DaVita Inc. 4th Quarter 2019 Results

DENVER, Feb. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- DaVita Inc. (NYSE: DVA) today announced results for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2019.

Fourth quarter 2019 highlights:

Consolidated revenues of $2.899 billion .

. Operating income of $463 million or 16.0% operating margin.

or 16.0% operating margin. Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations of $1.86 .

. Operating cash flow from continuing operations of $678 million and free cash flow from continuing operations of $415 million .

and free cash flow from continuing operations of . Repurchased 8,368,506 shares of our common stock at an average cost of $64.80 per share.



Three months ended

December 31,

Year ended

December 31,

2019

2018

2019

2018 Net income attributable to DaVita Inc.: (dollars in millions, except per share data)

Net income from continuing operations $ 242



$ 160



$ 707



$ 624



Per share $ 1.86



$ 0.96



$ 4.60



$ 3.62



Adjusted net income from continuing operations(1) $ 242



$ 149



$ 830



$ 616



Per share adjusted(1) $ 1.86



$ 0.90



$ 5.40



$ 3.57



Net income (loss) $ 245



$ (150)



$ 811



$ 159



Per share $ 1.88



$ (0.90)



$ 5.27



$ 0.92





Three months ended December 31,

Year ended

December 31,

2019

2018

2019

2018 Operating income: (dollars in millions)

Operating income $ 463



$ 388



$ 1,643



$ 1,526



Adjusted operating income(1) $ 463



$ 370



$ 1,768



$ 1,513













(1) For the definitions of non-GAAP financial measures see the note titled "Note on Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and related reconciliations beginning on page 15.

U.S. dialysis metrics:

Volume: Total U.S. dialysis treatments for the fourth quarter of 2019 were 7,681,462, or an average of 96,744 treatments per day, representing a per day increase of 1.7% over the fourth quarter of 2018. Normalized non-acquired treatment growth in the fourth quarter of 2019 as compared to the fourth quarter of 2018 was 2.1%.



Three months ended





Year ended





December 31,

2019

September 30,

2019

Quarter

change

December 31,

2019

December 31,

2018

Annual change Per treatment metrics:





















Revenue $ 348.31



$ 349.41



$ (1.10)



$ 349.02



$ 350.47



$ (1.45)

Patient care costs $ 237.44



$ 236.32



$ 1.12



$ 239.27



$ 247.32



$ (8.05)

General and administrative $ 27.27



$ 30.63



$ (3.36)



$ 28.41



$ 28.40



$ 0.01



Primary drivers of the changes in the table above are as follows:

Revenue: The quarter change was primarily due to lower calcimimetics revenue. The annual change was primarily due to lower calcimimetics revenue and was also negatively impacted by additional Medicare bad debt revenue recognized in 2018, partially offset by an increase in Medicare rates.

Patient care costs: The quarter change was primarily due to higher direct center operating expenses and medical supply costs, partially offset by lower pharmaceutical costs. The annual change was primarily due to lower pharmaceutical costs, partially offset by higher benefit costs and direct center operating expenses.

General and administrative: The quarter change was primarily due to lower compensation expense. The annual change was primarily due to higher compensation expenses, partially offset by lower advocacy costs.

Certain items impacting the quarter and year:

Share repurchases: The following table summarizes repurchases of our common stock during the quarter and year ended December 31, 2019:



Three months ended December 31, 2019

Year ended December 31, 2019

Shares

repurchased

Amount paid

(in millions)

Paid per

share

Shares

repurchased

Amount paid

(in millions)

Paid per

share Tender offer(1) —



$ —



$ —



21,801,975



$ 1,234



$ 56.60

Open market repurchases 8,368,506



542



64.80



19,218,257



1,168



60.79



8,368,506



$ 542



$ 64.80



41,020,232



$ 2,402



$ 58.57













(1) The amount paid for shares repurchased associated with our modified "Dutch auction" tender offer during the year ended December 31, 2019 includes the clearing price of $56.50 per share plus related fees and expenses of approximately $2 million.

Subsequent to December 31, 2019 through February 7, 2020, we have repurchased 290,904 shares of our common stock for $22 million at an average cost of $74.92 per share. As of February 7, 2020, we have a total of $1.682 billion available for additional share repurchases under our current repurchase authorization. Although this share repurchase authorization does not have an expiration date, we remain subject to share repurchase limitations, including under the terms of our senior secured credit facilities and the indentures governing our senior notes.

Financial and operating metrics:



Three months ended

December 31,

Year ended

December 31,

2019

2018

2019

2018 Cash flow: (dollars in millions)

Operating cash flow $ 681



$ 389



$ 2,072



$ 1,772



Operating cash flow from continuing operations $ 678



$ 307



$ 1,973



$ 1,481



Free cash flow from continuing operations (new definition)(1) $ 415



$ 11



$ 1,127



$ 480













(1) For the definitions of non-GAAP financial measures see the note titled "Note on Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and related reconciliations beginning on page 15.



Three months ended

December 31, 2019

Year ended

December 31, 2019 Effective income tax rate on:



Income from continuing operations 21.4 %

23.4 %

Income from continuing operations attributable to DaVita Inc. 25.2 %

28.3 %

Adjusted income from continuing operations attributable to

DaVita Inc.(1) 25.2 %

27.5 %











(1) For the definitions of non-GAAP financial measures see the note titled "Note on Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and related reconciliations beginning on page 15.

Our effective tax rate for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2019 benefited from a decrease in our estimated state tax rate.

