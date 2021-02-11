DaVita Inc. 4th Quarter 2020 Results

DENVER, Feb. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- DaVita Inc. (NYSE: DVA) announced financial and operating results for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2020. For the full year diluted earnings per share from continuing operations was $6.39, an increase of 38.9% from the prior year, and adjusted diluted earnings per share from continuing operations was $7.26, an increase of 34.4% from the prior year. Fourth quarter diluted earnings per share from continuing operations of $1.67 was impacted by the challenges of responding to COVID-19, with an estimated net impact on operating income of approximately $(60) million. This impact was primarily driven by higher patient mortality, fewer offsets in the fourth quarter including higher health benefit expenses, and higher direct costs related to COVID-19.

"Throughout the pandemic, including the recent surge in the number of COVID-19 cases across the United States, our teammates continue to respond with a focus on the health and safety of 240,000 patients receiving high quality, life-sustaining care," said Javier Rodriguez, CEO of DaVita. "Over the past six weeks, we have begun providing vaccinations to our front-line caregivers, and we are now beginning the process of providing COVID-19 vaccinations to our patients."

Financial results for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2020:

Consolidated revenues of $2.905 billion and $11.551 billion for the three months and year ended December 31, 2020, respectively.

and for the three months and year ended December 31, 2020, respectively. Operating income of $382 million or 13.1% operating margin for the three months ended December 31, 2020. Operating income of $1.695 billion or 14.7% operating margin and adjusted operating income of $1.746 billion or 15.1% adjusted operating margin for the year ended December 31, 2020.

or 13.1% operating margin for the three months ended December 31, 2020. Operating income of or 14.7% operating margin and adjusted operating income of or 15.1% adjusted operating margin for the year ended December 31, 2020. Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations of $1.67 for the three months ended December 31, 2020. Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations and adjusted diluted earnings per share from continuing operations of $6.39 and $7.26 , respectively for the year ended December 31, 2020.

for the three months ended December 31, 2020. Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations and adjusted diluted earnings per share from continuing operations of and , respectively for the year ended December 31, 2020. Operating cash flow and free cash flow, both from continuing operations, of $485 million and $210 million , respectively for the three months ended December 31, 2020. Operating cash flow and free cash flow, both from continuing operations, were $1.979 billion and $1.188 billion , respectively for the year ended December 31, 2020.



Three months ended December 31,

Year ended December 31,

2020

2019

2020

2019 Net income attributable to DaVita Inc.: (dollars in millions, except per share data)

Net income from continuing operations $ 193



$ 242



$ 783



$ 707



Diluted per share $ 1.67



$ 1.86



$ 6.39



$ 4.60



Adjusted net income from continuing operations(1) $ 193



$ 242



$ 890



$ 830



Diluted per share adjusted(1) $ 1.67



$ 1.86



$ 7.26



$ 5.40



Net income $ 174



$ 245



$ 774



$ 811



Diluted per share $ 1.50



$ 1.88



$ 6.31



$ 5.27



_____________________ (1) For definitions of non-GAAP financial measures, see the note titled "Note on Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and related reconciliations beginning on page 14.



Three months ended December 31,

Year ended December 31,

2020

2019

2020

2019

Amount

Margin

Amount

Margin

Amount

Margin

Amount

Margin Operating income: (dollars in millions)

Operating income $ 382



13.1 %

$ 463



16.0 %

$ 1,695



14.7 %

$ 1,643



14.4 %

Adjusted operating income(1)(2) $ 382



13.1 %

$ 463



16.0 %

$ 1,746



15.1 %

$ 1,768



15.5 %

_____________________ (1) For definitions of non-GAAP financial measures, see the note titled "Note on Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and related reconciliations beginning on page 14. (2) Adjusted operating margin is adjusted operating income divided by consolidated revenues.

U.S. dialysis metrics:

Volume: Total U.S. dialysis treatments for the fourth quarter of 2020 were 7,574,217, or an average of 95,876 treatments per day, representing a per day decline of (0.9)% compared to the fourth quarter of 2019. Normalized non-acquired treatment growth in the fourth quarter of 2020 compared to the fourth quarter of 2019 was (0.3)%.



Three months ended

Quarter change

Year ended

Annual change

December 31, 2020

September 30, 2020



December 31, 2020

December 31, 2019

Per treatment metrics:





















Revenue $ 351.78



$ 349.63



$ 2.15



$ 350.31



$ 349.02



$ 1.29

Patient care costs $ 245.06



$ 232.57



$ 12.49



$ 238.24



$ 239.27



$ (1.03)

General and administrative $ 31.80



$ 39.62



$ (7.82)



$ 31.62



$ 28.41



$ 3.21



Primary drivers of the changes in the table above were as follows:

Revenue: The quarter change was primarily due to increases in government revenue per treatment and in hospital inpatient dialysis services revenue due to normal seasonality and COVID-19, partially offset by a decline in calcimimetics revenue. The annual change was primarily due to an increase in Medicare rates due to a base rate increase in 2020, the temporary suspension of Medicare sequestration, as well as an increase in hospital inpatient dialysis services revenue per treatment, partially offset by a decline in calcimimetics reimbursement.

Patient care costs: The quarter change was primarily due to increases in COVID-19-related costs, including compensation expense, medical supplies and teammate reimbursement and benefit program expenses. In addition, there were increases in health benefit expenses, labor costs and other direct dialysis center operating expenses partially offset by a decrease in pharmaceutical intensity. The annual change was primarily due to decreases in pharmaceutical unit costs as well as travel expenses, partially offset by an increase in labor costs and COVID-19-related costs, including compensation expenses, medical supplies and teammate relief reimbursement and benefit program expenses.

