, 5,000,000 shares authorized; none issued) —



—

Common stock ($0.001 par value, 450,000,000 shares authorized; 166,540,590 and 166,387,307 shares issued and 133,888,864 and 166,387,307 shares outstanding, respectively) 167



166

Additional paid-in capital 906,990



995,006

Retained earnings 3,349,180



2,743,194

Treasury stock (32,651,726 and zero shares, respectively) (1,860,157)



—

Accumulated other comprehensive loss (77,604)



(34,924)

Total DaVita Inc. shareholders' equity 2,318,576



3,703,442

Noncontrolling interests not subject to put provisions 193,947



204,956

Total equity 2,512,523



3,908,398



$ 17,451,830



$ 19,110,252