Center activity: As of December 31, 2019, we provided dialysis services to a total of approximately 235,500 patients at 3,012 outpatient dialysis centers, of which 2,753 centers were located in the United States and 259 centers were located in ten countries outside of the United States. During the fourth quarter of 2019, we opened a total of 31 new dialysis centers and closed 14 dialysis centers in the United States. In addition, we opened three new dialysis centers and acquired seven dialysis centers outside of the United States during the fourth quarter of 2019.

Outlook:

The following forward-looking measures and the underlying assumptions involve significant risks and uncertainties, including those described below, and actual results may vary significantly from these current forward-looking measures. We do not provide guidance for diluted net income from continuing operations per share attributable to DaVita Inc., effective tax rate on income from continuing operations or free cash flow from continuing operations on a basis consistent with United States generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) nor a reconciliation of forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures on a forward-looking basis because we are unable to predict certain items contained in the GAAP measures without unreasonable efforts. These non-GAAP financial measures do not include certain items, including foreign currency fluctuations, any of which may be significant. The guidance for effective income tax rate on adjusted income from continuing operations attributable to DaVita Inc. also excludes the amount of third party owners' income and related taxes attributable to non-tax paying entities.



Current 2020 guidance

Prior 2020 guidance

Low

High

Low

High

(dollars in millions, except per share data) Revenue $ 11,500



$ 11,700



—



—

Operating income margin 13.0 %

14.0 %

—



—

Effective income tax rate on adjusted income from continuing operations attributable to DaVita Inc. 28.0 %

29.5 %

—



—

Adjusted diluted net income from continuing operations per share attributable to DaVita Inc. $ 5.75



$ 6.25



$ 5.25



$ 5.75

Capital expenditures from continuing operations $ 700



$ 750



$ 700



$ 750

Free cash flow from continuing operations $ 600



$ 800



—



—



We will be holding a conference call to discuss our results for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2019, on February 10, 2020, at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time. To join the conference call, please dial (877) 918-6630 from the U.S. or (517) 308-9042 from outside the U.S., and provide the operator the password 'Earnings'. A replay of the conference call will be available on our website at investors.davita.com for the following 30 days.

DaVita Inc. and its representatives may from time to time make written and oral forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 ("PSLRA"), including statements in this release, filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), reports to stockholders and in meetings with investors and analysts. All such statements in this release, during the related presentation or other meetings, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements and as such are intended to be covered by the safe harbor for "forward-looking statements" provided by the PSLRA. Without limiting the foregoing, statements including the words "expect," "intend," "will," "plan," "anticipate," "believe," "we are confident that," "forecast," "guidance," "outlook," "goals," and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements.

The forward-looking statements should be considered in light of these risks and uncertainties. All forward-looking statements in this release are based solely on information available to us on the date of this release. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any of our guidance, the assessment of the underlying assumptions or other forward-looking statements, whether as a result of changed circumstances, new information, future events or otherwise.

These forward-looking statements could include but are not limited to statements related to our guidance and expectations for future periods and the assumptions underlying any such projections.

Our actual results and other events could differ materially from any forward-looking statements due to numerous factors that involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties. These risks and uncertainties include, among other things:

the concentration of profits generated by higher-paying commercial payor plans for which there is continued downward pressure on average realized payment rates, and a reduction in the number of patients under such plans, including as a result of restrictions or prohibitions on the use and/or availability of charitable premium assistance, which may result in the loss of revenues or patients, or our making incorrect assumptions about how our patients will respond to any change in financial assistance from charitable organizations;

the extent to which the ongoing implementation of healthcare reform, or changes in or new legislation, regulations or guidance, enforcement thereof or related litigation; the extent to which such developments result in a reduction in coverage or reimbursement rates for our services, a reduction in the number of patients enrolled in higher-paying commercial plans, or other material impacts to our business; or our making incorrect assumptions about how our patients will respond to any such developments;

a reduction in government payment rates under the Medicare End Stage Renal Disease program or other government-based programs and the impact of the Medicare Advantage benchmark structure;

risks arising from potential and proposed federal and/or state legislation, regulation and ballot, executive action or other initiatives, including such initiatives related to healthcare and/or labor matters;

the impact of the political environment and related developments on the current healthcare marketplace and on our business, including with respect to the future of the Affordable Care Act, the exchanges and many other core aspects of the current health care marketplace;

changes in pharmaceutical practice patterns, reimbursement and payment policies and processes, or pharmaceutical pricing, including with respect to calcimimetics;

legal and compliance risks, such as our continued compliance with complex government regulations;

continued increased competition from dialysis providers and others, and other potential marketplace changes;

our ability to maintain contracts with physician medical directors, changing affiliation models for physicians, and the emergence of new models of care introduced by the government or private sector that may erode our patient base and reimbursement rates, such as accountable care organizations, independent practice associations and integrated delivery systems;

our ability to complete acquisitions, mergers or dispositions that we might announce or be considering, on terms favorable to us or at all, or to integrate and successfully operate any business we may acquire or have acquired, or to successfully expand our operations and services in markets outside the United States , or to businesses outside of dialysis;

uncertainties related to potential payments and/or adjustments under certain provisions of the equity purchase agreement for the sale of our DaVita Medical Group business, such as post-closing adjustments and indemnification obligations;

noncompliance by us or our business associates with any privacy or security laws or any security breach by us or a third party involving the misappropriation, loss or other unauthorized use or disclosure of confidential information;

the variability of our cash flows; the risk that we may not be able to generate sufficient cash in the future to service our indebtedness or to fund our other liquidity needs; and the risk that we may not be able to refinance our indebtedness as it becomes due, on terms favorable to us or at all;

factors that may impact our ability to repurchase stock under our stock repurchase program and the timing of any such stock repurchases, as well as our use of a considerable amount of available funds to repurchase stock;

risks arising from the use of accounting estimates, judgments and interpretations in our financial statements;

impairment of our goodwill, investments or other assets;

uncertainties related to our use of the proceeds from the DaVita Medical Group sale transaction and other available funds, including external financing and cash flow from operations, which may be or have been used in ways that we cannot assure will improve our results of operations or enhance the value of our common stock; and

uncertainties associated with the other risk factors set forth in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2019 as updated by our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2019 , and the other risks and uncertainties discussed in any subsequent reports that we file or furnish with SEC from time to time.