General and administrative: The quarter change was primarily due to decreases in advocacy costs to counter union policy efforts, including a California ballot initiative and contributions to DaVita's charitable foundation partially offset by an increase in professional fees. The annual change was primarily due to increases in advocacy costs as described above, contributions to DaVita's charitable foundation, labor costs and COVID-19-related costs, including compensation expenses. These increases were partially offset by decreases in travel expenses and long-term incentive compensation expense.

Certain items impacting the quarter:

Share repurchases: During the three months ended December 31, 2020, we repurchased 4,193,401 shares for $417 million, at an average cost of $99.55 per share.

Subsequent to December 31, 2020 through February 10, 2021, the Company has repurchased 1,063,000 shares of our common stock for $123 million at an average cost of $115.98 per share.

Financial and operating metrics:



Three months ended December 31,

Year ended December 31,

2020

2019

2020

2019 Cash flow: (dollars in millions)

Operating cash flow $ 485



$ 681



$ 1,979



$ 2,072



Operating cash flow from continuing operations $ 485



$ 678



$ 1,979



$ 1,973



Free cash flow from continuing operations (1) $ 210



$ 415



$ 1,188



$ 1,127



___________________ (1) For definitions of non-GAAP financial measures, see the note titled "Note on Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and related reconciliations beginning on page 14.



Three months ended

December 31, 2020

Year ended

December 31, 2020 Effective income tax rate on:



Income from continuing operations 22.4 %

23.8 %

Income from continuing operations attributable to DaVita Inc.(1) 27.5 %

28.6 %

Adjusted income from continuing operations attributable to DaVita Inc.(1) 27.5 %

28.0 %

____________________ (1) For definitions of non-GAAP financial measures, see the note titled "Note on Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and related reconciliations beginning on page 14.

Center activity: As of December 31, 2020, we provided dialysis services to a total of approximately 240,400 patients at 3,137 outpatient dialysis centers, of which 2,816 centers were located in the United States and 321 centers were located in ten countries outside of the United States. During the fourth quarter of 2020, we opened a total of 14 new dialysis centers and closed seven dialysis centers in the United States. We also acquired 30 dialysis centers outside of the United States, including entering a new country, the United Kingdom, during the fourth quarter of 2020.

Outlook:

The following forward-looking measures and the underlying assumptions involve significant known and unknown risks and uncertainties, including those described below, and actual results may vary materially from these forward-looking measures. In particular, the widespread impact of the COVID-19 pandemic continues to generate significant risk and uncertainty, and as a result, our future results could vary materially from the guidance provided below. We do not provide guidance for operating income, diluted net income from continuing operations per share attributable to DaVita Inc., effective income tax rate on income from continuing operations or free cash flow from continuing operations on a basis consistent with United States generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) nor a reconciliation of forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures on a forward-looking basis because we are unable to predict certain items contained in the GAAP measures without unreasonable efforts. These non-GAAP financial measures do not include certain items, including foreign currency fluctuations, which may be significant. Our effective income tax rate on adjusted income from continuing operations attributable to DaVita Inc. also excludes the amount of third party owners' income and related taxes attributable to non-tax paying entities.



Current 2021 guidance

Low

High

(dollars in millions, except per share data) Adjusted operating income $ 1,675



$ 1,825

Adjusted diluted net income from continuing operations per share attributable to DaVita Inc. $ 7.75



$ 8.75

Free cash flow from continuing operations $ 900



$ 1,150



We will be holding a conference call to discuss our results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2020, on February 11, 2021, at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time. To join the conference call, please dial (877) 918-6630 from the U.S. or (517) 308-9042 from outside the U.S., and provide the operator the password 'Earnings'. A replay of the conference call will be available on our website at investors.davita.com for the following 30 days.

DaVita Inc. and its representatives may from time to time make written and oral forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (PSLRA), including statements in this release, filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), reports to stockholders and in meetings with investors and analysts. All statements in this release, during the related presentation or other meetings, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements and as such are intended to be covered by the safe harbor for "forward-looking statements" provided by the PSLRA. These forward-looking statements could include, among other things, DaVita's response to and the expected future impacts of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), including statements about our balance sheet and liquidity, our expenses and expense offsets, revenues, billings and collections, potential need, ability or willingness to use any funds under government relief programs, availability or cost of supplies, treatment volumes, mix expectation, such as the percentage or number of patients under commercial insurance, the availability and administration of COVID-19 vaccines, and overall impact on our patients and teammates, as well as other statements regarding our future operations, financial condition and prospects, expenses, strategic initiatives, government and commercial payment rates, expectations related to value-based care and Medicare Advantage plan enrollment and our ongoing stock repurchase program, and statements related to our guidance and expectations for future periods and the assumptions underlying any such projections. All statements in this release, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements. Without limiting the foregoing, statements including the words "expect," "intend," "will," "could," "plan," "anticipate," "believe," "forecast," "guidance," "outlook," "goals," and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on DaVita's current expectations and are based solely on information available as of the date of this release. DaVita undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of changed circumstances, new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required by law. Actual future events and results could differ materially from any forward-looking statements due to numerous factors that involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties. These risks and uncertainties include, among other things:

