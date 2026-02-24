DaVita Inc. to Participate in TD Cowen's 46th Annual Health Care Conference

News provided by

DaVita

Feb 24, 2026, 14:00 ET

DENVER, Feb. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- DaVita Inc. (NYSE: DVA) today announced that its chief financial officer, Joel Ackerman, and its group vice president of investor relations, Nic Eliason, will participate in a fireside chat with investors at TD Cowen's 46th Annual Health Care Conference on Monday, March 2, 2026 at 11:50 am EST.

To view the live webcast, visit the TD Cowen page here and create a free registration.

About DaVita Inc.

DaVita (NYSE: DVA) is a health care provider focused on transforming care delivery to improve quality of life for patients globally. As a comprehensive kidney care provider, DaVita has been a leader in clinical quality and innovation for more than 25 years. DaVita cares for patients at every stage and setting along their kidney health journey— from slowing the progression of kidney disease to helping support transplantation. This includes ensuring they are supported at home, in dialysis centers, in the hospital and in skilled nursing facilities. As of December 31, 2025, DaVita served approximately 295,000 patients at 3,242 outpatient dialysis centers, of which 2,657 centers were located in the United States and 585 centers were located in 14 other countries worldwide. DaVita has reduced hospitalizations, improved mortality, helped improve health access and worked collaboratively to propel the kidney care community to adopt a higher quality standard of care for all patients, everywhere. To learn more, visit DaVita.com/About.

Contact Information
[email protected]

SOURCE DaVita

21%

more press release views with 
Request a Demo

Also from this source

DaVita Inc. 4th Quarter 2025 Results

DaVita Inc. 4th Quarter 2025 Results

DaVita Inc. (NYSE: DVA) announced financial and operating results for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2025. "Our strong platform delivered...
DaVita Inc. Schedules 4th Quarter 2025 Investor Conference Call

DaVita Inc. Schedules 4th Quarter 2025 Investor Conference Call

DaVita Inc. (NYSE: DVA), announced today that it will hold its quarterly conference call to discuss fourth quarter results on Monday, February 2,...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Health Care & Hospitals

Health Care & Hospitals

Medical Pharmaceuticals

Medical Pharmaceuticals

Trade Show News

Trade Show News

News Releases in Similar Topics