The financial information presented in this release is unaudited and is subject to change as a result of subsequent events or adjustments, if any, arising prior to the filing of the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019.

DAVITA INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (unaudited) (dollars in thousands, except per share data)



Three months ended

December 31,

Year ended

December 31,

2019

2018

2019

2018 Dialysis patient service revenues $ 2,768,035



$ 2,729,803



$ 10,918,421



$ 10,709,981

Provision for uncollectible accounts (2,026)



(13,749)



(21,715)



(49,587)

Net dialysis patient service revenues 2,766,009



2,716,054



10,896,706



10,660,394

Other revenues 132,575



105,070



491,773



744,457

Total revenues 2,898,584



2,821,124



11,388,479



11,404,851

Operating expenses and charges:













Patient care costs 2,000,625



2,027,069



7,914,485



8,195,513

General and administrative 278,425



268,532



1,103,312



1,135,454

Depreciation and amortization 158,467



155,157



615,152



591,035

Provision for uncollectible accounts —



—



—



(7,300)

Equity investment (income) loss (1,521)



10,610



(12,679)



4,484

Investment and other asset impairments —



—



—



17,338

Goodwill impairment charges —



—



124,892



3,106

Gain on changes in ownership interest, net —



(28,152)



—



(60,603)

Total operating expenses and charges 2,435,996



2,433,216



9,745,162



9,879,027

Operating income 462,588



387,908



1,643,317



1,525,824

Debt expense (92,050)



(128,300)



(443,824)



(487,435)

Debt prepayment, refinancing and redemption charges —



—



(33,402)



—

Other income (loss), net 11,485



(494)



29,348



10,089

Income from continuing operations before income taxes 382,023



259,114



1,195,439



1,048,478

Income tax expense 81,690



51,748



279,628



258,400

Net income from continuing operations 300,333



207,366



915,811



790,078

Net income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of tax 2,629



(309,209)



105,483



(457,038)

Net income (loss) 302,962



(101,843)



1,021,294



333,040

Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests (58,091)



(47,929)



(210,313)



(173,646)

Net income (loss) attributable to DaVita Inc. $ 244,871



$ (149,772)



$ 810,981



$ 159,394

Earnings per share attributable to DaVita Inc.:













Basic net income from continuing operations per share $ 1.87



$ 0.97



$ 4.61



$ 3.66

Basic net income (loss) per share $ 1.89



$ (0.90)



$ 5.29



$ 0.93

Diluted net income from continuing operations per share $ 1.86



$ 0.96



$ 4.60



$ 3.62

Diluted net income (loss) per share $ 1.88



$ (0.90)



$ 5.27



$ 0.92

Weighted average shares for earnings per share:













Basic 129,446,558



165,984,925



153,180,908



170,785,999

Diluted 130,504,514



166,477,914



153,812,064



172,364,581

Amounts attributable to DaVita Inc.:













Net income from continuing operations $ 242,242



$ 160,332



$ 706,832



$ 624,321

Net income (loss) from discontinued operations 2,629



(310,104)



104,149



(464,927)

Net income (loss) attributable to DaVita Inc. $ 244,871



$ (149,772)



$ 810,981



$ 159,394



DAVITA INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (unaudited) (dollars in thousands)



Three months ended

December 31,

Year ended

December 31,

2019

2018

2019

2018 Net income (loss) $ 302,962



$ (101,843)



$ 1,021,294



$ 333,040

Other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax:













Unrealized gains (losses) on interest rate cap agreements:













Unrealized gains (losses) 2,822



(953)



1,151



(133)

Reclassifications into net income (loss) 1,595



1,606



6,377



6,286

Unrealized gains (losses) on foreign currency translation:













Foreign currency translation adjustments 25,688



(6,469)



(20,102)



(45,944)

Other comprehensive income (loss) 30,105



(5,816)



(12,574)



(39,791)

Total comprehensive income (loss) 333,067



(107,659)



1,008,720



293,249

Less: Comprehensive income attributable to noncontrolling interests (58,091)



(47,929)



(210,313)



(173,646)

Comprehensive income (loss) attributable to DaVita Inc. $ 274,976



$ (155,588)



$ 798,407



$ 119,603



DAVITA INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (unaudited) (dollars in thousands)



Year ended December 31,

2019

2018 Cash flows from operating activities:





Net income $ 1,021,294



$ 333,040

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:





Depreciation and amortization 615,152



591,035

Impairment charges 124,892



61,981

Valuation adjustment on disposal group —



316,840

Debt prepayment, refinancing and redemption charges 33,402



—

Stock-based compensation expense 67,850



73,061

Deferred income taxes 41,723



273,660

Equity investment income, net 8,582



26,449

Gain (loss) on sales of business interests, net 23,022



(85,699)

Other non-cash charges, net 49,579



82,374

Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of effect of acquisitions and divestitures:





Accounts receivable (79,957)



(81,176)

Inventories 10,158



73,505

Other receivables and other current assets 2,790



236,995

Other long-term assets 6,965



3,497

Accounts payable (84,539)



(35,959)

Accrued compensation and benefits (14,697)



84,165

Other current liabilities 181,940



(157,462)