the continuing impact of the dynamic and evolving COVID-19 pandemic, including, without limitation, on our patients, teammates, physician partners, suppliers, business, operations, reputation, financial condition and results of operations; the government's response to the COVID-19 pandemic; the availability, acceptance, impact and efficacy of COVID-19 treatments, therapies and vaccines; further spread or resurgence of the virus, including as a result of the emergence of new strains of the virus; the continuing impact of the pandemic on our revenue and non-acquired growth due to lower treatment volumes; the consequences of an extended economic downturn resulting from the impacts of COVID-19, such as a potential negative impact on our commercial mix, which may persist even after the pandemic subsides; and continuing COVID-19-related costs, such as costs to procure equipment and clinical supplies and higher salary and wage expense. The aforementioned risks and uncertainties may also have the effect of heightening many of the other risks and uncertainties discussed below;

the concentration of profits generated by higher-paying commercial payor plans for which there is continued downward pressure on average realized payment rates, and a reduction in the number or percentage of our patients under such plans, including, without limitation, as a result of restrictions or prohibitions on the use and/or availability of charitable premium assistance, which may result in the loss of revenues or patients, or our making incorrect assumptions about how our patients will respond to any change in financial assistance from charitable organizations;

noncompliance by us or our business associates with any privacy or security laws or any security breach by us or a third party involving the misappropriation, loss or other unauthorized use or disclosure of confidential information;

the extent to which the ongoing implementation of healthcare reform, or changes in or new legislation, regulations or guidance, enforcement thereof or related litigation result in a reduction in coverage or reimbursement rates for our services, a reduction in the number of patients enrolled in higher-paying commercial plans or that are enrolled in or select Medicare Advantage plans or other material impacts to our business; or our making incorrect assumptions about how our patients will respond to any such developments;

a reduction in government payment rates under the Medicare End Stage Renal Disease program or other government-based programs and the impact of the Medicare Advantage benchmark structure;

risks arising from potential changes in laws, regulations or requirements applicable to us, such as potential and proposed federal and/or state legislation, regulation, ballot, executive action or other initiatives, including those related to healthcare and/or labor matters, such as AB 290 in California ;

the impact of the political environment and related developments on the current healthcare marketplace and on our business, including with respect to the future of the Affordable Care Act, the exchanges and many other core aspects of the current healthcare marketplace, as well as the composition of the U.S. Supreme Court and the new presidential administration and congressional majority;

our ability to successfully implement our strategies with respect to home-based dialysis, value-based care and/or integrated kidney care, including maintaining our existing business and further developing our capabilities in a complex and highly regulated environment;

changes in pharmaceutical practice patterns, reimbursement and payment policies and processes, or pharmaceutical pricing, including with respect to hypoxia inducible factors;

legal and compliance risks, such as our continued compliance with complex government regulations;

continued increased competition from dialysis providers and others, and other potential marketplace changes;

our ability to maintain contracts with physician medical directors, changing affiliation models for physicians, and the emergence of new models of care introduced by the government or private sector that may erode our patient base and reimbursement rates, such as accountable care organizations, independent practice associations and integrated delivery systems;

our ability to complete acquisitions, mergers or dispositions that we might announce or be considering, on terms favorable to us or at all, or to integrate and successfully operate any business we may acquire or have acquired, or to successfully expand our operations and services in markets outside the United States , or to businesses outside of dialysis;

the variability of our cash flows, including without limitation any extended billing or collections cycles; the risk that we may not be able to generate or access sufficient cash in the future to service our indebtedness or to fund our other liquidity needs; and the risk that we may not be able to refinance our indebtedness as it becomes due, on terms favorable to us or at all;

factors that may impact our ability to repurchase stock under our stock repurchase program and the timing of any such stock repurchases, as well as our use of a considerable amount of available funds to repurchase stock;

risks arising from the use of accounting estimates, judgments and interpretations in our financial statements;

impairment of our goodwill, investments or other assets; and

uncertainties associated with the other risk factors set forth in Part I, Item 1A. of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019 , as updated by our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q for the quarters ended March 31 , June 30 and September 30, 2020 , and as may be further updated by the risks and uncertainties discussed in any subsequent reports that we file or furnish with the SEC from time to time.

The financial information presented in this release is unaudited and is subject to change as a result of subsequent events or adjustments, if any, arising prior to the filing of the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020.

DAVITA INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (unaudited) (dollars and shares in thousands, except per share data)



Three months ended December 31,

Year ended December 31,

2020

2019

2020

2019 Dialysis patient service revenues $ 2,773,123



$ 2,766,009



$ 11,026,251



$ 10,896,706

Other revenues 132,199



132,575



524,353



491,773

Total revenues 2,905,322



2,898,584



11,550,604



11,388,479

Operating expenses and charges:













Patient care costs 2,056,881



2,000,625



7,988,613



7,914,485

General and administrative 304,519



278,425



1,247,584



1,103,312

Depreciation and amortization 161,486



158,467



630,435



615,152

Equity investment loss (income) 765



(1,521)



(26,916)



(12,679)

Loss on changes in ownership interest, net —



—



16,252



—

Goodwill impairment charges —



—



—



124,892

Total operating expenses and charges 2,523,651



2,435,996



9,855,968



9,745,162

Operating income 381,671



462,588



1,694,636



1,643,317

Debt expense (60,469)



(92,050)



(304,111)



(443,824)

Debt prepayment, refinancing and redemption charges —



—



(89,022)



(33,402)

Other income, net 6,169



11,485



16,759



29,348

Income from continuing operations before income taxes 327,371



382,023



1,318,262



1,195,439

Income tax expense 73,368



81,690



313,932



279,628

Net income from continuing operations 254,003



300,333



1,004,330



915,811

Net (loss) income from discontinued operations, net of tax (19,633)



2,629



(9,653)



