DaVita Inc. to Present at the 36th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

DENVER, Jan. 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- DaVita Inc. (NYSE: DVA), a leading independent medical group and a leading provider of kidney care services in the United States, announced today that it will participate in the 36th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference being held January 8-11, 2018, at the Westin St. Francis Hotel in San Francisco, CA. Kent Thiry, Chairman and CEO, will be presenting on Wednesday, January 10, at 10:00 a.m. Pacific Time.

The presentation and subsequent Q&A session will be broadcast live. To access the live audio broadcast at 10:00 a.m. Pacific Time, listeners should go to:

https://jpmorgan.metameetings.net/events/healthcare18/sessions/13925-davita-inc/webcast

To access the Q&A session audio broadcast at 10:30 a.m. Pacific Time, listeners should go to:

https://jpmorgan.metameetings.net/events/healthcare18/sessions/13926-davita-inc-q-a/webcast

The audio will be available for replay via the above links for 90 days following the event.

The slide presentation will be available for download from the events calendar section of the company's investor relations website at investors.davita.com/.

About DaVita Inc.

DaVita Inc., a Fortune 500® company, is the parent company of DaVita Kidney Care and DaVita Medical Group. DaVita Kidney Care is a leading provider of kidney care in the United States, delivering dialysis services to patients with chronic kidney failure and end stage renal disease. As of September 30, 2017, DaVita Kidney Care operated or provided administrative services at 2,470 outpatient dialysis centers located in the United States serving approximately 196,000 patients. The company also operated 230 outpatient dialysis centers located in 11 countries outside the United States. DaVita Medical Group manages and operates medical groups and affiliated physician networks in California, Colorado, Florida, Nevada, New Mexico, Pennsylvania and Washington in its pursuit to deliver excellent-quality health care in a dignified and compassionate manner. DaVita Medical Group's teammates, employed clinicians and affiliated clinicians provided care for approximately 1.7 million patients. For more information, please visit DaVita.com/About.

Contact Information

Jim Gustafson

(310) 536-2585

jim.gustafson@davita.com