Income taxes 95,645



(23,635)

Other long-term liabilities (31,446)



(1,031)

Net cash provided by operating activities 2,072,355



1,771,640

Cash flows from investing activities:





Additions of property and equipment (766,546)



(987,138)

Acquisitions (100,861)



(183,156)

Proceeds from asset and business sales 3,877,392



150,205

Purchase of other debt and equity investments (5,458)



(8,448)

Purchase of investments held-to-maturity (101,462)



(5,963)

Proceeds from sale of other debt and equity investments 3,676



9,526

Proceeds from investments held-to-maturity 95,376



34,862

Purchase of equity investments (9,366)



(19,177)

Distributions received on equity investments 2,589



3,646

Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities 2,995,340



(1,005,643)

Cash flows from financing activities:





Borrowings 38,525,850



59,934,750

Payments on long-term debt and other financing costs (40,606,041)



(59,239,973)

Purchase of treasury stock (2,383,816)



(1,161,511)

Distributions to noncontrolling interests (233,123)



(196,441)

Stock award exercises and other share issuances, net 11,382



13,577

Contributions from noncontrolling interests 57,317



52,311

Proceeds from sales of additional noncontrolling interest —



15

Purchases of noncontrolling interests (68,019)



(28,082)

Net cash used in financing activities (4,696,450)



(625,354)

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (1,760)



(3,350)

Net increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 369,485



137,293

Less: Net (decrease) increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash from discontinued operations (423,813)



240,793

Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash from continuing operations 793,298



(103,500)

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash of continuing operations at beginning of the year 415,420



518,920

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash of continuing operations at end of the year $ 1,208,718



$ 415,420



DAVITA INC. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (unaudited) (dollars in thousands, except share data)



December 31, 2019

December 31, 2018 ASSETS





Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,102,372



$ 323,038

Restricted cash and equivalents 106,346



92,382

Short-term investments 11,572



2,935

Accounts receivable, net 1,795,598



1,858,608

Inventories 97,949



107,381

Other receivables 489,695



469,796

Prepaid and other current assets 66,866



111,840

Income tax receivable 19,772



68,614

Current assets held for sale, net —



5,389,565

Total current assets 3,690,170



8,424,159

Property and equipment, net 3,473,384



3,393,669

Operating lease right-of-use assets 2,830,047



—

Intangible assets, net 135,684



118,846

Equity method and other investments 241,983



224,611

Long-term investments 36,519



35,424

Other long-term assets 115,972



71,583

Goodwill 6,787,635



6,841,960



$ 17,311,394



$ 19,110,252

LIABILITIES AND EQUITY





Accounts payable $ 403,840



$ 463,270

Other liabilities 756,174



595,850

Accrued compensation and benefits 695,052



658,913

Current portion of operating lease liabilities 343,912



—

Current portion of long-term debt 130,708



1,929,369

Income tax payable 42,412



—

Current liabilities held for sale —



1,243,759

Total current liabilities 2,372,098



4,891,161

Long-term operating lease liabilities 2,723,800



—

Long-term debt 7,977,526



8,172,847

Other long-term liabilities 160,809



450,669

Deferred income taxes 577,543



562,536

Total liabilities 13,811,776



14,077,213

Commitments and contingencies





Noncontrolling interests subject to put provisions 1,180,376



1,124,641

Equity:





Preferred stock ($0.001 par value, 5,000,000 shares authorized; none issued) —



—

Common stock ($0.001 par value, 450,000,000 shares authorized; 125,842,853 and 166,387,307 shares issued and outstanding, respectively) 126



166

Additional paid-in capital 749,043



995,006

Retained earnings 1,431,738



2,743,194

Accumulated other comprehensive loss (47,498)



(34,924)

Total DaVita Inc. shareholders' equity 2,133,409



3,703,442

Noncontrolling interests not subject to put provisions 185,833



204,956

Total equity 2,319,242



3,908,398



$ 17,311,394



$ 19,110,252



DAVITA INC. SUPPLEMENTAL FINANCIAL DATA (unaudited) (dollars in millions, except for per share and per treatment data)



Three months ended

Year ended

December 31,

2019

September 30,

2019

December 31,

2018

December 31,

2019 1. Consolidated business metrics:













Operating income margin 16.0 %

13.0 %

13.8 %

14.4 % Adjusted operating income margin excluding certain items(1)(5) 16.0 %

15.9 %

13.1 %

15.5 % General and administrative expenses as a percent of consolidated revenues(2) 9.6 %

10.3 %

9.5 %

9.7 % Effective income tax rate on income from continuing operations 21.4 %

23.8 %

20.0 %

23.4 % Effective income tax rate on income from continuing operations attributable to DaVita Inc.(1) 25.2 %

30.3 %

24.3 %

28.3 % Effective income tax rate on adjusted income from continuing operations attributable to DaVita Inc.(1) 25.2 %

27.6 %

23.1 %

27.5 %















2. Summary of financial results:













Revenues:













U.S. net dialysis patient services and other $ 2,687



$ 2,691



$ 2,633



$ 10,563

Other—Ancillary services

122





118





100





464

U.S. other





















International net dialysis patient service and other 132



131



124



508



255



248



224



972

Eliminations (43)



(36)



(35)



(146)

Total consolidated revenues $ 2,899



$ 2,904



$ 2,821



$ 11,388

Operating income (loss):













U.S. dialysis $ 508



$ 501



$ 437



$ 1,925

Other—Ancillary services

(21)





(15)





(19)





(66)

U.S.





















