DaVita Inc. to Participate in TD Cowen's 46th Annual Health Care Conference

DENVER, Feb. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- DaVita Inc. (NYSE: DVA) today announced that its chief financial officer, Joel Ackerman, and its group vice president of investor relations, Nic Eliason, will participate in a fireside chat with investors at TD Cowen's 46th Annual Health Care Conference on Monday, March 2, 2026 at 11:50 am EST.

To view the live webcast, visit the TD Cowen page here and create a free registration.

DaVita (NYSE: DVA) is a health care provider focused on transforming care delivery to improve quality of life for patients globally. As a comprehensive kidney care provider, DaVita has been a leader in clinical quality and innovation for more than 25 years. DaVita cares for patients at every stage and setting along their kidney health journey— from slowing the progression of kidney disease to helping support transplantation. This includes ensuring they are supported at home, in dialysis centers, in the hospital and in skilled nursing facilities. As of December 31, 2025, DaVita served approximately 295,000 patients at 3,242 outpatient dialysis centers, of which 2,657 centers were located in the United States and 585 centers were located in 14 other countries worldwide. DaVita has reduced hospitalizations, improved mortality, helped improve health access and worked collaboratively to propel the kidney care community to adopt a higher quality standard of care for all patients, everywhere. To learn more, visit DaVita.com/About.

