DaVita Inc. Schedules 1st Quarter 2019 Investor Conference Call

DENVER, April 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- DaVita Inc. (NYSE: DVA), a leading provider of kidney care services in the United States and in 10 countries around the world, announced today that it will hold its quarterly conference call to discuss first quarter results on Tuesday, May 7, 2019, at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time. The company plans to release its results after market close the same day.

This call is also being webcast and can be accessed at the DaVita IR web page. You can join this call as follows:

Tuesday, May 7, 2019

Starting at 5:00 p.m. EDT

Dial in number: 877-918-6630

International dial in: 517-308-9042

Webcast: investors.davita.com

When calling in, please provide the operator the password "Earnings" and provide your name and company affiliation. Investors unable to listen to the conference call will be able to access a replay via our website at investors.davita.com. There will be no telephone replay.

About DaVita Inc.

DaVita is a health care provider focused on transforming care delivery to improve quality of life for patients around the globe. Through DaVita Kidney Care and the DaVita Medical Group, DaVita is pushing for what health care could be by delivering high-quality clinical outcomes and managing the total cost of care. DaVita is committed to bold, patient-centric care models, implementing the latest technologies and moving toward integrated care offerings for all. The company is the largest provider of kidney care services in the U.S. and has been a leader in clinical quality and innovation for 20 years. As of December 31, 2018, DaVita served approximately 203,000 patients at 2,664 outpatient dialysis centers in the United States. The company also operated 241 outpatient dialysis centers located in 9 countries across Asia, Europe, the Middle East and South America. DaVita has reduced hospitalizations, improved mortality, and worked collaboratively to propel the kidney care industry to adopt an equitable and high-quality standard of care for all patients, everywhere. Since 2012, DaVita Medical Group has provided primary and ancillary care for approximately 1.7 million patients within medical groups and affiliated physician networks in California, Colorado, Florida, Nevada, New Mexico and Washington. To learn more about how DaVita is leading the health care evolution, please visit DaVita.com/About.

Contact Information

Investors:

Jim Gustafson

(310) 536-2585

jim.gustafson@davita.com

SOURCE DaVita Inc.