International 2



(83)



(10)



(123)



(19)



(98)



(29)



(189)

Corporate administrative support expenses (27)



(25)



(20)



(92)

Total consolidated operating income $ 463



$ 378



$ 388



$ 1,643



DAVITA INC. SUPPLEMENTAL FINANCIAL DATA - continued (unaudited) (dollars in millions, except for per share and per treatment data)



Three months ended

Year ended

December 31,

2019

September 30,

2019

December 31,

2018

December 31,

2019 3. Summary of reportable segment financial results:





























U.S. dialysis













Revenue:













Net dialysis patient service revenues $ 2,676



$ 2,681



$ 2,628



$ 10,531

Other revenues 11



10



5



32

Total operating revenues 2,687



2,691



2,633



10,563

Operating expenses:













Patient care costs 1,824



1,813



1,872



7,219

General and administrative 209



235



210



857

Depreciation and amortization 150



148



147



583

Equity investment income (5)



(5)



(5)



(22)

Gain on changes in ownership interests, net —



—



(28)



—

Total operating expenses 2,179



2,191



2,196



8,638

Segment operating income $ 508



$ 501



$ 437



$ 1,925

Reconciliation for non-GAAP measure:













Gain on changes in ownership interests, net —



—



(28)



—

Adjusted segment operating income(1) $ 508



$ 501



$ 409



$ 1,925

















4. U.S. dialysis business metrics:













Volume:













Treatments 7,681,462



7,673,191



7,552,412



30,172,699

Number of treatment days 79.4



79.0



79.4



313.0

Average treatments per day 96,744



97,129



95,119



96,398

Per day year over year increase 1.7 %

2.7 %

3.1 %

2.5 % Normalized non-acquired treatment growth year over year 2.1 %

2.2 %

2.6 %



Operating net revenues:













U.S. dialysis services net revenue per treatment $ 348.31



$ 349.41



$ 347.97



$ 349.02

Expenses:













Patient care costs per treatment $ 237.44



$ 236.32



$ 247.81



$ 239.27

General and administrative expenses per treatment $ 27.27



$ 30.63



$ 27.86



$ 28.41

Accounts receivable:













Net receivables $ 1,671



$ 1,719



$ 1,703





DSO 58



60



60





















5. Discontinued operations













Operating results:













Net revenues $ —



$ —



$ 1,231



$ 2,713

Expenses 2



2



1,282



2,544

Valuation adjustment —



—



219



—

Goodwill impairment charges —



—



42



—

(Loss) income from discontinued operations before taxes (2)



(2)



(313)



169

Loss on sale of discontinued operations, before taxes —



—



—



(23)

Income tax (benefit) expense (5)



5



(3)



41

Net income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of tax $ 3



$ (7)



$ (309)



$ 105



DAVITA INC. SUPPLEMENTAL FINANCIAL DATA - continued (unaudited) (dollars in millions, except for per share and per treatment data)



Three months ended

Year ended

December 31,

2019

September 30,

2019

December 31,

2018

December 31,

2019 6. Cash flow:













Operating cash flow $ 681



$ 641



$ 389



$ 2,072

Operating cash flow from continuing operations $ 678



$ 648



$ 307



$ 1,973

Operating cash flow from continuing operations, last twelve months $ 1,973



$ 1,602



$ 1,481





Free cash flow from continuing operations (new definition)(1) $ 415



$ 437



$ 11



$ 1,127

Free cash flow from continuing operations, last twelve months (new definition)(1) $ 1,127



$ 722



$ 480





Capital expenditures from continuing operations:













Routine maintenance/IT/other $ 130



$ 84



$ 139



$ 355

Development and relocations $ 89



$ 90



$ 123



$ 373

Acquisition expenditures $ 24



$ 11



$ 65



$ 99

Proceeds from sale of self-developed properties $ 19



$ 12



$ 13



$ 58

















7. Debt and capital structure:













Total debt(3)(4) $ 8,181



$ 8,212



$ 10,154





Net debt, net of cash and cash equivalents(3)(4) $ 7,079



$ 6,959



$ 9,831





Leverage ratio (see calculation on page 14) 3.08x



3.21x



4.52x





Weighted average effective interest rate:













During the quarter 4.55 %

5.09 %

5.07 %



At end of the quarter 4.46 %

4.66 %

5.19 %



On the senior secured credit facilities at end of the quarter 3.93 %

4.30 %

5.11 %



Debt with fixed and capped rates as a percentage of total debt:













Debt with rates fixed by its terms 44 %

44 %

48 %



Debt with rates capped by cap agreements 87 %

86 %

82 %



Amount spent on share repurchases $ 542



$ 1,748



$ —



$ 2,402

Number of shares repurchased 8,368,506



30,591,750



—



41,020,232





Certain columns, rows or percentages may not sum or recalculate due to the use of rounded numbers.





























(1) These are non-GAAP financial measures. For a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to their most comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP, and for a definition of adjusted amounts, see attached reconciliation schedules. (2) General and administrative expenses includes certain corporate support, long-term incentive compensation and advocacy costs. (3) The reported balance sheet amounts at December 31, 2019, September 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018, exclude approximately $72.8, $76.0 and $52.0, respectively, of debt discount associated with the Term Loan B and other deferred financing costs related to our senior secured credit facilities and senior notes in effect at that time. The reported balance sheet amounts exclude DMG debt which was classified as held for sale liabilities as of December 31, 2018. (4) The reported total debt and net debt, net of cash and cash equivalents, excludes DMG cash and debt classified as held for sale assets and liabilities, respectively, as of December 31, 2018. (5) Adjusted operating income margin is a calculation of adjusted operating income divided by consolidated revenues.

DAVITA INC.