105,483

Net income 234,370



302,962



994,677



1,021,294

Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests (60,597)



(58,091)



(221,035)



(210,313)

Net income attributable to DaVita Inc. $ 173,773



$ 244,871



$ 773,642



$ 810,981

















Earnings per share attributable to DaVita Inc.:













Basic net income from continuing operations $ 1.73



$ 1.87



$ 6.54



$ 4.61

Basic net income $ 1.56



$ 1.89



$ 6.46



$ 5.29

Diluted net income from continuing operations $ 1.67



$ 1.86



$ 6.39



$ 4.60

Diluted net income $ 1.50



$ 1.88



$ 6.31



$ 5.27

















Weighted average shares for earnings per share:













Basic shares 111,690



129,447



119,797



153,181

Diluted shares 115,957



130,505



122,623



153,812

















Amounts attributable to DaVita Inc.:













Net income from continuing operations $ 193,406



$ 242,242



$ 783,295



$ 706,832

Net (loss) income from discontinued operations (19,633)



2,629



(9,653)



104,149

Net income attributable to DaVita Inc. $ 173,773



$ 244,871



$ 773,642



$ 810,981



DAVITA INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (unaudited) (dollars in thousands)



Three months ended December 31,

Year ended December 31,

2020

2019

2020

2019 Net income $ 234,370



$ 302,962



$ 994,677



$ 1,021,294

Other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax:













Unrealized losses on interest rate cap agreements:













Unrealized gains (losses) 124



2,822



(16,346)



1,151

Reclassifications of net realized losses into net income 1,033



1,595



5,313



6,377

Unrealized gains (losses) on foreign currency translation:













Foreign currency translation adjustments 55,219



25,688



(7,623)



(20,102)

Other comprehensive income (loss) 56,376



30,105



(18,656)



(12,574)

Total comprehensive income 290,746



333,067



976,021



1,008,720

Less: Comprehensive income attributable to noncontrolling interests (60,597)



(58,091)



(221,035)



(210,313)

Comprehensive income attributable to DaVita Inc. $ 230,149



$ 274,976



$ 754,986



$ 798,407



DAVITA INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (unaudited) (dollars in thousands)



Year ended December 31,

2020

2019 Cash flows from operating activities:





Net income $ 994,677



$ 1,021,294

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:





Depreciation and amortization 630,435



615,152

Debt prepayment, refinancing and redemption charges 86,957



33,402

Impairment charges —



124,892

Stock-based compensation expense 91,458



67,850

Deferred income taxes 240,848



41,723

Equity investment income, net 13,830



8,582

Loss on sales of business interests, net 24,248



23,022

Other non-cash charges, net 747



49,579

Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of effect of acquisitions and divestitures:





Accounts receivable (21,087)



(79,957)

Inventories (12,349)



10,158

Other receivables and other current assets (79,277)



2,790

Other long-term assets (6,123)



6,965

Accounts payable 37,200



(84,539)

Accrued compensation and benefits (20,931)



(14,697)

Other current liabilities 105,637



181,940

Income taxes (87,391)



95,645

Other long-term liabilities (19,851)



(31,446)

Net cash provided by operating activities 1,979,028



2,072,355

Cash flows from investing activities:





Additions of property and equipment (674,541)



(766,546)

Acquisitions (182,013)



(100,861)

Proceeds from asset and business sales 50,139



3,877,392

Purchase of debt investments held-to-maturity (150,701)



(101,462)

Purchase of other debt and equity investments (3,757)



(5,458)

Proceeds from debt investments held-to-maturity 151,213



95,376

Proceeds from sale of other debt and equity investments 3,491



3,676

Purchase of equity method investments (22,341)



(9,366)

Distributions from equity method investments 3,139



2,589

Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities (825,371)



2,995,340

Cash flows from financing activities:





Borrowings 4,046,775



38,525,850

Payments on long-term debt (4,110,304)



(40,520,722)

Deferred financing and debt redemption costs (105,848)



(85,319)

Purchase of treasury stock (1,458,442)



(2,383,816)

Distributions to noncontrolling interests (253,118)



(233,123)

Net (payments) receipts related to stock purchases and awards (975)



11,382

Contributions from noncontrolling interests 42,966



57,317

Purchases of noncontrolling interests (7,831)



(68,019)

Net cash used in financing activities (1,846,777)



(4,696,450)

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (13,808)



(1,760)

Net (decrease) increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (706,928)



369,485

Less: Net decrease in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash from discontinued operations —



(423,813)

Net (decrease) increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash from continuing operations (706,928)



793,298

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash of continuing operations at beginning of the year 1,208,718



415,420

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash of continuing operations at end of the period $ 501,790



$ 1,208,718



DAVITA INC. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (unaudited) (dollars and shares in thousands, except per share data)



December 31, 2020

December 31, 2019 ASSETS





Cash and cash equivalents $ 324,958



$ 1,102,372

Restricted cash and equivalents 176,832



106,346

Short-term investments 20,101



11,572

Accounts receivable 1,824,282



1,795,598

Inventories 111,625



97,949

Other receivables 544,376



489,695

Prepaid and other current assets 76,387



66,866

Income tax receivable 70,163



19,772

Total current assets 3,148,724



3,690,170

Property and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation of $4,480,429 and $3,969,566, respectively 3,521,824



3,473,384

Operating lease right-of-use assets 2,863,089



2,830,047

Intangible assets, net of accumulated amortization of $70,141 and $81,922, respectively 166,585