SUPPLEMENTAL FINANCIAL DATA-continued

(unaudited)

(dollars in thousands)

Note 1: Calculation of the Leverage Ratio

Under our new senior secured credit facilities (the New Credit Agreement) dated August 12, 2019 and our prior senior secured credit facilities (the Prior Credit Agreement), the leverage ratio is defined as all funded debt plus the face amount of all letters of credit issued, minus cash and cash equivalents, not to exceed certain limits under the New Credit Agreement, including short-term investments, divided by "Consolidated EBITDA". The leverage ratio determines the interest rate margin payable by the Company for its new Term Loan A and new revolving line of credit under the New Credit Agreement by establishing the margin over the base interest rate (LIBOR) that is applicable. The following leverage ratios were calculated using "Consolidated EBITDA" and "Consolidated net debt" as defined in the credit agreement that was in effect at the end of each period. The calculation below is based on the last twelve months of "Consolidated EBITDA", as of the end of the reported period and pro forma for routine acquisitions that occurred during the period. The Company's management believes the presentation of "Consolidated EBITDA" is useful to users to enhance their understanding of the Company's leverage ratio under its credit agreement in effect at that time. The leverage ratio calculated by the Company is a non-GAAP measure and should not be considered a substitute for debt to net income attributable to DaVita Inc., net income attributable to DaVita Inc. or total debt as determined in accordance with United States generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). The Company's calculation of its leverage ratio might not be calculated in the same manner as, and thus might not be comparable to, similarly titled measures by other companies.



Rolling twelve months ended

December 31,

2019

September 30,

2019

December 31,

2018 Net income(1) $ 706,832



$ 624,922



$ 159,394

Income taxes 279,628



249,686



358,168

Interest expense 397,934



437,513



451,251

Depreciation and amortization 615,151



611,841



591,035

Impairment charges 124,892



124,892



61,981

Noncontrolling interests and equity investment income, net 223,175



210,641



183,855

Stock-settled stock-based compensation 63,404



56,784



73,081

Debt prepayment, refinancing and redemption charges 33,402



33,402



—

Gain on changes in ownership interest, net —



(28,152)



(85,699)

Valuation adjustment —



—



316,840

Other (12,025)



24,088



41,084

"Consolidated EBITDA" $ 2,432,393



$ 2,345,617



$ 2,150,990















December 31,

2019

September 30,

2019

December 31,

2018 Total debt, excluding debt discount and other deferred financing costs(2) $ 8,181,074



$ 8,211,895



$ 10,190,763

Letters of credit issued 72,759



72,777



36,987



8,253,833



8,284,672



10,227,750

Less: Cash and cash equivalents including short-term investments(3) (750,000)



(750,000)



(501,695)

Consolidated net debt $ 7,503,833



$ 7,534,672



$ 9,726,055

Last twelve months "Consolidated EBITDA" $ 2,432,393



$ 2,345,617



$ 2,150,990

Leverage ratio 3.08x



3.21x



4.52x

Maximum leverage ratio permitted under New and Prior Credit Agreement 5.00x



5.00x



5.00x













(1) The reported net income for December 31, 2019 and September 30, 2019 is our reported net income from continuing operations attributable to DaVita Inc. as the New Credit Agreement requires divestitures to be reflected on a proforma basis, as such DMG is excluded from our leverage ratio calculation. The reported net income for December 31, 2018 is our reported net income attributable to DaVita Inc. (2) The reported total debt amounts at December 31, 2019, September 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018, exclude $72,840, $75,979 and $52,000, respectively, of debt discount associated with the Term Loan B and other deferred financing costs. (3) Excluding DMG's-physician owned entities' cash for the twelve months ended December 31, 2018 and amounts not readily convertible to cash related to the Company's non-qualified deferred compensation plans for all periods presented. The Company's New Credit Agreement limits the amount deducted for cash and cash equivalents to the lesser of all unrestricted cash and cash equivalents of the Company or $750,000.

DAVITA INC.

RECONCILIATIONS FOR NON-GAAP MEASURES

(unaudited)

Note on Non-GAAP Financial Measures

As used in this press release, the term "adjusted" refers to non-GAAP measures as follows, each as reconciled to its most comparable GAAP measure as presented in the non-GAAP reconciliations in the notes to this press release: (i) for income measures, the term "adjusted" refers to operating performance measures that exclude certain items such as impairment charges, (gain) loss on ownership changes, restructuring charges, debt prepayment charges and gains and charges associated with settlements; and (ii) the term "effective income tax rate on adjusted income from continuing operations attributable to DaVita Inc." represents the Company's effective tax rate excluding applicable non-GAAP items and noncontrolling owners' income, which primarily relates to non-tax paying entities.

These non-GAAP or "adjusted" measures are presented because management believes these measures are useful adjuncts to GAAP results. However, these non-GAAP measures should not be considered alternatives to the corresponding measures determined under GAAP.

Specifically, management uses adjusted operating income, adjusted net income from continuing operations attributable to DaVita Inc. and adjusted diluted net income from continuing operations per share attributable to DaVita Inc. to compare and evaluate our performance period over period and relative to competitors, to analyze the underlying trends in our business, to establish operational budgets and forecasts and for incentive compensation purposes. We believe these non-GAAP measures also are useful to investors and analysts in evaluating our performance over time and relative to competitors, as well as in analyzing the underlying trends in our business. Furthermore, we believe these presentations enhance a user's understanding of our normal consolidated operating income by excluding certain items which we do not believe are indicative of our ordinary results of operations. As a result, adjusting for these amounts allows for comparison to our normalized prior period results.

In addition, the effective income tax rate on income from continuing operations attributable to DaVita Inc. excludes noncontrolling owners' income, which primarily relates to non-tax paying entities.

The effective income tax rate on adjusted income from continuing operations attributable to DaVita Inc. excludes noncontrolling owners' income and certain non-deductible and other charges which we do not believe are indicative of our ordinary results. Accordingly, we believe these adjusted effective income tax rates are useful to management, investors and analysts in evaluating our performance and establishing expectations for income taxes incurred on our ordinary results attributable to DaVita Inc.

Finally, under our new definition, free cash flow from continuing operations represents net cash provided by operating activities from continuing operations less distributions to noncontrolling interests and all capital expenditures (including development capital expenditures, routine maintenance and information technology); plus contributions from noncontrolling interests and sale leaseback proceeds. Management uses this measure to assess our ability to fund acquisitions and meet our debt service obligations and we believe this measure is equally useful to investors and analysts as an adjunct to cash flows from operating activities from continuing operations and other measures under GAAP.

It is important to bear in mind that these non-GAAP "adjusted" measures are not measures of financial performance or liquidity under GAAP and should not be considered in isolation from, nor as substitutes for, their most comparable GAAP measures.

The following Notes 2 through 5 provide reconciliations of the non-GAAP financial measures presented in this press release to their most comparable GAAP measures.

DAVITA INC.

RECONCILIATIONS FOR NON-GAAP MEASURES - continued

(unaudited)

(dollars in thousands, except for per share data)

Note 2: Adjusted net income from continuing operations and adjusted diluted net income from continuing operations per share attributable to DaVita Inc.



Three months ended

December 31, 2019

September 30, 2019

December 31, 2018

Dollars

Per share

Dollars

Per share

Dollars

Per share Net income from continuing operations attributable to

DaVita Inc. $ 242,242



$ 1.86



$ 150,113



$ 0.99



$ 160,332



$ 0.96

Operating charges:





















Goodwill impairment charges —



—



83,855



0.55



—



—

Gain on changes in ownership interests, net —



—



—



—



(28,152)



(0.17)

Equity investment:





















Loss due to business sale in APAC JV —



—



—



—



8,715



0.05

Loss due to impairments in the APAC JV —



—



—



—



1,530



0.01

Debt prepayment, refinancing and redemption charges —



—



21,242



0.14



—



—

Related income tax —



—



(23,236)



(0.15)



6,719



0.04

Adjusted net income from continuing operations attributable to DaVita Inc. $ 242,242



$ 1.86



$ 231,974



$ 1.53



$ 149,144



$ 0.90





Year ended

December 31, 2019

December 31, 2018

Dollars

Per share

Dollars

Per share Net income from continuing operations attributable to DaVita Inc. $ 706,832



$ 4.60



$ 624,321



$ 3.62

Operating charges:













Goodwill impairment charges 124,892



0.81



3,106



0.02

Impairment of other assets —



—



17,338



0.10

Gain on changes in ownership interests, net —



—



(60,603)



(0.35)

Equity investment:













Loss due to business sale in APAC JV —



—



8,715



0.05

Loss due to impairments in the APAC JV —



—



7,525



0.04

General and administrative:













Restructuring charges —



—



11,366



0.07

Debt prepayment, refinancing and redemption charges 33,402



0.22



—



—

Related income tax (35,231)



(0.23)



4,181



0.02

Adjusted net income from continuing operations attributable to DaVita Inc. $ 829,895



$ 5.40



$ 615,949



$ 3.57



Certain columns or rows may not sum or recalculate due to the use of rounded numbers.

DAVITA INC.

RECONCILIATIONS FOR NON-GAAP MEASURES - continued

(unaudited)

(dollars in thousands)

Note 3: Adjusted operating income



Three months ended

Year ended

December 31,

2019

September 30,

2019

December 31,

2018

December 31,

2019

December 31,

2018 Consolidated:

















Operating income $ 462,588



$ 378,336



$ 387,908



$ 1,643,317



$ 1,525,824

Operating charges:

















Goodwill impairment charges —



83,855



—



124,892



3,106

Impairment of other assets —



—



—



—



17,338

Gain on changes in ownership interests, net —



—



(28,152)



—



(60,603)

Equity investment:

















Loss due to business sale in APAC JV —



—



8,715



—



8,715

Loss due to impairments in the APAC JV —



—



1,530



—



7,525

General and administrative:

















Restructuring charges —



—



—



—



11,366

Adjusted operating income $ 462,588



$ 462,191



$ 370,001



$ 1,768,209



$ 1,513,271





Three months ended

Year ended

December 31,

2019

September 30,

2019

December 31,

2018

December 31,

2019

December 31,

2018 Consolidated:

















U.S. dialysis:

















Segment operating income $ 508,146



$ 500,742



$ 436,893



$ 1,924,826



$ 1,709,721

Gain on changes in ownership interests, net —



—



(28,152)



—



(28,152)

Adjusted U.S. dialysis operating income $ 508,146



$ 500,742



$ 408,742



$ 1,924,826



$ 1,681,570

Other - Ancillary services:

















U.S.

















Segment operating loss $ (20,878)



$ (14,928)



$ (18,993)



$ (66,377)



$ (70,396)

Impairment of other assets —



—



—



—



17,338

Restructuring charges —



—



—



—



11,366

Gain on changes in ownership interests —



—



—



—



(33,699)

Adjusted operating loss $ (20,878)



$ (14,928)



$ (18,993)



$ (66,377)



$ (75,390)

International

















Segment operating income (loss) $ 2,109



$ (82,797)



$ (10,489)



$ (122,797)



$ (23,394)

Goodwill impairment charges —



83,855



—



124,892



3,106

Loss on changes in ownership interests —



—



—



—



1,248

Equity investment:

















Loss due to business sale in the APAC JV —



—



8,715



—



8,715

Loss due to impairments in the APAC JV —



—



1,530



—



7,525

Adjusted operating income (loss) $ 2,109



$ 1,058



$ (245)



$ 2,095



$ (2,800)

Adjusted Other - Ancillary services operating loss $ (18,770)



$ (13,870)



$ (19,238)



$ (64,282)



$ (78,190)

Corporate administrative support expenses $ (26,788)



$ (24,681)



$ (19,502)



$ (92,335)



$ (90,108)

Adjusted operating income $ 462,588



$ 462,191



$ 370,001



$ 1,768,209



$ 1,513,271



Certain columns or rows may not sum or recalculate due to the use of rounded numbers.