135,684

Equity method and other investments 257,491



241,983

Long-term investments 32,193



36,519

Other long-term assets 79,501



115,972

Goodwill 6,919,109



6,787,635



$ 16,988,516



$ 17,311,394

LIABILITIES AND EQUITY





Accounts payable $ 434,253



$ 403,840

Other liabilities 810,529



756,174

Accrued compensation and benefits 685,555



695,052

Current portion of operating lease liabilities 369,497



343,912

Current portion of long-term debt 168,541



130,708

Income tax payable 7,768



42,412

Total current liabilities 2,476,143



2,372,098

Long-term operating lease liabilities 2,738,670



2,723,800

Long-term debt 7,917,263



7,977,526

Other long-term liabilities 150,060



160,809

Deferred income taxes 809,600



577,543

Total liabilities 14,091,736



13,811,776

Commitments and contingencies





Noncontrolling interests subject to put provisions 1,330,028



1,180,376

Equity:





Preferred stock ($0.001 par value, 5,000 shares authorized; none issued) —



—

Common stock ($0.001 par value, 450,000 shares authorized; 109,933 and 125,843 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2020 and 2019, respectively) 110



126

Additional paid-in capital 597,073



749,043

Retained earnings 852,537



1,431,738

Accumulated other comprehensive loss (66,154)



(47,498)

Total DaVita Inc. shareholders' equity 1,383,566



2,133,409

Noncontrolling interests not subject to put provisions 183,186



185,833

Total equity 1,566,752



2,319,242



$ 16,988,516



$ 17,311,394



DAVITA INC. SUPPLEMENTAL FINANCIAL DATA (unaudited) (dollars in millions, except for per share and per treatment data)



Three months ended

Year ended

December 31,

2020

December 31, 2020

September 30, 2020

December 31, 2019

1. Consolidated business metrics:













Operating margin 13.1 %

15.0 %

16.0 %

14.7 % Adjusted operating margin excluding certain items(1)(3) 13.1 %

15.0 %

16.0 %

15.1 % General and administrative expenses as a percent of consolidated revenues(2) 10.5 %

12.4 %

9.6 %

10.8 % Effective income tax rate on income from continuing operations 22.4 %

23.2 %

21.4 %

23.8 % Effective income tax rate on income from continuing operations attributable to DaVita Inc.(1) 27.5 %

29.2 %

25.2 %

28.6 % Effective income tax rate on adjusted income from continuing operations attributable to DaVita Inc.(1) 27.5 %

28.0 %

25.2 %

28.0 %















2. Summary of financial results:













Revenues:













U.S. dialysis patient services and other $ 2,674



$ 2,694



$ 2,687



$ 10,660

Other—Ancillary services













U.S. other 124



125



122



489

International dialysis patient service and other 152



147



132



564



276



271



255



1,053

Eliminations (45)



(41)



(43)



(162)

Total consolidated revenues $ 2,905



$ 2,924



$ 2,899



$ 11,551

Operating income (loss):













U.S. dialysis $ 433



$ 471



$ 508



$ 1,918

Other—Ancillary services













U.S. (25)



(14)



(21)



(99)

International(4) (2)



7



2



23



(27)



(7)



(19)



(76)

Corporate administrative support expenses (24)



(26)



(27)



(147)

Total consolidated operating income $ 382



$ 438



$ 463



$ 1,695



DAVITA INC. SUPPLEMENTAL FINANCIAL DATA - continued (unaudited) (dollars in millions, except for per share and per treatment data)



Three months ended

Year ended December 31, 2020

December 31, 2020

September 30, 2020

December 31, 2019

3. Summary of reportable segment financial results:













U.S. dialysis













Revenue:













Dialysis patient service revenues $ 2,664



$ 2,677



$ 2,676



$ 10,619

Other revenues 10



17



11



41

Total operating revenues 2,674



2,694



2,687



10,660

Operating expenses:













Patient care costs 1,856



1,781



1,824



7,222

General and administrative 241



303



209



958

Depreciation and amortization 152



148



150



595

Equity investment income (7)



(9)



(5)



(33)

Total operating expenses 2,241



2,224



2,179



8,742

Segment operating income $ 433



$ 471



$ 508



$ 1,918

















4. U.S. dialysis business metrics:













Volume:













Treatments 7,574,217



7,656,173



7,681,462



30,314,619

Number of treatment days 79.0



79.0



79.4



313.6

Average treatments per day 95,876



96,914



96,744



96,667

Per day year-over-year (decrease) increase (0.9) %

(0.2) %

1.7 %

0.3 % Normalized year-over-year non-acquired treatment growth(5) (0.3) %

0.6 %

2.1 %



Operating net revenues:













Average patient service revenue per treatment $ 351.78



$ 349.63



$ 348.31



$ 350.31

Expenses:













Patient care costs per treatment $ 245.06



$ 232.57



$ 237.44



$ 238.24

General and administrative expenses per treatment $ 31.80



$ 39.62



$ 27.27



$ 31.62

Accounts receivable:













Receivables $ 1,681



$ 1,670



$ 1,671





DSO 59



58



58







DAVITA INC. SUPPLEMENTAL FINANCIAL DATA - continued (unaudited) (dollars in millions, except for per share and per treatment data)



Three months ended

Year ended December 31, 2020

December 31, 2020

September 30, 2020

December 31, 2019

5. Cash flow:













Operating cash flow $ 485



$ 483



$ 681



$ 1,979

Operating cash flow from continuing operations $ 485



$ 483



$ 678



$ 1,979

Operating cash flow from continuing operations, last twelve months $ 1,979



$ 2,172



$ 1,973





Free cash flow from continuing operations(1) $ 210



$ 287



$ 415



$ 1,188

Free cash flow from continuing operations, last twelve months(1) $ 1,188



$ 1,393



$ 1,127





Capital expenditures from continuing operations:













Routine maintenance/IT/other $ 160



$ 84



$ 130



$ 399

Development and relocations $ 65



$ 75



$ 89



$ 275

Acquisition expenditures $ 69



$ 68



$ 24



$ 182

Proceeds from sale of self-developed properties $ 14



$ 11



$ 19



$ 93

















6. Debt and capital structure:













Total debt(6) $ 8,164



$ 8,111



$ 8,181





Net debt, net of cash and cash equivalents(6) $ 7,839



$ 7,401



$ 7,079





Leverage ratio (see calculation on page 13) 3.21x



2.96x



3.08x





Weighted average effective interest rate:













During the quarter 3.07 %

3.31 %

4.55 %



At end of the quarter 3.06 %

3.11 %

4.46 %



On the senior secured credit facilities at end of the quarter 2.03 %

2.11 %

3.93 %



Debt with fixed and capped rates as a percentage of total debt:













Debt with rates fixed by its terms 44 %

45 %

44 %



Debt with rates fixed by its terms or capped by cap agreements 87 %

88 %

87 %



Amount spent on share repurchases $ 417



$ 725



$ 542



$ 1,447

Number of shares repurchased 4,193,401



8,231,679



8,368,506



16,477,378







Certain columns, rows or percentages may not sum or recalculate due to the presentation of rounded numbers. _________________ (1) These are non-GAAP financial measures. For a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to their most comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP, and for a definition of adjusted amounts, see attached reconciliation schedules. (2) General and administrative expenses include certain corporate support, long-term incentive compensation, accruals for legal matters, advocacy costs and charitable contributions. (3) Adjusted operating margin is adjusted operating income divided by consolidated revenues. (4) The reported operating (loss) income for the three months ended December 31, 2020, September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, includes foreign currency losses of approximately $6.0, $2.9 and $4.1, respectively, and approximately $2.9 for the year ended December 31, 2020. (5) Normalized non-acquired treatment growth reflects year-over-year growth in treatment volume, adjusted to exclude acquisitions and other similar transactions, and further adjusted to normalize for the number and mix of treatment days in a given quarter versus the prior year quarter. (6) The debt amounts as of December 31, 2020, September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019 presented exclude approximately $77.7, $80.9 and $72.8, respectively, of debt discount and other deferred financing costs related to our senior secured credit facilities and senior notes in effect or outstanding at that time.

DAVITA INC.

SUPPLEMENTAL FINANCIAL DATA-continued

(unaudited)

(dollars in millions)

Note 1: Calculation of the Leverage Ratio

Under our senior secured credit facilities (the Credit Agreement) dated August 12, 2019, the leverage ratio is defined as (a) all funded debt plus the face amount of all letters of credit issued, minus unrestricted cash and cash equivalents (including short-term investments) not to exceed $750 divided by (b) "Consolidated EBITDA." The leverage ratio determines the interest rate margin payable by the Company for its Term Loan A and revolving line of credit under the Credit Agreement by establishing the margin over the base interest rate (LIBOR) that is applicable. The calculation below is based on the last twelve months of "Consolidated EBITDA," as of the end of the reported period and pro forma for acquisitions or divestitures that occurred during the period, and "Consolidated net debt" at the end of the reported period, each as defined in the Credit Agreement. The Company's management believes the presentation of "Consolidated EBITDA" is useful to investors to enhance their understanding of the Company's leverage ratio under its Credit Agreement. The leverage ratio calculated by the Company is a non-GAAP measure and should not be considered a substitute for the ratio of total debt to operating income, determined in accordance with GAAP. The Company's calculation of its leverage ratio might not be calculated in the same manner as, and thus might not be comparable to, similarly titled measures of other companies.



Rolling twelve months ended

December 31, 2020

September 30, 2020

December 31, 2019 Net income attributable to DaVita Inc. from continuing operations (1) $ 783



$ 832



$ 707

Income taxes 314



322



280

Interest expense 272



297



398

Depreciation and amortization 630



627



615

Impairment charges —



—



125

Noncontrolling interests and equity investment income, net 235



226



223

Stock-settled stock-based compensation 90



86



63

Debt prepayment, refinancing and redemption charges 89



89



33

Loss on changes in ownership interest, net 16



16



—

Other 29



18



(12)

"Consolidated EBITDA" $ 2,460



$ 2,515



$ 2,432















December 31, 2020

September 30, 2020

December 31, 2019 Total debt, excluding debt discount and other deferred financing costs(2) $ 8,164



$ 8,111



$ 8,181

Letters of credit issued 65



65



73



8,228



8,176



8,254

Less: Cash and cash equivalents including short-term investments(3) (333)



(719)



(750)

Consolidated net debt $ 7,895



$ 7,457



$ 7,504

Last twelve months "Consolidated EBITDA" $ 2,460



$ 2,515



$ 2,432

Leverage ratio 3.21x



2.96x



3.08x

Maximum leverage ratio permitted under the Credit Agreement 5.00x



5.00x



5.00x







Certain columns or rows may not sum or recalculate due to the presentation of rounded numbers. ______________________ (1) The net income measure presented is our net income from continuing operations attributable to DaVita Inc., since the Credit Agreement requires divestitures to be reflected on a pro forma basis for our leverage ratio calculation, and this measure of net income already excludes our discontinued operations divested. (2) The debt amounts as of December 31, 2020, September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019 presented exclude approximately $77.7, $80.9, and $72.8, respectively, of debt discount and other deferred financing costs related to our senior secured credit facilities and senior notes in effect at that time. (3) This excludes amounts not readily convertible to cash related to the Company's non-qualified deferred compensation plans for all periods presented. The Credit Agreement limits the amount deducted for cash and cash equivalents, including short-term investments, to the lesser of all unrestricted cash and cash equivalents of the Company or $750.