DAVITA INC.

RECONCILIATIONS FOR NON-GAAP MEASURES - continued

(unaudited)

(dollars in thousands)

Note 4: Effective income tax rates on income from continuing operations attributable to DaVita Inc.



Three months ended

Year ended

December 31,

2019

September 30,

2019

December 31,

2018

December 31,

2019 Income from continuing operations before income taxes $ 382,023



$ 273,785



$ 259,114



$ 1,195,439

Less: Noncontrolling owners' income primarily attributable to non-tax paying entities (58,118)



(58,502)



(47,203)



(209,544)

Income from continuing operations before income taxes attributable to DaVita Inc. $ 323,905



$ 215,283



$ 211,911



$ 985,895

















Income tax expense for continuing operations $ 81,690



$ 65,254



$ 51,748



$ 279,628

Less: Income tax attributable to noncontrolling interests (27)



(84)



(169)



(565)

Income tax expense from continuing operations attributable to DaVita Inc. $ 81,663



$ 65,170



$ 51,579



$ 279,063

















Effective income tax rate on income from continuing operations attributable to DaVita Inc. 25.2 %

30.3 %

24.3 %

28.3 %

The effective income tax rate on adjusted income from continuing operations attributable to DaVita Inc. is computed as follows:



Three months ended

Year ended December 31,

2019

September 30,

2019

December 31,

2018

December 31,

2019 Income from continuing operations before income taxes $ 382,023



$ 273,785



$ 259,114



$ 1,195,439

Operating charges:













Goodwill impairment charges —



83,855



—



124,892

Gain on changes in ownership interests, net —



—



(28,152)



—

Equity investment:













Loss due to business sale in APAC JV —



—



8,715



—

Loss due to impairments in the APAC JV —



—



1,530



—

Debt prepayment, refinancing and redemption charges —



21,242



—



33,402

Noncontrolling owners' income primarily attributable to non-tax paying entities (58,118)



(58,502)



(47,203)



(209,544)

Adjusted income from continuing operations before income taxes attributable to DaVita Inc. $ 323,905



$ 320,380



$ 194,004



$ 1,144,189

Income tax expense $ 81,690



$ 65,254



$ 51,748



$ 279,628

Add income tax related to:













Operating charges:













Goodwill impairment charges —



17,768



—



26,633

Gain on changes in ownership interests, net —



—



(7,247)



—

Equity investment:













Loss due to business sale in APAC JV —



—



449



—

Loss due to impairments in the APAC JV —



—



79



—

Debt prepayment, refinancing and redemption charges —



5,468



—



8,598

Less income tax related to:













Noncontrolling interests (27)



(84)



(169)



(565)

Income tax on adjusted income from continuing operations attributable to DaVita Inc. $ 81,663



$ 88,406



$ 44,860



$ 314,294

Effective income tax rate on adjusted income from continuing operations attributable to DaVita Inc. 25.2 %

27.6 %

23.1 %

27.5 %

Certain columns, rows or percentages may not sum or recalculate due to the use of rounded numbers.

DAVITA INC.

RECONCILIATIONS FOR NON-GAAP MEASURES - continued

(unaudited)

(dollars in thousands)

Note 5: Free cash flow from continuing operations (new definition)



Three months ended

December 31,

2019

September 30,

2019

December 31,

2018 Net cash provided by continuing operating activities $ 677,901



$ 647,553



$ 307,278

Less: Distributions to noncontrolling interests (75,953)



(61,456)



(56,768)

Plus: Contributions to noncontrolling interests 13,222



12,814



9,132

Cash provided by continuing operating activities attributable to DaVita Inc. 615,170



598,911



259,642

Less: Expenditures for routine maintenance and information technology (130,243)



(83,513)



(138,745)

Less: Expenditures for development (89,120)



(89,752)



(122,793)

Plus: Proceeds from sale of self-developed properties 19,365



11,616



12,606

Free cash flow from continuing operations (new definition) $ 415,172



$ 437,262



$ 10,710





Rolling twelve months ended

December 31,

2019

September 30,

2019

December 31,

2018 Net cash provided by continuing operating activities $ 1,972,721



$ 1,602,098



$ 1,480,956

Less: Distributions to noncontrolling interests (233,123)



(213,938)



(196,441)

Plus: Contributions to noncontrolling interests 57,317



53,227



52,311

Cash provided by continuing operating activities attributable to DaVita Inc. 1,796,915



1,441,387



1,336,826

Less: Expenditures for routine maintenance and information technology (355,444)



(363,946)



(415,038)

Less: Expenditures for development (372,636)



(406,309)



(486,877)

Plus: Proceeds from sale of self-developed properties 57,817



51,058



45,314

Free cash flow from continuing operations (new definition) $ 1,126,652



$ 722,190



$ 480,225





Certain columns or rows may not sum or recalculate due to the use of rounded numbers.

Contact: Jim Gustafson

Investor Relations

DaVita Inc.

(310) 536-2585

SOURCE DaVita Inc.