DAVITA INC.

RECONCILIATIONS FOR NON-GAAP MEASURES

(unaudited)

Note on Non-GAAP Financial Measures

As used in this press release, the term "adjusted" refers to non-GAAP measures as follows, each as reconciled to its most comparable GAAP measure as presented in the non-GAAP reconciliations in the notes to this press release: (i) for income measures, the term "adjusted" refers to operating performance measures that exclude certain items such as impairment charges, (gain) loss on ownership changes, restructuring charges, accruals for legal matters and debt prepayment and refinancing charges; and (ii) the term "effective income tax rate on adjusted income from continuing operations attributable to DaVita Inc." represents the Company's effective tax rate excluding applicable non-GAAP items and noncontrolling owners' income, which primarily relates to non-tax paying entities.

These non-GAAP or "adjusted" measures are presented because management believes these measures are useful adjuncts to GAAP results. However, these non-GAAP measures should not be considered alternatives to the corresponding measures determined under GAAP.

Specifically, management uses adjusted operating income, adjusted net income from continuing operations attributable to DaVita Inc. and adjusted diluted net income from continuing operations per share attributable to DaVita Inc. to compare and evaluate our performance period over period and relative to competitors, to analyze the underlying trends in our business, to establish operational budgets and forecasts and for incentive compensation purposes. We believe these non-GAAP measures also are useful to investors and analysts in evaluating our performance over time and relative to competitors, as well as in analyzing the underlying trends in our business. Furthermore, we believe these presentations enhance a user's understanding of our normal consolidated operating income by excluding certain items which we do not believe are indicative of our ordinary results of operations. As a result, adjusting for these amounts allows for comparison to our normalized prior period results.

In addition, the effective income tax rate on income from continuing operations attributable to DaVita Inc. excludes noncontrolling owners' income, which primarily relates to non-tax paying entities.

The effective income tax rate on adjusted income from continuing operations attributable to DaVita Inc. excludes noncontrolling owners' income and certain non-deductible and other charges which we do not believe are indicative of our ordinary results. Accordingly, we believe these adjusted effective income tax rates are useful to management, investors and analysts in evaluating our performance and establishing expectations for income taxes incurred on our ordinary results attributable to DaVita Inc.

Finally, free cash flow from continuing operations represents net cash provided by operating activities from continuing operations less distributions to noncontrolling interests and all capital expenditures (including development capital expenditures, routine maintenance and information technology); plus contributions from noncontrolling interests and proceeds from the sale of self-developed properties. Management uses this measure to assess our ability to fund acquisitions and meet our debt service obligations and we believe this measure is equally useful to investors and analysts as an adjunct to cash flows from operating activities from continuing operations and other measures under GAAP.

It is important to bear in mind that these non-GAAP "adjusted" measures are not measures of financial performance or liquidity under GAAP and should not be considered in isolation from, nor as substitutes for, their most comparable GAAP measures.

The following Notes 2 through 5 provide reconciliations of the non-GAAP financial measures presented in this press release to their most comparable GAAP measures.

DAVITA INC. RECONCILIATIONS FOR NON-GAAP MEASURES - continued (unaudited) (dollars in millions, except for per share data)

Note 2: Adjusted net income from continuing operations and adjusted diluted net income from continuing operations per share attributable to DaVita Inc.



Three months ended

December 31, 2020

September 30, 2020

December 31, 2019

Dollars

Per share

Dollars

Per share

Dollars

Per share Net income from continuing operations attributable to DaVita Inc. $ 193



$ 1.67



$ 159



$ 1.28



$ 242



$ 1.86

Debt prepayment, refinancing and redemption charges —



—



86



0.69



—



—

Related income tax —



—



(21)



(0.17)



—



—

Adjusted net income from continuing operations attributable to DaVita Inc. $ 193



$ 1.67



$ 223



$ 1.80



$ 242



$ 1.86





Certain columns or rows may not sum or recalculate due to the presentation of rounded numbers.



Year ended

December 31, 2020

December 31, 2019

Dollars

Per share

Dollars

Per share Net income from continuing operations attributable to DaVita Inc. $ 783



$ 6.39



$ 707



$ 4.60

Operating charges:













Loss on changes in ownership interests, net 16



0.13



—



—

Goodwill impairment charges —



—



125



0.81

General and administrative:













Accruals for legal matters 35



0.29



—



—

Debt prepayment, refinancing and redemption charges 89



0.73



33



0.22

Related income tax (33)



(0.27)



(35)



(0.23)

Adjusted net income from continuing operations attributable to DaVita Inc. $ 890



$ 7.26



$ 830



$ 5.40





Certain columns or rows may not sum or recalculate due to the presentation of rounded numbers.

DAVITA INC. RECONCILIATIONS FOR NON-GAAP MEASURES - continued (unaudited) (dollars in millions, except for per share data)

Note 3: Adjusted operating income



Three months ended

Year ended

December 31, 2020

September 30, 2020

December 31, 2019

December 31, 2020

December 31, 2019 Consolidated:

















Operating income $ 382



$ 438



$ 463



$ 1,695



$ 1,643

Operating charges:

















Loss on changes in ownership interests, net —



—



—



16



—

Goodwill impairment charges —



—



—



—



125

General and administrative:

















Accruals for legal matters —



—



—



35



—

Adjusted operating income $ 382



$ 438



$ 463



$ 1,746



$ 1,768







Three months ended

Year ended

December 31, 2020

September 30, 2020

December 31, 2019

December 31, 2020

December 31, 2019 Consolidated:

















U.S. dialysis:

















Segment operating income $ 433



$ 471



$ 508



$ 1,918



$ 1,925

Other - Ancillary services:

















U.S.

















Segment operating loss (25)



(14)



(21)



(99)



(66)

Loss on changes in ownership interests, net —



—



—



16



—

Adjusted operating loss (25)



(14)



(21)



(83)



(66)

International

















Segment operating (loss) income (2)



7



2



23



(123)

Goodwill impairment charges —



—



—



—



125

Adjusted operating (loss) income (2)



7



2



23



2

Adjusted Other - Ancillary services operating loss (27)



(7)



(19)



(60)



(64)

Corporate administrative support expenses:

















Segment expenses (24)



(26)



(27)



(147)



(92)

Accruals for legal matters —



—



—



35



—

Adjusted Corporate administrative support expenses (24)



(26)



(27)



(112)



(92)

Adjusted operating income $ 382



$ 438



$ 463



$ 1,746



$ 1,768





Certain columns or rows may not sum or recalculate due to the presentation of rounded numbers.

DAVITA INC. RECONCILIATIONS FOR NON-GAAP MEASURES - continued (unaudited) (dollars in millions)

Note 4: Effective income tax rates on income from continuing operations attributable to DaVita Inc.



Three months ended

Year ended December 31, 2020

December 31, 2020

September 30, 2020

December 31, 2019

Income from continuing operations before income taxes $ 327



$ 283



$ 382



$ 1,318

Less: Noncontrolling owners' income primarily attributable to non-tax paying entities (61)



(59)



(58)



(222)

Income from continuing operations before income taxes attributable to DaVita Inc. $ 267



$ 224



$ 324



$ 1,097

















Income tax expense for continuing operations $ 73



$ 66



$ 82



$ 314

Less: Income tax attributable to noncontrolling interests —



—



—



(1)

Income tax expense from continuing operations attributable to DaVita Inc. $ 73



$ 65



$ 82



$ 313

















Effective income tax rate on income from continuing operations attributable to DaVita Inc. 27.5 %

29.2 %

25.2 %

28.6 %



The effective income tax rate on adjusted income from continuing operations attributable to DaVita Inc. is computed as follows:



Three months ended

Year ended

December 31, 2020

December 31, 2020

September 30, 2020

December 31, 2019

Income from continuing operations before income taxes $ 327



$ 283



$ 382



$ 1,318

Operating charges:













Loss on changes in ownership interests, net —



—



—



16

General and administrative:













Accruals for legal matters —



—



—



35

Debt prepayment, refinancing and redemption charges —



86



—



89

Noncontrolling owners' income primarily attributable to non-tax paying entities (61)



(59)



(58)



(222)

Adjusted income from continuing operations before income taxes attributable to DaVita Inc. $ 267



$ 310



$ 324



$ 1,237

Income tax expense $ 73



$ 66



$ 82



$ 314

Plus income tax related to:











Operating charges:













Loss on changes in ownership interests, net —



—



—



2

General and administrative:













Accruals for legal matters —



—



—



9

Debt prepayment, refinancing and redemption charges —



21



—



22

Less income tax related to:













Noncontrolling interests —



—



—



(1)

Income tax on adjusted income from continuing operations attributable to DaVita Inc. $ 73



$ 87



$ 82



$ 347

Effective income tax rate on adjusted income from continuing operations attributable to DaVita Inc. 27.5 %

28.0 %

25.2 %

28.0 %



Certain columns, rows or percentages may not sum or recalculate due to the presentation of rounded numbers.

DAVITA INC. RECONCILIATIONS FOR NON-GAAP MEASURES - continued (unaudited) (dollars in millions)

Note 5: Free cash flow from continuing operations



Three months ended

December 31, 2020

September 30, 2020

December 31, 2019 Net cash provided by continuing operating activities $ 485



$ 483



$ 678

Less: Distributions to noncontrolling interests (74)



(61)



(76)

Plus: Contributions from noncontrolling interests 10



12



13

Cash provided by continuing operating activities attributable to DaVita Inc. $ 421



$ 434



$ 615

Less: Expenditures for routine maintenance and information technology (160)



(84)



(130)

Less: Expenditures for development (65)



(75)



(89)

Plus: Proceeds from sale of self-developed properties 14



11



19

Free cash flow from continuing operations $ 210



$ 287



$ 415







Rolling twelve months ended

December 31, 2020

September 30, 2020

December 31, 2019 Net cash provided by continuing operating activities $ 1,979



$ 2,172



$ 1,973

Less: Distributions to noncontrolling interests (253)



(255)



(233)

Plus: Contributions from noncontrolling interests 43



46



57

Cash provided by continuing operating activities attributable to DaVita Inc. $ 1,769



$ 1,963



$ 1,797

Less: Expenditures for routine maintenance and information technology (399)



(370)



(355)

Less: Expenditures for development (275)



(300)



(373)

Plus: Proceeds from sale of self-developed properties 93



99



58

Free cash flow from continuing operations $ 1,188



$ 1,393



$ 1,127





Certain columns or rows may not sum or recalculate due to the presentation of rounded numbers.

